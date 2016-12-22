Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in ImageMagick
Aktuelle Meldungen
Originalnachricht

 
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for ImageMagick
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2016:3233-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1009318 #1013376 #1014159 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-8707 CVE-2016-8862 CVE-2016-8866
                    CVE-2016-9556 CVE-2016-9773
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE 13.2
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes 5 vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:


   This security update for ImageMagick fixes the following issues:

   - a maliciously crafted compressed TIFF image could cause code remote code
     execution in the convert utility in particular circumstances
     (CVE-2016-8707, boo#1014159)
   - a memory allocation failure was fixed (CVE-2016-8866, boo#1009318,
     follow up on CVE-2016-8862)
   - the identify utility could crash on maliciously crafted images
     (CVE-2016-9773, boo#1013376, follow up on CVE-2016-9556)


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE 13.2:

      zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1512=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE 13.2 (i586 x86_64):

      ImageMagick-6.8.9.8-45.1
      ImageMagick-debuginfo-6.8.9.8-45.1
      ImageMagick-debugsource-6.8.9.8-45.1
      ImageMagick-devel-6.8.9.8-45.1
      ImageMagick-extra-6.8.9.8-45.1
      ImageMagick-extra-debuginfo-6.8.9.8-45.1
      libMagick++-6_Q16-5-6.8.9.8-45.1
      libMagick++-6_Q16-5-debuginfo-6.8.9.8-45.1
      libMagick++-devel-6.8.9.8-45.1
      libMagickCore-6_Q16-2-6.8.9.8-45.1
      libMagickCore-6_Q16-2-debuginfo-6.8.9.8-45.1
      libMagickWand-6_Q16-2-6.8.9.8-45.1
      libMagickWand-6_Q16-2-debuginfo-6.8.9.8-45.1
      perl-PerlMagick-6.8.9.8-45.1
      perl-PerlMagick-debuginfo-6.8.9.8-45.1

   - openSUSE 13.2 (x86_64):

      ImageMagick-devel-32bit-6.8.9.8-45.1
      libMagick++-6_Q16-5-32bit-6.8.9.8-45.1
      libMagick++-6_Q16-5-debuginfo-32bit-6.8.9.8-45.1
      libMagick++-devel-32bit-6.8.9.8-45.1
      libMagickCore-6_Q16-2-32bit-6.8.9.8-45.1
      libMagickCore-6_Q16-2-debuginfo-32bit-6.8.9.8-45.1
      libMagickWand-6_Q16-2-32bit-6.8.9.8-45.1
      libMagickWand-6_Q16-2-debuginfo-32bit-6.8.9.8-45.1

   - openSUSE 13.2 (noarch):

      ImageMagick-doc-6.8.9.8-45.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8707.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8862.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8866.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9556.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9773.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1009318
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1013376
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1014159

