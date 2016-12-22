Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in ImageMagick

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for ImageMagick

______________________________________________________________________________



Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:3233-1

Rating: important

References: #1009318 #1013376 #1014159

Cross-References: CVE-2016-8707 CVE-2016-8862 CVE-2016-8866

CVE-2016-9556 CVE-2016-9773

Affected Products:

openSUSE 13.2

______________________________________________________________________________



An update that fixes 5 vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:





This security update for ImageMagick fixes the following issues:



- a maliciously crafted compressed TIFF image could cause code remote code

execution in the convert utility in particular circumstances

(CVE-2016-8707, boo#1014159)

- a memory allocation failure was fixed (CVE-2016-8866, boo#1009318,

follow up on CVE-2016-8862)

- the identify utility could crash on maliciously crafted images

(CVE-2016-9773, boo#1013376, follow up on CVE-2016-9556)





Patch Instructions:



To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- openSUSE 13.2:



zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1512=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- openSUSE 13.2 (i586 x86_64):



ImageMagick-6.8.9.8-45.1

ImageMagick-debuginfo-6.8.9.8-45.1

ImageMagick-debugsource-6.8.9.8-45.1

ImageMagick-devel-6.8.9.8-45.1

ImageMagick-extra-6.8.9.8-45.1

ImageMagick-extra-debuginfo-6.8.9.8-45.1

libMagick++-6_Q16-5-6.8.9.8-45.1

libMagick++-6_Q16-5-debuginfo-6.8.9.8-45.1

libMagick++-devel-6.8.9.8-45.1

libMagickCore-6_Q16-2-6.8.9.8-45.1

libMagickCore-6_Q16-2-debuginfo-6.8.9.8-45.1

libMagickWand-6_Q16-2-6.8.9.8-45.1

libMagickWand-6_Q16-2-debuginfo-6.8.9.8-45.1

perl-PerlMagick-6.8.9.8-45.1

perl-PerlMagick-debuginfo-6.8.9.8-45.1



- openSUSE 13.2 (x86_64):



ImageMagick-devel-32bit-6.8.9.8-45.1

libMagick++-6_Q16-5-32bit-6.8.9.8-45.1

libMagick++-6_Q16-5-debuginfo-32bit-6.8.9.8-45.1

libMagick++-devel-32bit-6.8.9.8-45.1

libMagickCore-6_Q16-2-32bit-6.8.9.8-45.1

libMagickCore-6_Q16-2-debuginfo-32bit-6.8.9.8-45.1

libMagickWand-6_Q16-2-32bit-6.8.9.8-45.1

libMagickWand-6_Q16-2-debuginfo-32bit-6.8.9.8-45.1



- openSUSE 13.2 (noarch):



ImageMagick-doc-6.8.9.8-45.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8707.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8862.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8866.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9556.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9773.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1009318

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1013376

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1014159



--

To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org

For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org

