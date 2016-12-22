|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in ImageMagick
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in ImageMagick
|ID:
|openSUSE-SU-2016:3233-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE openSUSE 13.2
|Datum:
|Do, 22. Dezember 2016, 15:14
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9773
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8707
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8862
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8866
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9556
|
Originalnachricht
|
openSUSE Security Update: Security update for ImageMagick
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:3233-1
Rating: important
References: #1009318 #1013376 #1014159
Cross-References: CVE-2016-8707 CVE-2016-8862 CVE-2016-8866
CVE-2016-9556 CVE-2016-9773
Affected Products:
openSUSE 13.2
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes 5 vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
This security update for ImageMagick fixes the following issues:
- a maliciously crafted compressed TIFF image could cause code remote code
execution in the convert utility in particular circumstances
(CVE-2016-8707, boo#1014159)
- a memory allocation failure was fixed (CVE-2016-8866, boo#1009318,
follow up on CVE-2016-8862)
- the identify utility could crash on maliciously crafted images
(CVE-2016-9773, boo#1013376, follow up on CVE-2016-9556)
Patch Instructions:
To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- openSUSE 13.2:
zypper in -t patch openSUSE-2016-1512=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- openSUSE 13.2 (i586 x86_64):
ImageMagick-6.8.9.8-45.1
ImageMagick-debuginfo-6.8.9.8-45.1
ImageMagick-debugsource-6.8.9.8-45.1
ImageMagick-devel-6.8.9.8-45.1
ImageMagick-extra-6.8.9.8-45.1
ImageMagick-extra-debuginfo-6.8.9.8-45.1
libMagick++-6_Q16-5-6.8.9.8-45.1
libMagick++-6_Q16-5-debuginfo-6.8.9.8-45.1
libMagick++-devel-6.8.9.8-45.1
libMagickCore-6_Q16-2-6.8.9.8-45.1
libMagickCore-6_Q16-2-debuginfo-6.8.9.8-45.1
libMagickWand-6_Q16-2-6.8.9.8-45.1
libMagickWand-6_Q16-2-debuginfo-6.8.9.8-45.1
perl-PerlMagick-6.8.9.8-45.1
perl-PerlMagick-debuginfo-6.8.9.8-45.1
- openSUSE 13.2 (x86_64):
ImageMagick-devel-32bit-6.8.9.8-45.1
libMagick++-6_Q16-5-32bit-6.8.9.8-45.1
libMagick++-6_Q16-5-debuginfo-32bit-6.8.9.8-45.1
libMagick++-devel-32bit-6.8.9.8-45.1
libMagickCore-6_Q16-2-32bit-6.8.9.8-45.1
libMagickCore-6_Q16-2-debuginfo-32bit-6.8.9.8-45.1
libMagickWand-6_Q16-2-32bit-6.8.9.8-45.1
libMagickWand-6_Q16-2-debuginfo-32bit-6.8.9.8-45.1
- openSUSE 13.2 (noarch):
ImageMagick-doc-6.8.9.8-45.1
|
|