Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in gdk-pixbuf2

Name : gdk-pixbuf2

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 2.36.2

Release : 1.fc25

URL : http://www.gtk.org

Summary : An image loading library

Description :

gdk-pixbuf is an image loading library that can be extended by loadable

modules for new image formats. It is used by toolkits such as GTK+ or

clutter.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



gdk-pixbuf 2.36.2 release. * Remove the pixdata loader (#776004) * Fix

integer overflows in the jpeg loader (#775218) * Add an external thumbnailer

for images * Fix a NULL pointer dereference (#776026) * Fix a memory leak

(#776020) * Support bmp headers with bitmask (#766890) * Add tests for

scaling

(#80925) * Handle compressed pixdata in resources (#776105) * Avoid a buffer

overrun in the qtif loader ($#775648) * Fix a crash in the bmp loader

(#775242)

* Fix crash opening pnm images with large dimensions (#775232) * Prevent

buffer

overflow in the pixdata loader (#775693) * Translation updates

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade gdk-pixbuf2' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

_______________________________________________

package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org

To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org

