|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in gdk-pixbuf2
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in gdk-pixbuf2
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-a1e8589ef9
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|Do, 22. Dezember 2016, 22:09
|Referenzen:
|Keine Angabe
|
Originalnachricht
|
Name : gdk-pixbuf2
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 2.36.2
Release : 1.fc25
URL : http://www.gtk.org
Summary : An image loading library
Description :
gdk-pixbuf is an image loading library that can be extended by loadable
modules for new image formats. It is used by toolkits such as GTK+ or
clutter.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
gdk-pixbuf 2.36.2 release. * Remove the pixdata loader (#776004) * Fix
integer overflows in the jpeg loader (#775218) * Add an external thumbnailer
for images * Fix a NULL pointer dereference (#776026) * Fix a memory leak
(#776020) * Support bmp headers with bitmask (#766890) * Add tests for
scaling
(#80925) * Handle compressed pixdata in resources (#776105) * Avoid a buffer
overrun in the qtif loader ($#775648) * Fix a crash in the bmp loader
(#775242)
* Fix crash opening pnm images with large dimensions (#775232) * Prevent
buffer
overflow in the pixdata loader (#775693) * Translation updates
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade gdk-pixbuf2' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
|
|