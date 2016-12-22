Login
Login-Name Passwort

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in gdk-pixbuf2
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in gdk-pixbuf2
ID: FEDORA-2016-a1e8589ef9
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: Do, 22. Dezember 2016, 22:09
Referenzen: Keine Angabe

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : gdk-pixbuf2
Product     : Fedora 25
Version     : 2.36.2
Release     : 1.fc25
URL         : http://www.gtk.org
Summary     : An image loading library
Description :
gdk-pixbuf is an image loading library that can be extended by loadable
modules for new image formats. It is used by toolkits such as GTK+ or
clutter.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

gdk-pixbuf 2.36.2 release.   * Remove the pixdata loader (#776004)  * Fix
integer overflows in the jpeg loader (#775218)  * Add an external thumbnailer
for images  * Fix a NULL pointer dereference (#776026)  * Fix a memory leak
(#776020)  * Support bmp headers with bitmask (#766890)  * Add tests for
 scaling
(#80925)  * Handle compressed pixdata in resources (#776105)  * Avoid a buffer
overrun in the qtif loader ($#775648)  * Fix a crash in the bmp loader
 (#775242)
* Fix crash opening pnm images with large dimensions (#775232)  * Prevent
 buffer
overflow in the pixdata loader (#775693)  * Translation updates
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade gdk-pixbuf2' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Facebook
Neue Nachrichten

8
Li­breOf­fice ver­süßt Ober­fläche mit MUFFIN

0
Red Hat stei­gert Um­satz und Ge­winn im Quar­tal wei­ter

0
Next­cloud und Col­la­bo­ra er­leich­tern kol­la­bo­ra­ti­ves Ar­bei­ten

0
Gra­zer Li­nux­ta­ge am 28. und 29. April 2017

15
Geck­oLi­nux ver­packt Open­suse Leap und Tum­ble­weed neu

0
Qemu 2.8 frei­ge­ge­ben

19
Frank­reich und Deutsch­land wol­len Open Sour­ce in der In­dus­trie vor­an­trei­ben

9
Co­re­boot er­reicht 100% re­pro­du­zier­ba­re Builds

1
Pa­ket­ma­na­ger DNF 2.0 frei­ge­ge­ben

0
Piwik 3 kommt mit neuer Nut­zer­ober­fläche
 
Werbung