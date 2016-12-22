Login
Sicherheit: Zahlenüberlauf in botan
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zahlenüberlauf in botan
ID: FEDORA-2016-7de64a450f
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 24
Datum: Do, 22. Dezember 2016, 22:18
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9132

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : botan
Product     : Fedora 24
Version     : 1.10.14
Release     : 3.fc24
URL         : http://botan.randombit.net/
Summary     : Crypto library written in C++
Description :
Botan is a BSD-licensed crypto library written in C++. It provides a
wide variety of basic cryptographic algorithms, X.509 certificates and
CRLs, PKCS \#10 certificate requests, a filter/pipe message processing
system, and a wide variety of other features, all written in portable
C++. The API reference, tutorial, and examples may help impart the
flavor of the library.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

### Botan 1.10.14 ### * NOTE WELL: Botan 1.10.x is supported for security
patches only until 2017-12-31 * Fix integer overflow during BER decoding, found
by Falko Strenzke. This bug is not thought to be directly exploitable but
upgrading ASAP is advised. (CVE-2016-9132) * Fix two cases where (in error
situations) an exception would be thrown from a destructor, causing a call to
std::terminate. * When RC4 is disabled in the build, also prevent it from being
included in the OpenSSL provider. (GH #638)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1400894 - CVE-2016-9132 botan: Integer overflow in BER decoder
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400894
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade botan' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
