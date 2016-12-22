|
Sicherheit: Zahlenüberlauf in botan
|Name:
|Zahlenüberlauf in botan
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-7de64a450f
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 24
|Datum:
|Do, 22. Dezember 2016, 22:18
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9132
|
Originalnachricht
|
Name : botan
Product : Fedora 24
Version : 1.10.14
Release : 3.fc24
URL : http://botan.randombit.net/
Summary : Crypto library written in C++
Description :
Botan is a BSD-licensed crypto library written in C++. It provides a
wide variety of basic cryptographic algorithms, X.509 certificates and
CRLs, PKCS \#10 certificate requests, a filter/pipe message processing
system, and a wide variety of other features, all written in portable
C++. The API reference, tutorial, and examples may help impart the
flavor of the library.
Update Information:
### Botan 1.10.14 ### * NOTE WELL: Botan 1.10.x is supported for security
patches only until 2017-12-31 * Fix integer overflow during BER decoding, found
by Falko Strenzke. This bug is not thought to be directly exploitable but
upgrading ASAP is advised. (CVE-2016-9132) * Fix two cases where (in error
situations) an exception would be thrown from a destructor, causing a call to
std::terminate. * When RC4 is disabled in the build, also prevent it from being
included in the OpenSSL provider. (GH #638)
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1400894 - CVE-2016-9132 botan: Integer overflow in BER decoder
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400894
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade botan' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
|
|