Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in libgme

SUSE Security Update: Security update for libgme

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:3250-1

Rating: important

References: #1015941

Cross-References: CVE-2016-9957 CVE-2016-9958 CVE-2016-9959

CVE-2016-9960 CVE-2016-9961

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1

SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1

An update that fixes 5 vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:





This update for libgme fixes the following issues:



- CVE-2016-9957, CVE-2016-9958, CVE-2016-9959, CVE-2016-9960,

CVE-2016-9961: Various issues were fixed in the handling of SPC music

files that could have been exploited for gaining privileges of desktop

users. [bsc#1015941]





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP2-2016-1898=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP1-2016-1898=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-RPI-12-SP2-2016-1898=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP2-2016-1898=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2016-1898=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP2-2016-1898=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2016-1898=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le

s390x x86_64):



libgme-debugsource-0.6.0-5.1

libgme-devel-0.6.0-5.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x

x86_64):



libgme-debugsource-0.6.0-5.1

libgme-devel-0.6.0-5.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2 (aarch64):



libgme-debugsource-0.6.0-5.1

libgme0-0.6.0-5.1

libgme0-debuginfo-0.6.0-5.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le x86_64):



libgme-debugsource-0.6.0-5.1

libgme0-0.6.0-5.1

libgme0-debuginfo-0.6.0-5.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):



libgme-debugsource-0.6.0-5.1

libgme0-0.6.0-5.1

libgme0-debuginfo-0.6.0-5.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2 (x86_64):



libgme-debugsource-0.6.0-5.1

libgme0-0.6.0-5.1

libgme0-debuginfo-0.6.0-5.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (x86_64):



libgme-debugsource-0.6.0-5.1

libgme0-0.6.0-5.1

libgme0-debuginfo-0.6.0-5.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9957.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9958.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9959.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9960.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9961.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1015941



