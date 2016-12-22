|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in libgme
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in libgme
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2016:3250-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2
|Datum:
|Do, 22. Dezember 2016, 22:19
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9960
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9957
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9961
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9958
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9959
|
Originalnachricht
|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for libgme
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:3250-1
Rating: important
References: #1015941
Cross-References: CVE-2016-9957 CVE-2016-9958 CVE-2016-9959
CVE-2016-9960 CVE-2016-9961
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2
SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1
SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2
SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes 5 vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
This update for libgme fixes the following issues:
- CVE-2016-9957, CVE-2016-9958, CVE-2016-9959, CVE-2016-9960,
CVE-2016-9961: Various issues were fixed in the handling of SPC music
files that could have been exploited for gaining privileges of desktop
users. [bsc#1015941]
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP2-2016-1898=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP1-2016-1898=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-RPI-12-SP2-2016-1898=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP2-2016-1898=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2016-1898=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP2-2016-1898=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2016-1898=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le
s390x x86_64):
libgme-debugsource-0.6.0-5.1
libgme-devel-0.6.0-5.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x
x86_64):
libgme-debugsource-0.6.0-5.1
libgme-devel-0.6.0-5.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2 (aarch64):
libgme-debugsource-0.6.0-5.1
libgme0-0.6.0-5.1
libgme0-debuginfo-0.6.0-5.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le x86_64):
libgme-debugsource-0.6.0-5.1
libgme0-0.6.0-5.1
libgme0-debuginfo-0.6.0-5.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):
libgme-debugsource-0.6.0-5.1
libgme0-0.6.0-5.1
libgme0-debuginfo-0.6.0-5.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2 (x86_64):
libgme-debugsource-0.6.0-5.1
libgme0-0.6.0-5.1
libgme0-debuginfo-0.6.0-5.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (x86_64):
libgme-debugsource-0.6.0-5.1
libgme0-0.6.0-5.1
libgme0-debuginfo-0.6.0-5.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9957.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9958.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9959.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9960.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9961.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1015941
--
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
|
|