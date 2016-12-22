Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in libgme
SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2
Do, 22. Dezember 2016, 22:19
Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for libgme
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2016:3250-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1015941 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-9957 CVE-2016-9958 CVE-2016-9959
                    CVE-2016-9960 CVE-2016-9961
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes 5 vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:


   This update for libgme fixes the following issues:

   - CVE-2016-9957, CVE-2016-9958, CVE-2016-9959, CVE-2016-9960,
     CVE-2016-9961: Various issues were fixed in the handling of SPC music
     files that could have been exploited for gaining privileges of desktop
     users. [bsc#1015941]


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP2-2016-1898=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SDK-12-SP1-2016-1898=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-RPI-12-SP2-2016-1898=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP2-2016-1898=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2016-1898=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP2-2016-1898=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2016-1898=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le
 s390x x86_64):

      libgme-debugsource-0.6.0-5.1
      libgme-devel-0.6.0-5.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x
 x86_64):

      libgme-debugsource-0.6.0-5.1
      libgme-devel-0.6.0-5.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2 (aarch64):

      libgme-debugsource-0.6.0-5.1
      libgme0-0.6.0-5.1
      libgme0-debuginfo-0.6.0-5.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le x86_64):

      libgme-debugsource-0.6.0-5.1
      libgme0-0.6.0-5.1
      libgme0-debuginfo-0.6.0-5.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):

      libgme-debugsource-0.6.0-5.1
      libgme0-0.6.0-5.1
      libgme0-debuginfo-0.6.0-5.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2 (x86_64):

      libgme-debugsource-0.6.0-5.1
      libgme0-0.6.0-5.1
      libgme0-debuginfo-0.6.0-5.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (x86_64):

      libgme-debugsource-0.6.0-5.1
      libgme0-0.6.0-5.1
      libgme0-debuginfo-0.6.0-5.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9957.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9958.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9959.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9960.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9961.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1015941

Werbung