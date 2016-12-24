Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in libxml2

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA512



- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3744-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Salvatore Bonaccorso

December 23, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : libxml2

CVE ID : CVE-2016-4658 CVE-2016-5131

Debian Bug : 840553 840554



Several vulnerabilities were discovered in libxml2, a library providing

support to read, modify and write XML and HTML files. A remote attacker

could provide a specially crafted XML or HTML file that, when processed

by an application using libxml2, would cause a denial-of-service against

the application, or potentially, the execution of arbitrary code with

the privileges of the user running the application.



For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in

version 2.9.1+dfsg1-5+deb8u4.



For the testing distribution (stretch), these problems have been fixed

in version 2.9.4+dfsg1-2.1.



For the unstable distribution (sid), these problems have been fixed in

version 2.9.4+dfsg1-2.1.



We recommend that you upgrade your libxml2 packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----



iQKTBAEBCgB9FiEERkRAmAjBceBVMd3uBUy48xNDz0QFAlhdawZfFIAAAAAALgAo

aXNzdWVyLWZwckBub3RhdGlvbnMub3BlbnBncC5maWZ0aGhvcnNlbWFuLm5ldDQ2

NDQ0MDk4MDhDMTcxRTA1NTMxRERFRTA1NENCOEYzMTM0M0NGNDQACgkQBUy48xND

z0TkRRAAgByt3aHltmoBlotxIfBzZm3lN6XZO6L7e8gWfN9PGwejxkRhzHwZ73nA

zEwx6pHG4J8D3/w9bxyrlhdK9HFo2nvk8P5OTt/oA42Pi0VHWlmnu41RbLWGI5qA

NN/5oOKk2KvmIUAd+0/5PARJp3vQcHnw5jSwRljY66BpIKD08OuRee+rplBWO/VY

bO2am2DWAikbxnwGfeQZaHVwdjxsaDfqJ/mu544QM2/2yoTYP7OtxT4Y6HAW+F1G

7/2ry8bn0+aePaKjpaLjzAmU2rmCP7dHsC52NHA6SdAZx1qWuUPgzGqzJl2P0b1A

LJ0KyZ0HlMvSI0Sr4zHw90jVkaJI1p39wknwhLeCwtSNGPEOd89iAb1cgfq7tlCX

5HpSNsm6OMIFGpAHnIuSmpOL+sA9Eh2jLYQe+oNHzu+V4wCI9UX1Vlrp/1DCXQvT

qWLL/v3N1zA9c395J8UP5/zkYHO7YbsjjYXp5FJjvaAkuyph/3bH1XUY42D7pJKa

aJfXcX9wubn8nTUBoJ+mDFDjmVzTZBaJ72UCFwOczFMFl8cdovps/mw37EOQhZy7

m+uHm5iqH9QsBTiaSIMyDbRyl1NaXKPrUMWzj/NQlkwg5TWnk4N+H9UxopQULmGp

TUsgyPVPkwouw8Qj7J2ijDewXGXTwmV19EN+IWi+adp+3Mty+Wg=

=hPCi

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

