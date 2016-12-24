|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in libxml2
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in libxml2
|ID:
|DSA-3744-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian sid, Debian jessie, Debian stretch
|Datum:
|Sa, 24. Dezember 2016, 01:31
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5131
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-4658
|
Originalnachricht
|
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3744-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Salvatore Bonaccorso
December 23, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : libxml2
CVE ID : CVE-2016-4658 CVE-2016-5131
Debian Bug : 840553 840554
Several vulnerabilities were discovered in libxml2, a library providing
support to read, modify and write XML and HTML files. A remote attacker
could provide a specially crafted XML or HTML file that, when processed
by an application using libxml2, would cause a denial-of-service against
the application, or potentially, the execution of arbitrary code with
the privileges of the user running the application.
For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in
version 2.9.1+dfsg1-5+deb8u4.
For the testing distribution (stretch), these problems have been fixed
in version 2.9.4+dfsg1-2.1.
For the unstable distribution (sid), these problems have been fixed in
version 2.9.4+dfsg1-2.1.
We recommend that you upgrade your libxml2 packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
|
|