Login
Login-Name Passwort

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in Dnsmasq
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in Dnsmasq
ID: SUSE-SU-2016:3269-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1, SUSE OpenStack Cloud 6, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2
Datum: Sa, 24. Dezember 2016, 01:34
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-8899

Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for dnsmasq
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2016:3269-1
Rating:             important
References:         #983273 
Cross-References:   CVE-2015-8899
Affected Products:
                    SUSE OpenStack Cloud 6
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.

Description:

   This update for dnsmasq fixes the following issues:

   - CVE-2015-8899: Denial of service between local and remote dns entries
     (bsc#983273)


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE OpenStack Cloud 6:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-OpenStack-Cloud-6-2016-1912=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-RPI-12-SP2-2016-1912=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP2-2016-1912=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2016-1912=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP2-2016-1912=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2016-1912=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE OpenStack Cloud 6 (x86_64):

      dnsmasq-debuginfo-2.71-13.1
      dnsmasq-debugsource-2.71-13.1
      dnsmasq-utils-2.71-13.1
      dnsmasq-utils-debuginfo-2.71-13.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2 (aarch64):

      dnsmasq-2.71-13.1
      dnsmasq-debuginfo-2.71-13.1
      dnsmasq-debugsource-2.71-13.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le x86_64):

      dnsmasq-2.71-13.1
      dnsmasq-debuginfo-2.71-13.1
      dnsmasq-debugsource-2.71-13.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):

      dnsmasq-2.71-13.1
      dnsmasq-debuginfo-2.71-13.1
      dnsmasq-debugsource-2.71-13.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2 (x86_64):

      dnsmasq-2.71-13.1
      dnsmasq-debuginfo-2.71-13.1
      dnsmasq-debugsource-2.71-13.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (x86_64):

      dnsmasq-2.71-13.1
      dnsmasq-debuginfo-2.71-13.1
      dnsmasq-debugsource-2.71-13.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-8899.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/983273

-- 
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
Pro-Linux
Frohe Weihnachten!
Neue Nachrichten

5
Frohe Weih­nach­ten!

2
Py­thon 3.6 er­schie­nen

4
Kommt nach »Open Data« bald »Open Sci­en­ce«?

0
Nmap 7.40 Ho­li­day Re­lease ver­öf­fent­licht

12
De­bi­an dis­ku­tiert über au­to­ma­ti­sche Ak­tua­li­sie­rung als Stan­dard

13
Flat­pak 0.8 mit Sta­bi­li­täts­ga­ran­tie

6
Se­aMon­key 2.46 ver­öf­fent­licht

11
Li­breOf­fice ver­süßt Ober­fläche mit MUFFIN

4
Red Hat stei­gert Um­satz und Ge­winn im Quar­tal wei­ter

0
Next­cloud und Col­la­bo­ra er­leich­tern kol­la­bo­ra­ti­ves Ar­bei­ten
 
Werbung