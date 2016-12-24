Sicherheit: Denial of Service in Dnsmasq

SUSE Security Update: Security update for dnsmasq

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:3269-1

Rating: important

References: #983273

Cross-References: CVE-2015-8899

Affected Products:

SUSE OpenStack Cloud 6

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1

SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1

An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.



Description:



This update for dnsmasq fixes the following issues:



- CVE-2015-8899: Denial of service between local and remote dns entries

(bsc#983273)





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE OpenStack Cloud 6:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-OpenStack-Cloud-6-2016-1912=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-RPI-12-SP2-2016-1912=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP2-2016-1912=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2016-1912=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP2-2016-1912=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2016-1912=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE OpenStack Cloud 6 (x86_64):



dnsmasq-debuginfo-2.71-13.1

dnsmasq-debugsource-2.71-13.1

dnsmasq-utils-2.71-13.1

dnsmasq-utils-debuginfo-2.71-13.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2 (aarch64):



dnsmasq-2.71-13.1

dnsmasq-debuginfo-2.71-13.1

dnsmasq-debugsource-2.71-13.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le x86_64):



dnsmasq-2.71-13.1

dnsmasq-debuginfo-2.71-13.1

dnsmasq-debugsource-2.71-13.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):



dnsmasq-2.71-13.1

dnsmasq-debuginfo-2.71-13.1

dnsmasq-debugsource-2.71-13.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2 (x86_64):



dnsmasq-2.71-13.1

dnsmasq-debuginfo-2.71-13.1

dnsmasq-debugsource-2.71-13.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (x86_64):



dnsmasq-2.71-13.1

dnsmasq-debuginfo-2.71-13.1

dnsmasq-debugsource-2.71-13.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-8899.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/983273



