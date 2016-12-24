|
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in Dnsmasq
|Name:
|Denial of Service in Dnsmasq
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2016:3269-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1, SUSE OpenStack Cloud 6, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2
|Datum:
|Sa, 24. Dezember 2016, 01:34
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-8899
|
Originalnachricht
|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for dnsmasq
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:3269-1
Rating: important
References: #983273
Cross-References: CVE-2015-8899
Affected Products:
SUSE OpenStack Cloud 6
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1
SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2
SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes one vulnerability is now available.
Description:
This update for dnsmasq fixes the following issues:
- CVE-2015-8899: Denial of service between local and remote dns entries
(bsc#983273)
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE OpenStack Cloud 6:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-OpenStack-Cloud-6-2016-1912=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-RPI-12-SP2-2016-1912=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP2-2016-1912=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2016-1912=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP2-2016-1912=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2016-1912=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE OpenStack Cloud 6 (x86_64):
dnsmasq-debuginfo-2.71-13.1
dnsmasq-debugsource-2.71-13.1
dnsmasq-utils-2.71-13.1
dnsmasq-utils-debuginfo-2.71-13.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2 (aarch64):
dnsmasq-2.71-13.1
dnsmasq-debuginfo-2.71-13.1
dnsmasq-debugsource-2.71-13.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le x86_64):
dnsmasq-2.71-13.1
dnsmasq-debuginfo-2.71-13.1
dnsmasq-debugsource-2.71-13.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):
dnsmasq-2.71-13.1
dnsmasq-debuginfo-2.71-13.1
dnsmasq-debugsource-2.71-13.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2 (x86_64):
dnsmasq-2.71-13.1
dnsmasq-debuginfo-2.71-13.1
dnsmasq-debugsource-2.71-13.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (x86_64):
dnsmasq-2.71-13.1
dnsmasq-debuginfo-2.71-13.1
dnsmasq-debugsource-2.71-13.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-8899.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/983273
--
