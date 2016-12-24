Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in Squid

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA512



- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3745-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Salvatore Bonaccorso

December 24, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : squid3

CVE ID : CVE-2016-10002

Debian Bug : 848493



Saulius Lapinskas from Lithuanian State Social Insurance Fund Board

discovered that Squid3, a fully featured web proxy cache, does not

properly process responses to If-None-Modified HTTP conditional

requests, leading to client-specific Cookie data being leaked to other

clients. A remote attacker can take advantage of this flaw to discover

private and sensitive information about another clients browsing

session.



For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in

version 3.4.8-6+deb8u4. In addition, this update includes a fix for

#819563.



For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in

version 3.5.23-1.



We recommend that you upgrade your squid3 packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----



iQKTBAEBCgB9FiEERkRAmAjBceBVMd3uBUy48xNDz0QFAlhd+ghfFIAAAAAALgAo

aXNzdWVyLWZwckBub3RhdGlvbnMub3BlbnBncC5maWZ0aGhvcnNlbWFuLm5ldDQ2

NDQ0MDk4MDhDMTcxRTA1NTMxRERFRTA1NENCOEYzMTM0M0NGNDQACgkQBUy48xND

z0R1Cg//S/9jHLg9+Z09wg9G5zxQjgk0HJF9JnwFq1WfuPAwgtSmo7RKPKuntwL+

RzCSXCHDO8RK+4GIlaB3V3JRowuBqqqAvnu3tS7LvutgFQc7reu/hq8qaq8yZD5u

msNATZDV7l1h1WOpiuXVALit9TNlv2k6KulibvoKHskL4BuOv7BSlHBkIHA8rENR

gbpiJMRQhBqRVKUgCzAo5o2FP6sIjTeXNMpSei8A/+VjIc4S5AlV3sjwmO52Q9ag

z1+GmyuB327Adzm05hS9rBa9+2cO6fVp9/DsOCWRKz+9Jg7DnsJ0VV4d6k6xxKMg

ldC9tBVedpYXAuNdFuTHHvbT08C2xJMTKaY6wvCNVxMTotBfJQMfEPZQ+I8H75OA

g04isBLjPF+4g/2xqceeg3Sct3CIiL8Bw9m6EE+DxTAJDAjrdHzTngwmERrVk/Aq

rUbt3AwOxJ7rNibwB40WmrBIGETMAefGhaR5OTPRs1s4b8UkYkfuFN3dEkSXFl8D

ZZjBl1K/1O5hYzYmd5FxP1EMDKezctzCRfxTlcoLIfXl05MEsGXkKra7VkSWQWZP

dPs0nInBmQHIR2JuexuOJxVbyzecsTcUTzPy+pKrafeJcyu4ORkxzYmvXjPdTWyZ

lRci9zJpLHaZ1bc/0KEz0c7kvtaaBzNWmOPry4uGsr69gWvt8m0=

=js65

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

