|
Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in Squid
|Name:
|Preisgabe von Informationen in Squid
|ID:
|DSA-3745-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian sid, Debian jessie
|Datum:
|Sa, 24. Dezember 2016, 09:54
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10002
|
Originalnachricht
|
Package : squid3
CVE ID : CVE-2016-10002
Debian Bug : 848493
Saulius Lapinskas from Lithuanian State Social Insurance Fund Board
discovered that Squid3, a fully featured web proxy cache, does not
properly process responses to If-None-Modified HTTP conditional
requests, leading to client-specific Cookie data being leaked to other
clients. A remote attacker can take advantage of this flaw to discover
private and sensitive information about another clients browsing
session.
For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 3.4.8-6+deb8u4. In addition, this update includes a fix for
#819563.
For the unstable distribution (sid), this problem has been fixed in
version 3.5.23-1.
We recommend that you upgrade your squid3 packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
|
|