Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in RoundCube Webmail
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in RoundCube Webmail
ID: 201612-44
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Sa, 24. Dezember 2016, 09:56
Originalnachricht

 
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201612-44
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: Roundcube: Arbitrary code execution
     Date: December 24, 2016
     Bugs: #601410
       ID: 201612-44

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

A vulnerability in Roundcube could potentially lead to arbitrary code
execution.

Background
==========

Free and open source webmail software for the masses, written in PHP.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  mail-client/roundcube        < 1.2.3                    >= 1.2.3 

Description
===========

Roundcube, when no SMTP server is configured and the sendmail program
is enabled, does not properly restrict the use of custom envelope-from
addresses on the sendmail command line.

Impact
======

An authenticated remote attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code
with the privileges of the process, or cause a Denial of Service
condition.

Workaround
==========

Don't use a MTA (Mail Transfer Agent) in conjunction with Roundcube
which implements sendmail's "-O" or "-X" parameter, or
 configure
Roundcube to use a SMTP server as recommended by upstream.

Resolution
==========

All Roundcube users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=mail-client/roundcube-1.2.3"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2016-9920
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9920

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-44

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


