Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in RoundCube Webmail

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-44

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: Roundcube: Arbitrary code execution

Date: December 24, 2016

Bugs: #601410

ID: 201612-44



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



A vulnerability in Roundcube could potentially lead to arbitrary code

execution.



Background

==========



Free and open source webmail software for the masses, written in PHP.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 mail-client/roundcube < 1.2.3 >= 1.2.3



Description

===========



Roundcube, when no SMTP server is configured and the sendmail program

is enabled, does not properly restrict the use of custom envelope-from

addresses on the sendmail command line.



Impact

======



An authenticated remote attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code

with the privileges of the process, or cause a Denial of Service

condition.



Workaround

==========



Don't use a MTA (Mail Transfer Agent) in conjunction with Roundcube

which implements sendmail's "-O" or "-X" parameter, or

configure

Roundcube to use a SMTP server as recommended by upstream.



Resolution

==========



All Roundcube users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=mail-client/roundcube-1.2.3"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2016-9920

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9920



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-44



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





