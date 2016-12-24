|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in RoundCube Webmail
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in RoundCube Webmail
|ID:
|201612-44
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|Sa, 24. Dezember 2016, 09:56
|Referenzen:
|http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9920
|
Originalnachricht
|
This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)
--A7WODiPKuHk9Q25OEjnt0QFU2dWDmFeOo
Content-Type: multipart/mixed;
boundary="pXORHPLgtrkdt1C16o3DqO0ck5n5vGvbC"
From: Aaron Bauman <bman@gentoo.org>
To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org
Message-ID: <bc5dfffb-d24e-5523-da1f-413c2a953f0b@gentoo.org>
Subject: [ GLSA 201612-44 ] Roundcube: Arbitrary code execution
--pXORHPLgtrkdt1C16o3DqO0ck5n5vGvbC
Content-Type: multipart/alternative;
boundary="------------A3BDCF04237E954EEBC727D9"
This is a multi-part message in MIME format.
--------------A3BDCF04237E954EEBC727D9
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-44
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: Roundcube: Arbitrary code execution
Date: December 24, 2016
Bugs: #601410
ID: 201612-44
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
A vulnerability in Roundcube could potentially lead to arbitrary code
execution.
Background
==========
Free and open source webmail software for the masses, written in PHP.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 mail-client/roundcube < 1.2.3 >= 1.2.3
Description
===========
Roundcube, when no SMTP server is configured and the sendmail program
is enabled, does not properly restrict the use of custom envelope-from
addresses on the sendmail command line.
Impact
======
An authenticated remote attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code
with the privileges of the process, or cause a Denial of Service
condition.
Workaround
==========
Don't use a MTA (Mail Transfer Agent) in conjunction with Roundcube
which implements sendmail's "-O" or "-X" parameter, or
configure
Roundcube to use a SMTP server as recommended by upstream.
Resolution
==========
All Roundcube users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=mail-client/roundcube-1.2.3"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2016-9920
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9920
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-44
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
--------------A3BDCF04237E954EEBC727D9
Content-Type: text/html; charset=utf-8
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
<html>
<head>
<meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type" content=3D"text/html;
charset=3Dutf=
-8">
</head>
<body bgcolor=3D"#FFFFFF" text=3D"#000000">
<p>
<meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type" content=3D"text/html;
charset=3Du=
tf-8">
</p>
<pre style=3D"color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-style: normal;
font-variant-l=
igatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-=
spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-tr=
ansform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0=
px; word-wrap: break-word; white-space: pre-wrap;">- - - - - - - - - - -
=
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-44
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
<a
class=3D"moz-txt-link-freet=
ext" href=3D"https://security.gentoo.org/">https://security.gentoo.org/</=
a>
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: Roundcube: Arbitrary code execution
Date: December 24, 2016
Bugs: #601410
ID: 201612-44
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
A vulnerability in Roundcube could potentially lead to arbitrary code
execution.
Background
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
Free and open source webmail software for the masses, written in PHP.
Affected packages
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 mail-client/roundcube < 1.2.3 >=3D
1=
=2E2.3=20
Description
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
Roundcube, when no SMTP server is configured and the sendmail program
is enabled, does not properly restrict the use of custom envelope-from
addresses on the sendmail command line.
Impact
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
An authenticated remote attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code
with the privileges of the process, or cause a Denial of Service
condition.
Workaround
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
Don't use a MTA (Mail Transfer Agent) in conjunction with Roundcube
which implements sendmail's "-O" or "-X" parameter, or
configure
Roundcube to use a SMTP server as recommended by upstream.
Resolution
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
All Roundcube users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose
">=3Dmail-client/roundcube-1.2.3"=
References
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
[ 1 ] CVE-2016-9920
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.=
cfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-9920">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE-20=
16-9920</a>
Availability
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"https://security.gentoo.org/g=
lsa/201612-44">https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-44</a>
Concerns?
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-abbreviated"
href=3D"mailto:security@gentoo.org"=
>security@gentoo.org</a> or alternatively, you may file a bug at
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"https://bugs.gentoo.org">https=
://bugs.gentoo.org</a>.
License
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://creativecommons.org/lic=
enses/by-sa/2.5">http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5</a></pre>
</body>
</html>
--------------A3BDCF04237E954EEBC727D9--
--pXORHPLgtrkdt1C16o3DqO0ck5n5vGvbC--
--A7WODiPKuHk9Q25OEjnt0QFU2dWDmFeOo
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature
Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v2
iQJ8BAEBCgBmBQJYXhjsXxSAAAAAAC4AKGlzc3Vlci1mcHJAbm90YXRpb25zLm9w
ZW5wZ3AuZmlmdGhob3JzZW1hbi5uZXQ1OTcyRDI4NDhFOEE0NDYwRTdERTY4QUM5
RjI4QkQ4QkQxRTM5NUZGAAoJEJ8ovYvR45X/OOIP/AgiwQK0cSkMujxcuVyONVdd
Yr1hYYeRZkO3MW1BkAKa1oXufWbSb5mTnSXw0CVEtpEQrmLsKLZvKWE9lGdbvkqn
4j9hsQqDRl3wI2BcUaU5mSLEnhQ9/eGwAkRCkyEIhPq87RToCkptOjHFaIQ//La/
eLKVAcBOSHxRWwCxoyNGiqRp/dTLP4iO/LfNRWSN2a/PwTw8cHs/jZ99QTT4oNGr
hN7GgoxtGaBLdjrqSh4eU/14b3mcLq6x1QHbPCaG0UdzsKHP0tp+KqsPegWXvcTd
xVm/DECT6hXldfUBWzYoOHqPsIgMqPuBf5WJ9fMfqh8KX0yGaSIkaN/9BAdK7lwJ
qLj/wX74V9GNGPCDGU5eeCvuPifnZ6eZoF8uywUkGm8CGLMb3AMNW+vEEs6a7KT9
rqXpxI8oTlSWiUjzfuOO9JmK5jCqZwNA84mSky8Y05IsZ5RqCqQpwWiKVInvjpuV
Q4DYZCuMOIbko1bzzZSLOaMkOaP8bWrgEYJ11kFKuaMH1gmbq2DX8qbk3Q5C2/cV
XNWa9Jxeo6raSysqTI96uwAB95LslB56OwuIcNmHNrM8kkyc+w9ewK51+lCHcXH/
t0MzGer49RGUUuxR8pQJRSsomUoOahAzlKugSiAwJNPBnAcwg8C/VVQ8EgBg9x5O
q7SvnqObR6YInVw1Ad/Z
=diCn
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--A7WODiPKuHk9Q25OEjnt0QFU2dWDmFeOo--
|
|