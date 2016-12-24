|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Tor
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-45
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: Tor: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: December 24, 2016
Bugs: #591008, #597394, #597524
ID: 201612-45
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
Multiple vulnerabilities were found in Tor, the worst of which could
allow remote attackers to cause a Denial of Service condition.
Background
==========
Tor is an implementation of second generation Onion Routing, a
connection-oriented anonymizing communication service.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 net-misc/tor < 0.2.8.9 >= 0.2.8.9
Description
===========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Tor. Please review the
CVE identifier and change log referenced below for details.
Impact
======
A remote attacker could possibly cause a Denial of Service condition.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All Tor users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=net-misc/tor-0.2.8.9"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2016-8860
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8860
[ 2 ] Tor 0.2.8.9 Change Log
https://raw.githubusercontent.com/torproject/tor/tor-0.2.8.9/ChangeLog
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-45
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
