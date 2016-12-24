Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Tor
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Tor
ID: 201612-45
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Sa, 24. Dezember 2016, 09:58
Referenzen: https://raw.githubusercontent.com/torproject/tor/tor-0.2.8.9/ChangeLog
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8860

Originalnachricht

 
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201612-45
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: Tor: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: December 24, 2016
     Bugs: #591008, #597394, #597524
       ID: 201612-45

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Multiple vulnerabilities were found in Tor, the worst of which could
allow remote attackers to cause a Denial of Service condition.

Background
==========

Tor is an implementation of second generation Onion Routing, a
connection-oriented anonymizing communication service.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  net-misc/tor                < 0.2.8.9                 >= 0.2.8.9 

Description
===========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Tor. Please review the
CVE identifier and change log referenced below for details.

Impact
======

A remote attacker could possibly cause a Denial of Service condition.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All Tor users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=net-misc/tor-0.2.8.9"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2016-8860
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8860
[ 2 ] Tor 0.2.8.9 Change Log
      https://raw.githubusercontent.com/torproject/tor/tor-0.2.8.9/ChangeLog

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-45

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


Frohe Weihnachten!
