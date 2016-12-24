|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Xerces-C++
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in Xerces-C++
|ID:
|201612-46
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|Sa, 24. Dezember 2016, 10:00
|Referenzen:
|http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2099
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-0729
|
Originalnachricht
|
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-46
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: Xerces-C++: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: December 24, 2016
Bugs: #575700, #584506
ID: 201612-46
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Xerces-C++, the worst of
which may allow remote attackers to execute arbitrary code.
Background
==========
Xerces-C++ is a validating XML parser written in a portable subset of
C++.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 dev-libs/xerces-c < 3.1.4-r1 >= 3.1.4-r1
Description
===========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Xerces-C++. Please
review the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.
Impact
======
A remote attacker could entice a user to process a specially crafted
file, possibly resulting in the remote execution of arbitrary code with
the privileges of the process, or a Denial of Service condition.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All Xerces-C++ users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-libs/xerces-c-3.1.4-r1"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2016-0729
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-0729
[ 2 ] CVE-2016-2099
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2099
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-46
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
|
|