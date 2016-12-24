Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Xerces-C++

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-46

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: Xerces-C++: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: December 24, 2016

Bugs: #575700, #584506

ID: 201612-46



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Xerces-C++, the worst of

which may allow remote attackers to execute arbitrary code.



Background

==========



Xerces-C++ is a validating XML parser written in a portable subset of

C++.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 dev-libs/xerces-c < 3.1.4-r1 >= 3.1.4-r1



Description

===========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Xerces-C++. Please

review the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.



Impact

======



A remote attacker could entice a user to process a specially crafted

file, possibly resulting in the remote execution of arbitrary code with

the privileges of the process, or a Denial of Service condition.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All Xerces-C++ users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-libs/xerces-c-3.1.4-r1"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2016-0729

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-0729

[ 2 ] CVE-2016-2099

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2099



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-46



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





