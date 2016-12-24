Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Samba

|
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-47
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: Samba: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: December 24, 2016
Bugs: #568432, #578004
ID: 201612-47
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Samba, the worst of which
may allow execution of arbitrary code with root privileges.
Background
==========
Samba is a suite of SMB and CIFS client/server programs.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 net-fs/samba < 4.2.11 >= 4.2.11
Description
===========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in samba. Please review
the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.
Impact
======
A remote attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code with root
privileges, cause a Denial of Service condition, conduct a
man-in-the-middle attack, obtain sensitive information, or bypass file
permissions.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All Samba users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=net-fs/samba-4.2.11"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2015-3223
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-3223
[ 2 ] CVE-2015-5252
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-5252
[ 3 ] CVE-2015-5296
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-5296
[ 4 ] CVE-2015-5299
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-5299
[ 5 ] CVE-2015-5330
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-5330
[ 6 ] CVE-2015-7540
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-7540
[ 7 ] CVE-2015-8467
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8467
[ 8 ] CVE-2016-2110
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2110
[ 9 ] CVE-2016-2111
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2111
[ 10 ] CVE-2016-2112
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2112
[ 11 ] CVE-2016-2113
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2113
[ 12 ] CVE-2016-2114
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2114
[ 13 ] CVE-2016-2115
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2115
[ 14 ] CVE-2016-2118
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2118
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-47
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
