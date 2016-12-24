Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Samba

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-47

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: Samba: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: December 24, 2016

Bugs: #568432, #578004

ID: 201612-47



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Samba, the worst of which

may allow execution of arbitrary code with root privileges.



Background

==========



Samba is a suite of SMB and CIFS client/server programs.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 net-fs/samba < 4.2.11 >= 4.2.11



Description

===========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in samba. Please review

the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.



Impact

======



A remote attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code with root

privileges, cause a Denial of Service condition, conduct a

man-in-the-middle attack, obtain sensitive information, or bypass file

permissions.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All Samba users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=net-fs/samba-4.2.11"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2015-3223

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-3223

[ 2 ] CVE-2015-5252

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-5252

[ 3 ] CVE-2015-5296

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-5296

[ 4 ] CVE-2015-5299

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-5299

[ 5 ] CVE-2015-5330

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-5330

[ 6 ] CVE-2015-7540

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-7540

[ 7 ] CVE-2015-8467

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-8467

[ 8 ] CVE-2016-2110

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2110

[ 9 ] CVE-2016-2111

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2111

[ 10 ] CVE-2016-2112

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2112

[ 11 ] CVE-2016-2113

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2113

[ 12 ] CVE-2016-2114

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2114

[ 13 ] CVE-2016-2115

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2115

[ 14 ] CVE-2016-2118

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2118



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-47



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





