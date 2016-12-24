|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in OpenSSH
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in OpenSSH
|ID:
|SSA:2016-358-02
|Distribution:
|Slackware
|Plattformen:
|Slackware -current, Slackware 13.0, Slackware x86_64 13.0, Slackware x86_64 -current, Slackware x86_64 13.1, Slackware 13.1, Slackware x86_64 13.37, Slackware 13.37, Slackware 14.0, Slackware x86_64 14.0, Slackware 14.1, Slackware x86_64 14.1, Slackware 14.2, Slackware x86_64 14.2
|Datum:
|Sa, 24. Dezember 2016, 11:14
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10009
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10011
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10012
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10010
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1
[slackware-security] openssh (SSA:2016-358-02)
New openssh packages are available for Slackware 13.0, 13.1, 13.37, 14.0, 14.1,
14.2, and -current to fix security issues.
Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:
+--------------------------+
patches/packages/openssh-7.4p1-i586-1_slack14.2.txz: Upgraded.
This is primarily a bugfix release, and also addresses security issues.
ssh-agent(1): Will now refuse to load PKCS#11 modules from paths outside
a trusted whitelist.
sshd(8): When privilege separation is disabled, forwarded Unix-domain
sockets would be created by sshd(8) with the privileges of 'root'.
sshd(8): Avoid theoretical leak of host private key material to
privilege-separated child processes via realloc().
sshd(8): The shared memory manager used by pre-authentication compression
support had a bounds checks that could be elided by some optimising
compilers to potentially allow attacks against the privileged monitor.
process from the sandboxed privilege-separation process.
sshd(8): Validate address ranges for AllowUser and DenyUsers directives at
configuration load time and refuse to accept invalid ones. It was
previously possible to specify invalid CIDR address ranges
(e.g. user@127.1.2.3/55) and these would always match, possibly resulting
in granting access where it was not intended.
For more information, see:
https://www.openssh.com/txt/release-7.4
https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10009
https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10010
https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10011
https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10012
(* Security fix *)
+--------------------------+
Where to find the new packages:
+-----------------------------+
Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab
(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting
to the Slackware project! :-)
Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for
additional mirror sites near you.
Updated package for Slackware 13.0:
openssh-7.4p1-i486-1_slack13.0.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.0:
openssh-7.4p1-x86_64-1_slack13.0.txz
Updated package for Slackware 13.1:
openssh-7.4p1-i486-1_slack13.1.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.1:
openssh-7.4p1-x86_64-1_slack13.1.txz
Updated package for Slackware 13.37:
openssh-7.4p1-i486-1_slack13.37.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.37:
openssh-7.4p1-x86_64-1_slack13.37.txz
Updated package for Slackware 14.0:
openssh-7.4p1-i486-1_slack14.0.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.0:
openssh-7.4p1-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz
Updated package for Slackware 14.1:
openssh-7.4p1-i486-1_slack14.1.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.1:
openssh-7.4p1-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz
Updated package for Slackware 14.2:
openssh-7.4p1-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:
openssh-7.4p1-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz
Updated package for Slackware -current:
openssh-7.4p1-i586-1.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:
openssh-7.4p1-x86_64-1.txz
MD5 signatures:
+-------------+
Slackware 13.0 package:
7fce1ebdb63b97beaeb98f450676171c openssh-7.4p1-i486-1_slack13.0.txz
Slackware x86_64 13.0 package:
26fbf1aa33f5b289b15435a904b5d2a0 openssh-7.4p1-x86_64-1_slack13.0.txz
Slackware 13.1 package:
5b8a87019ca527acba1f607af9175cfb openssh-7.4p1-i486-1_slack13.1.txz
Slackware x86_64 13.1 package:
29aa129063c2667612485edeac5c072b openssh-7.4p1-x86_64-1_slack13.1.txz
Slackware 13.37 package:
6d9aabce1fc85756b7863cbf1cf389a9 openssh-7.4p1-i486-1_slack13.37.txz
Slackware x86_64 13.37 package:
e57e264dccefc2621bd45838d96bb10d openssh-7.4p1-x86_64-1_slack13.37.txz
Slackware 14.0 package:
7613f561db6b8616ec2b0a283e4487d6 openssh-7.4p1-i486-1_slack14.0.txz
Slackware x86_64 14.0 package:
7a834d8b295da5ea88bac1340e359711 openssh-7.4p1-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz
Slackware 14.1 package:
45c8e0c84e13d0c0a9914087898cefbd openssh-7.4p1-i486-1_slack14.1.txz
Slackware x86_64 14.1 package:
8e66d220fb2c3da97bf912a487436ac6 openssh-7.4p1-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz
Slackware 14.2 package:
690e285ce2aeeee6f670451034ae3ec6 openssh-7.4p1-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:
6a2b3846149a9f8071f2751aed452f53 openssh-7.4p1-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz
Slackware -current package:
e0d8576b19ebe4da64f5d72474693295 n/openssh-7.4p1-i586-1.txz
Slackware x86_64 -current package:
1a8bbe8129a9c28fb9eb98b202646b46 n/openssh-7.4p1-x86_64-1.txz
Installation instructions:
+------------------------+
Upgrade the package as root:
# upgradepkg openssh-7.4p1-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
Next, restart the sshd daemon:
# sh /etc/rc.d/rc.sshd restart
+-----+
Slackware Linux Security Team
http://slackware.com/gpg-key
security@slackware.com
+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| To leave the slackware-security mailing list: |
+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| Send an email to majordomo@slackware.com with this text in the body of |
| the email message: |
| |
| unsubscribe slackware-security |
| |
| You will get a confirmation message back containing instructions to |
| complete the process. Please do not reply to this email address. |
+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
iEYEARECAAYFAlhd0CQACgkQakRjwEAQIjOtFACfWbK3WHi9hnOvSJgupjBdsrtE
e7MAn3rZ5dK+y872B6oqqF07GWTw5bBG
=3YjQ
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
|
|