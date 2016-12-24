Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in OpenSSH



[slackware-security] openssh (SSA:2016-358-02)



New openssh packages are available for Slackware 13.0, 13.1, 13.37, 14.0, 14.1,

14.2, and -current to fix security issues.





Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:

+--------------------------+

patches/packages/openssh-7.4p1-i586-1_slack14.2.txz: Upgraded.

This is primarily a bugfix release, and also addresses security issues.

ssh-agent(1): Will now refuse to load PKCS#11 modules from paths outside

a trusted whitelist.

sshd(8): When privilege separation is disabled, forwarded Unix-domain

sockets would be created by sshd(8) with the privileges of 'root'.

sshd(8): Avoid theoretical leak of host private key material to

privilege-separated child processes via realloc().

sshd(8): The shared memory manager used by pre-authentication compression

support had a bounds checks that could be elided by some optimising

compilers to potentially allow attacks against the privileged monitor.

process from the sandboxed privilege-separation process.

sshd(8): Validate address ranges for AllowUser and DenyUsers directives at

configuration load time and refuse to accept invalid ones. It was

previously possible to specify invalid CIDR address ranges

(e.g. user@127.1.2.3/55) and these would always match, possibly resulting

in granting access where it was not intended.

For more information, see:

https://www.openssh.com/txt/release-7.4

https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10009

https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10010

https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10011

https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10012

(* Security fix *)

+--------------------------+





Where to find the new packages:

+-----------------------------+



Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab

(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting

to the Slackware project! :-)



Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for

additional mirror sites near you.



Updated package for Slackware 13.0:

openssh-7.4p1-i486-1_slack13.0.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.0:

openssh-7.4p1-x86_64-1_slack13.0.txz



Updated package for Slackware 13.1:

openssh-7.4p1-i486-1_slack13.1.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.1:

openssh-7.4p1-x86_64-1_slack13.1.txz



Updated package for Slackware 13.37:

openssh-7.4p1-i486-1_slack13.37.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.37:

openssh-7.4p1-x86_64-1_slack13.37.txz



Updated package for Slackware 14.0:

openssh-7.4p1-i486-1_slack14.0.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.0:

openssh-7.4p1-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz



Updated package for Slackware 14.1:

openssh-7.4p1-i486-1_slack14.1.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.1:

openssh-7.4p1-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz



Updated package for Slackware 14.2:

openssh-7.4p1-i586-1_slack14.2.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:

openssh-7.4p1-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz



Updated package for Slackware -current:

openssh-7.4p1-i586-1.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:

openssh-7.4p1-x86_64-1.txz





MD5 signatures:

+-------------+



Slackware 13.0 package:

7fce1ebdb63b97beaeb98f450676171c openssh-7.4p1-i486-1_slack13.0.txz



Slackware x86_64 13.0 package:

26fbf1aa33f5b289b15435a904b5d2a0 openssh-7.4p1-x86_64-1_slack13.0.txz



Slackware 13.1 package:

5b8a87019ca527acba1f607af9175cfb openssh-7.4p1-i486-1_slack13.1.txz



Slackware x86_64 13.1 package:

29aa129063c2667612485edeac5c072b openssh-7.4p1-x86_64-1_slack13.1.txz



Slackware 13.37 package:

6d9aabce1fc85756b7863cbf1cf389a9 openssh-7.4p1-i486-1_slack13.37.txz



Slackware x86_64 13.37 package:

e57e264dccefc2621bd45838d96bb10d openssh-7.4p1-x86_64-1_slack13.37.txz



Slackware 14.0 package:

7613f561db6b8616ec2b0a283e4487d6 openssh-7.4p1-i486-1_slack14.0.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.0 package:

7a834d8b295da5ea88bac1340e359711 openssh-7.4p1-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz



Slackware 14.1 package:

45c8e0c84e13d0c0a9914087898cefbd openssh-7.4p1-i486-1_slack14.1.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.1 package:

8e66d220fb2c3da97bf912a487436ac6 openssh-7.4p1-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz



Slackware 14.2 package:

690e285ce2aeeee6f670451034ae3ec6 openssh-7.4p1-i586-1_slack14.2.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:

6a2b3846149a9f8071f2751aed452f53 openssh-7.4p1-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz



Slackware -current package:

e0d8576b19ebe4da64f5d72474693295 n/openssh-7.4p1-i586-1.txz



Slackware x86_64 -current package:

1a8bbe8129a9c28fb9eb98b202646b46 n/openssh-7.4p1-x86_64-1.txz





Installation instructions:

+------------------------+



Upgrade the package as root:

# upgradepkg openssh-7.4p1-i586-1_slack14.2.txz



Next, restart the sshd daemon:

# sh /etc/rc.d/rc.sshd restart





+-----+



Slackware Linux Security Team

http://slackware.com/gpg-key

security@slackware.com



