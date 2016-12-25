|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in expat
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in expat
|ID:
|SSA:2016-359-01
|Distribution:
|Slackware
|Plattformen:
|Slackware -current, Slackware 13.0, Slackware x86_64 13.0, Slackware x86_64 -current, Slackware x86_64 13.1, Slackware 13.1, Slackware x86_64 13.37, Slackware 13.37, Slackware 14.0, Slackware x86_64 14.0, Slackware 14.1, Slackware x86_64 14.1, Slackware 14.2, Slackware x86_64 14.2
|Datum:
|So, 25. Dezember 2016, 10:20
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-2716
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-4472
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5300
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2012-6702
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-1283
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-0718
|
Originalnachricht
|
[slackware-security] expat (SSA:2016-359-01)
New expat packages are available for Slackware 13.0, 13.1, 13.37, 14.0, 14.1,
14.2, and -current to fix security issues.
Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:
+--------------------------+
patches/packages/expat-2.2.0-i586-1_slack14.2.txz: Upgraded.
This update fixes bugs and security issues:
Multiple integer overflows in XML_GetBuffer.
Fix crash on malformed input.
Improve insufficient fix to CVE-2015-1283 / CVE-2015-2716.
Use more entropy for hash initialization.
Resolve troublesome internal call to srand.
For more information, see:
https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-1283
https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-0718
https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-4472
https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5300
https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2012-6702
(* Security fix *)
+--------------------------+
Where to find the new packages:
+-----------------------------+
Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab
(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting
to the Slackware project! :-)
Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for
additional mirror sites near you.
Updated package for Slackware 13.0:
expat-2.2.0-i486-1_slack13.0.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.0:
expat-2.2.0-x86_64-1_slack13.0.txz
Updated package for Slackware 13.1:
expat-2.2.0-i486-1_slack13.1.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.1:
expat-2.2.0-x86_64-1_slack13.1.txz
Updated package for Slackware 13.37:
expat-2.2.0-i486-1_slack13.37.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.37:
expat-2.2.0-x86_64-1_slack13.37.txz
Updated package for Slackware 14.0:
expat-2.2.0-i486-1_slack14.0.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.0:
expat-2.2.0-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz
Updated package for Slackware 14.1:
expat-2.2.0-i486-1_slack14.1.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.1:
expat-2.2.0-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz
Updated package for Slackware 14.2:
expat-2.2.0-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:
expat-2.2.0-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz
Updated package for Slackware -current:
expat-2.2.0-i586-1.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:
expat-2.2.0-x86_64-1.txz
MD5 signatures:
+-------------+
Slackware 13.0 package:
d042603604cda3dedb7a75cb049071c8 expat-2.2.0-i486-1_slack13.0.txz
Slackware x86_64 13.0 package:
4c57af80cc3ccd277a365f8053dabd9b expat-2.2.0-x86_64-1_slack13.0.txz
Slackware 13.1 package:
649682e89895159e90c0775f056a5b2a expat-2.2.0-i486-1_slack13.1.txz
Slackware x86_64 13.1 package:
dc109e48fb07db4aa47caa912308dcee expat-2.2.0-x86_64-1_slack13.1.txz
Slackware 13.37 package:
a7893a356510073d213e08e6df41be6b expat-2.2.0-i486-1_slack13.37.txz
Slackware x86_64 13.37 package:
31f42e6ef7be259413659497f473b499 expat-2.2.0-x86_64-1_slack13.37.txz
Slackware 14.0 package:
3d5ab68ef82db833aa1b890372dfa789 expat-2.2.0-i486-1_slack14.0.txz
Slackware x86_64 14.0 package:
7ab4d2d05f4695904a4e164f6093ea38 expat-2.2.0-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz
Slackware 14.1 package:
3e9c111a338efb49ed9aa85322e7dfed expat-2.2.0-i486-1_slack14.1.txz
Slackware x86_64 14.1 package:
5ec656840cad0813deeb632ef659d97b expat-2.2.0-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz
Slackware 14.2 package:
770d5c370a923d7f1356bc81ceaaa3e9 expat-2.2.0-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:
0b44169d48b17e181cddd25c547a0258 expat-2.2.0-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz
Slackware -current package:
bc2d54deb510e5a41845207133fc1a75 l/expat-2.2.0-i586-1.txz
Slackware x86_64 -current package:
4bf858ad9d41159ce9fe624e47d58f21 l/expat-2.2.0-x86_64-1.txz
Installation instructions:
+------------------------+
Upgrade the package as root:
# upgradepkg expat-2.2.0-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
+-----+
Slackware Linux Security Team
http://slackware.com/gpg-key
security@slackware.com
|
|