Login
Login-Name Passwort

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in expat
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in expat
ID: SSA:2016-359-01
Distribution: Slackware
Plattformen: Slackware -current, Slackware 13.0, Slackware x86_64 13.0, Slackware x86_64 -current, Slackware x86_64 13.1, Slackware 13.1, Slackware x86_64 13.37, Slackware 13.37, Slackware 14.0, Slackware x86_64 14.0, Slackware 14.1, Slackware x86_64 14.1, Slackware 14.2, Slackware x86_64 14.2
Datum: So, 25. Dezember 2016, 10:20
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-2716
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-4472
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5300
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2012-6702
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-1283
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-0718

Originalnachricht

 

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1

[slackware-security]  expat (SSA:2016-359-01)

New expat packages are available for Slackware 13.0, 13.1, 13.37, 14.0, 14.1,
14.2, and -current to fix security issues.


Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:
+--------------------------+
patches/packages/expat-2.2.0-i586-1_slack14.2.txz:  Upgraded.
  This update fixes bugs and security issues:
  Multiple integer overflows in XML_GetBuffer.
  Fix crash on malformed input.
  Improve insufficient fix to CVE-2015-1283 / CVE-2015-2716.
  Use more entropy for hash initialization.
  Resolve troublesome internal call to srand.
  For more information, see:
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-1283
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-0718
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-4472
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5300
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2012-6702
  (* Security fix *)
+--------------------------+


Where to find the new packages:
+-----------------------------+

Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab
(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting
to the Slackware project!  :-)

Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for
additional mirror sites near you.

Updated package for Slackware 13.0:
expat-2.2.0-i486-1_slack13.0.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.0:
expat-2.2.0-x86_64-1_slack13.0.txz

Updated package for Slackware 13.1:
expat-2.2.0-i486-1_slack13.1.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.1:
expat-2.2.0-x86_64-1_slack13.1.txz

Updated package for Slackware 13.37:
expat-2.2.0-i486-1_slack13.37.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.37:
expat-2.2.0-x86_64-1_slack13.37.txz

Updated package for Slackware 14.0:
expat-2.2.0-i486-1_slack14.0.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.0:
expat-2.2.0-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz

Updated package for Slackware 14.1:
expat-2.2.0-i486-1_slack14.1.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.1:
expat-2.2.0-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz

Updated package for Slackware 14.2:
expat-2.2.0-i586-1_slack14.2.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:
expat-2.2.0-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz

Updated package for Slackware -current:
expat-2.2.0-i586-1.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:
expat-2.2.0-x86_64-1.txz


MD5 signatures:
+-------------+

Slackware 13.0 package:
d042603604cda3dedb7a75cb049071c8  expat-2.2.0-i486-1_slack13.0.txz

Slackware x86_64 13.0 package:
4c57af80cc3ccd277a365f8053dabd9b  expat-2.2.0-x86_64-1_slack13.0.txz

Slackware 13.1 package:
649682e89895159e90c0775f056a5b2a  expat-2.2.0-i486-1_slack13.1.txz

Slackware x86_64 13.1 package:
dc109e48fb07db4aa47caa912308dcee  expat-2.2.0-x86_64-1_slack13.1.txz

Slackware 13.37 package:
a7893a356510073d213e08e6df41be6b  expat-2.2.0-i486-1_slack13.37.txz

Slackware x86_64 13.37 package:
31f42e6ef7be259413659497f473b499  expat-2.2.0-x86_64-1_slack13.37.txz

Slackware 14.0 package:
3d5ab68ef82db833aa1b890372dfa789  expat-2.2.0-i486-1_slack14.0.txz

Slackware x86_64 14.0 package:
7ab4d2d05f4695904a4e164f6093ea38  expat-2.2.0-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz

Slackware 14.1 package:
3e9c111a338efb49ed9aa85322e7dfed  expat-2.2.0-i486-1_slack14.1.txz

Slackware x86_64 14.1 package:
5ec656840cad0813deeb632ef659d97b  expat-2.2.0-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz

Slackware 14.2 package:
770d5c370a923d7f1356bc81ceaaa3e9  expat-2.2.0-i586-1_slack14.2.txz

Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:
0b44169d48b17e181cddd25c547a0258  expat-2.2.0-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz

Slackware -current package:
bc2d54deb510e5a41845207133fc1a75  l/expat-2.2.0-i586-1.txz

Slackware x86_64 -current package:
4bf858ad9d41159ce9fe624e47d58f21  l/expat-2.2.0-x86_64-1.txz


Installation instructions:
+------------------------+

Upgrade the package as root:
# upgradepkg expat-2.2.0-i586-1_slack14.2.txz


+-----+

Slackware Linux Security Team
http://slackware.com/gpg-key
security@slackware.com

+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| To leave the slackware-security mailing list:                          |
+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| Send an email to majordomo@slackware.com with this text in the body of |
| the email message:                                                     |
|                                                                        |
|   unsubscribe slackware-security                                       |
|                                                                        |
| You will get a confirmation message back containing instructions to    |
| complete the process.  Please do not reply to this email address.      |
+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

iEYEARECAAYFAlheyWsACgkQakRjwEAQIjMJEgCdGvDlJ8C+3ltr5itn+JG14cHF
+LcAn28/PMS2G+iUvonpwOfWNoXPihFO
=obXI
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
Pro-Linux
Frohe Weihnachten!
Neue Nachrichten

7
Frohe Weih­nach­ten!

4
Py­thon 3.6 er­schie­nen

4
Kommt nach »Open Data« bald »Open Sci­en­ce«?

0
Nmap 7.40 Ho­li­day Re­lease ver­öf­fent­licht

13
De­bi­an dis­ku­tiert über au­to­ma­ti­sche Ak­tua­li­sie­rung als Stan­dard

13
Flat­pak 0.8 mit Sta­bi­li­täts­ga­ran­tie

7
Se­aMon­key 2.46 ver­öf­fent­licht

11
Li­breOf­fice ver­süßt Ober­fläche mit MUFFIN

5
Red Hat stei­gert Um­satz und Ge­winn im Quar­tal wei­ter

0
Next­cloud und Col­la­bo­ra er­leich­tern kol­la­bo­ra­ti­ves Ar­bei­ten
 
Werbung