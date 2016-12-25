Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in expat



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



[slackware-security] expat (SSA:2016-359-01)



New expat packages are available for Slackware 13.0, 13.1, 13.37, 14.0, 14.1,

14.2, and -current to fix security issues.





Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:

+--------------------------+

patches/packages/expat-2.2.0-i586-1_slack14.2.txz: Upgraded.

This update fixes bugs and security issues:

Multiple integer overflows in XML_GetBuffer.

Fix crash on malformed input.

Improve insufficient fix to CVE-2015-1283 / CVE-2015-2716.

Use more entropy for hash initialization.

Resolve troublesome internal call to srand.

For more information, see:

https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-1283

https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-0718

https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-4472

https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5300

https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2012-6702

(* Security fix *)

+--------------------------+





Where to find the new packages:

+-----------------------------+



Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab

(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting

to the Slackware project! :-)



Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for

additional mirror sites near you.



Updated package for Slackware 13.0:

expat-2.2.0-i486-1_slack13.0.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.0:

expat-2.2.0-x86_64-1_slack13.0.txz



Updated package for Slackware 13.1:

expat-2.2.0-i486-1_slack13.1.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.1:

expat-2.2.0-x86_64-1_slack13.1.txz



Updated package for Slackware 13.37:

expat-2.2.0-i486-1_slack13.37.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.37:

expat-2.2.0-x86_64-1_slack13.37.txz



Updated package for Slackware 14.0:

expat-2.2.0-i486-1_slack14.0.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.0:

expat-2.2.0-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz



Updated package for Slackware 14.1:

expat-2.2.0-i486-1_slack14.1.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.1:

expat-2.2.0-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz



Updated package for Slackware 14.2:

expat-2.2.0-i586-1_slack14.2.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:

expat-2.2.0-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz



Updated package for Slackware -current:

expat-2.2.0-i586-1.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:

expat-2.2.0-x86_64-1.txz





MD5 signatures:

+-------------+



Slackware 13.0 package:

d042603604cda3dedb7a75cb049071c8 expat-2.2.0-i486-1_slack13.0.txz



Slackware x86_64 13.0 package:

4c57af80cc3ccd277a365f8053dabd9b expat-2.2.0-x86_64-1_slack13.0.txz



Slackware 13.1 package:

649682e89895159e90c0775f056a5b2a expat-2.2.0-i486-1_slack13.1.txz



Slackware x86_64 13.1 package:

dc109e48fb07db4aa47caa912308dcee expat-2.2.0-x86_64-1_slack13.1.txz



Slackware 13.37 package:

a7893a356510073d213e08e6df41be6b expat-2.2.0-i486-1_slack13.37.txz



Slackware x86_64 13.37 package:

31f42e6ef7be259413659497f473b499 expat-2.2.0-x86_64-1_slack13.37.txz



Slackware 14.0 package:

3d5ab68ef82db833aa1b890372dfa789 expat-2.2.0-i486-1_slack14.0.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.0 package:

7ab4d2d05f4695904a4e164f6093ea38 expat-2.2.0-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz



Slackware 14.1 package:

3e9c111a338efb49ed9aa85322e7dfed expat-2.2.0-i486-1_slack14.1.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.1 package:

5ec656840cad0813deeb632ef659d97b expat-2.2.0-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz



Slackware 14.2 package:

770d5c370a923d7f1356bc81ceaaa3e9 expat-2.2.0-i586-1_slack14.2.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:

0b44169d48b17e181cddd25c547a0258 expat-2.2.0-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz



Slackware -current package:

bc2d54deb510e5a41845207133fc1a75 l/expat-2.2.0-i586-1.txz



Slackware x86_64 -current package:

4bf858ad9d41159ce9fe624e47d58f21 l/expat-2.2.0-x86_64-1.txz





Installation instructions:

+------------------------+



Upgrade the package as root:

# upgradepkg expat-2.2.0-i586-1_slack14.2.txz





+-----+



Slackware Linux Security Team

http://slackware.com/gpg-key

security@slackware.com



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----



iEYEARECAAYFAlheyWsACgkQakRjwEAQIjMJEgCdGvDlJ8C+3ltr5itn+JG14cHF

+LcAn28/PMS2G+iUvonpwOfWNoXPihFO

=obXI

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

