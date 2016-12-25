|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in GraphicsMagick
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in GraphicsMagick
|ID:
|DSA-3746-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian sid, Debian jessie
|Datum:
|So, 25. Dezember 2016, 10:22
|Referenzen:
Originalnachricht
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3746-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Luciano Bello
December 24, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
Package : graphicsmagick
CVE ID : CVE-2015-8808 CVE-2016-2317 CVE-2016-2318 CVE-2016-3714
CVE-2016-3715 CVE-2016-5118 CVE-2016-5240 CVE-2016-7800
CVE-2016-7996 CVE-2016-7997 CVE-2016-8682 CVE-2016-8683
CVE-2016-8684 CVE-2016-9830
Debian Bug : 814732 825800 847055
Several vulnerabilities have been discovered in GraphicsMagick, a
collection of image processing tool, which can cause denial of service
attacks, remote file deletion, and remote command execution.
This security update removes the full support of PLT/Gnuplot decoder to
prevent Gnuplot-shell based shell exploits for fixing the CVE-2016-3714
vulnerability.
The undocumented "TMP" magick prefix no longer removes the argument
file
after it has been read for fixing the CVE-2016-3715 vulnerability. Since
the "TMP" feature was originally implemented, GraphicsMagick added a
temporary file management subsystem which assures that temporary files
are removed so this feature is not needed.
Remove support for reading input from a shell command, or writing output
to a shell command, by prefixing the specified filename (containing the
command) with a '|' for fixing the CVE-2016-5118 vulnerability.
CVE-2015-8808
Gustavo Grieco discovered an out of bound read in the parsing of GIF
files which may cause denial of service.
CVE-2016-2317
Gustavo Grieco discovered a stack buffer overflow and two heap buffer
overflows while processing SVG images which may cause denial of service.
CVE-2016-2318
Gustavo Grieco discovered several segmentation faults while processing
SVG images which may cause denial of service.
CVE-2016-5240
Gustavo Grieco discovered an endless loop problem caused by negative
stroke-dasharray arguments while parsing SVG files which may cause
denial of service.
CVE-2016-7800
Marco Grassi discovered an unsigned underflow leading to heap overflow
when parsing 8BIM chunk often attached to JPG files which may cause
denial of service.
CVE-2016-7996
Moshe Kaplan discovered that there is no check that the provided
colormap is not larger than 256 entries in the WPG reader which may
cause denial of service.
CVE-2016-7997
Moshe Kaplan discovered that an assertion is thrown for some files in
the WPG reader due to a logic error which may cause denial of service.
CVE-2016-8682
Agostino Sarubbo of Gentoo discovered a stack buffer read overflow
while reading the SCT header which may cause denial of service.
CVE-2016-8683
Agostino Sarubbo of Gentoo discovered a memory allocation failure in the
PCX coder which may cause denial of service.
CVE-2016-8684
Agostino Sarubbo of Gentoo discovered a memory allocation failure in the
SGI coder which may cause denial of service.
CVE-2016-9830
Agostino Sarubbo of Gentoo discovered a memory allocation failure in
MagickRealloc() function which may cause denial of service.
For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in
version 1.3.20-3+deb8u2.
For the testing distribution (stretch), these problems (with the
exception of CVE-2016-9830) have been fixed in version 1.3.25-5.
For the unstable distribution (sid), these problems have been fixed in
version 1.3.25-6.
We recommend that you upgrade your graphicsmagick packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
