Sicherheit: Denial of Service in Crypto++
|Name:
|Denial of Service in Crypto++
|ID:
|DSA-3748-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian jessie
|Datum:
|Mo, 26. Dezember 2016, 13:14
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9939
Originalnachricht
Package : libcrypto++
CVE ID : CVE-2016-9939
Debian Bug : 848009
Gergely Gábor Nagy from Tresorit discovered that libcrypto++, a C++
cryptographic library, contained a bug in several ASN.1 parsing
routines. This would allow an attacker to remotely cause a denial of
service.
For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 5.6.1-6+deb8u3.
For the testing (stretch) and unstable (sid) distributions, this
problem has been fixed in version 5.6.4-5.
We recommend that you upgrade your libcrypto++ packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
