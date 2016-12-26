Sicherheit: Denial of Service in Crypto++

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA512



- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3748-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Sebastien Delafond

December 26, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : libcrypto++

CVE ID : CVE-2016-9939

Debian Bug : 848009



Gergely Gábor Nagy from Tresorit discovered that libcrypto++, a C++

cryptographic library, contained a bug in several ASN.1 parsing

routines. This would allow an attacker to remotely cause a denial of

service.



For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in

version 5.6.1-6+deb8u3.



For the testing (stretch) and unstable (sid) distributions, this

problem has been fixed in version 5.6.4-5.



We recommend that you upgrade your libcrypto++ packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----



iQEzBAEBCgAdFiEEAqSkbVtrXP4xJMh3EL6Jg/PVnWQFAlhg77oACgkQEL6Jg/PV

nWSGBAf/d/g/tp3InT9e+wvavGjdNecr13NqGwxvm2d9bG2+gJLIEyzhZ2XCpWic

7qhLUj09gEvrbkGaI2qdtZGdEhALRc44Igc5uqKaPP5YqPit9O3B+08iL2nzMuPf

ZHYyTK5clcNT2BiedpOnfhtC+jyrifcbjwOX5Kwb7jhLxj/kGkZ0CLyN4zkF5s6x

jMwVvefx8LQb6onsqyomOoKDBJAVW+m729EqVZ987OSTw0tNdF51k2DCneidpPBg

FHaC0gW2T767gsHKwTLon90Tc7MJFRw4i2nfQmZYBC8k3PCr69qNS0kJCLVo+9qe

0wEc4TN2MD+cmy2SZsfDjmBbXipq8w==

=13BL

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

