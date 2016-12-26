Login
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in Crypto++
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in Crypto++
ID: DSA-3748-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian jessie
Datum: Mo, 26. Dezember 2016, 13:14
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9939

Originalnachricht

 
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA512

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3748-1                   security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/                       Sebastien Delafond
December 26, 2016                     https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Package        : libcrypto++
CVE ID         : CVE-2016-9939
Debian Bug     : 848009

Gergely Gábor Nagy from Tresorit discovered that libcrypto++, a C++
cryptographic library, contained a bug in several ASN.1 parsing
routines. This would allow an attacker to remotely cause a denial of
service.

For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 5.6.1-6+deb8u3.

For the testing (stretch) and unstable (sid) distributions, this
problem has been fixed in version 5.6.4-5.

We recommend that you upgrade your libcrypto++ packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

iQEzBAEBCgAdFiEEAqSkbVtrXP4xJMh3EL6Jg/PVnWQFAlhg77oACgkQEL6Jg/PV
nWSGBAf/d/g/tp3InT9e+wvavGjdNecr13NqGwxvm2d9bG2+gJLIEyzhZ2XCpWic
7qhLUj09gEvrbkGaI2qdtZGdEhALRc44Igc5uqKaPP5YqPit9O3B+08iL2nzMuPf
ZHYyTK5clcNT2BiedpOnfhtC+jyrifcbjwOX5Kwb7jhLxj/kGkZ0CLyN4zkF5s6x
jMwVvefx8LQb6onsqyomOoKDBJAVW+m729EqVZ987OSTw0tNdF51k2DCneidpPBg
FHaC0gW2T767gsHKwTLon90Tc7MJFRw4i2nfQmZYBC8k3PCr69qNS0kJCLVo+9qe
0wEc4TN2MD+cmy2SZsfDjmBbXipq8w==
=13BL
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
