Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Firejail
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Firejail
ID: 201612-48
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Di, 27. Dezember 2016, 10:39
Referenzen: http://firejail.wordpress.com/download-2/release-notes/

Originalnachricht

 
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201612-48
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: Firejail: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: December 27, 2016
     Bugs: #601994
       ID: 201612-48

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Firejail, the worst of
which may allow bypassing of sandbox protection.

Background
==========

A SUID program that reduces the risk of security breaches by
restricting the running environment of untrusted applications using
Linux namespaces and seccomp-bpf.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  sys-apps/firejail           < 0.9.44.2               >= 0.9.44.2 
  2  sys-apps/firejail-lts                                >= 0.9.38.6 
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     2 affected packages

Description
===========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Firejail. Please
review upstream's release notes below for details.

Impact
======

A remote attacker could possibly bypass sandbox protection, cause a
Denial of Service condition, or change a system's DNS server.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All Firejail users should switch to the newly added LTS version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose
 ">=sys-apps/firejail-lts-0.9.38.6"

Users who want to stay on the current branch should upgrade to the
latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=sys-apps/firejail-0.9.44.2"

References
==========

[ 1 ] Firejail Release Notes
      http://firejail.wordpress.com/download-2/release-notes/

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-48

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


