Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Firejail

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-48

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: Firejail: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: December 27, 2016

Bugs: #601994

ID: 201612-48



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Firejail, the worst of

which may allow bypassing of sandbox protection.



Background

==========



A SUID program that reduces the risk of security breaches by

restricting the running environment of untrusted applications using

Linux namespaces and seccomp-bpf.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 sys-apps/firejail < 0.9.44.2 >= 0.9.44.2

2 sys-apps/firejail-lts >= 0.9.38.6

-------------------------------------------------------------------

2 affected packages



Description

===========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Firejail. Please

review upstream's release notes below for details.



Impact

======



A remote attacker could possibly bypass sandbox protection, cause a

Denial of Service condition, or change a system's DNS server.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All Firejail users should switch to the newly added LTS version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose

">=sys-apps/firejail-lts-0.9.38.6"



Users who want to stay on the current branch should upgrade to the

latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=sys-apps/firejail-0.9.44.2"



References

==========



[ 1 ] Firejail Release Notes

http://firejail.wordpress.com/download-2/release-notes/



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-48



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





