Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Firejail
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Firejail
|ID:
|201612-48
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|Di, 27. Dezember 2016, 10:39
|Referenzen:
|http://firejail.wordpress.com/download-2/release-notes/
|
Originalnachricht
|
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-48
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: Firejail: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: December 27, 2016
Bugs: #601994
ID: 201612-48
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Firejail, the worst of
which may allow bypassing of sandbox protection.
Background
==========
A SUID program that reduces the risk of security breaches by
restricting the running environment of untrusted applications using
Linux namespaces and seccomp-bpf.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 sys-apps/firejail < 0.9.44.2 >= 0.9.44.2
2 sys-apps/firejail-lts >= 0.9.38.6
-------------------------------------------------------------------
2 affected packages
Description
===========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Firejail. Please
review upstream's release notes below for details.
Impact
======
A remote attacker could possibly bypass sandbox protection, cause a
Denial of Service condition, or change a system's DNS server.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All Firejail users should switch to the newly added LTS version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose
">=sys-apps/firejail-lts-0.9.38.6"
Users who want to stay on the current branch should upgrade to the
latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=sys-apps/firejail-0.9.44.2"
References
==========
[ 1 ] Firejail Release Notes
http://firejail.wordpress.com/download-2/release-notes/
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-48
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
