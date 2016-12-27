Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in OpenJPEG
Name: Mehrere Probleme in OpenJPEG
ID: SUSE-SU-2016:3270-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2
Datum: Di, 27. Dezember 2016, 15:13
Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for openjpeg2
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2016:3270-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1002414 #1007739 #1007740 #1007741 #1007742 
                    #1007743 #1007744 #1007747 #1014543 #1014975 
                    #999817 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-7445 CVE-2016-8332 CVE-2016-9112
                    CVE-2016-9113 CVE-2016-9114 CVE-2016-9115
                    CVE-2016-9116 CVE-2016-9117 CVE-2016-9118
                    CVE-2016-9572 CVE-2016-9573 CVE-2016-9580
                    CVE-2016-9581
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes 13 vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:


   This update for openjpeg2 fixes the following issues:

   * CVE-2016-9114: NULL Pointer Access in function imagetopnm of
     convert.c:1943(jp2) could lead to crash [bsc#1007740]
   * CVE-2016-9115: Heap Buffer Overflow in function imagetotga of
     convert.c(jp2) [bsc#1007741]
   * CVE-2016-9580, CVE-2016-9581: Possible Heap buffer overflow via integer
     overflow and infite loop [bsc#1014975]
   * CVE-2016-9117: NULL Pointer Access in function imagetopnm of
     convert.c(jp2):1289 [bsc#1007743]
   * CVE-2016-9118: Heap Buffer Overflow in function pnmtoimage of convert.c
     [bsc#1007744]
   * CVE-2016-9112: FPE(Floating Point Exception) in lib/openjp2/pi.c:523
     [bsc#1007747]
   * CVE-2016-9116: NULL Pointer Access in function imagetopnm of
     convert.c:2226(jp2) [bsc#1007742]
   * CVE-2016-9113: NULL point dereference in function imagetobmp of
     convertbmp.c could lead to crash [bsc#1007739]
   * CVE-2016-9572 CVE-2016-9573: Insuficient check in imagetopnm() could
     lead to heap buffer overflow [bsc#1014543]
   * CVE-2016-8332: Malicious file in OpenJPEG JPEG2000 format  could lead to
     code execution [bsc#1002414]
   * CVE-2016-7445: Null pointer dereference in convert.c could lead to crash
     [bsc#999817]


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-RPI-12-SP2-2016-1914=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP2-2016-1914=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP2-2016-1914=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2 (aarch64):

      libopenjp2-7-2.1.0-3.1
      libopenjp2-7-debuginfo-2.1.0-3.1
      openjpeg2-debuginfo-2.1.0-3.1
      openjpeg2-debugsource-2.1.0-3.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le x86_64):

      libopenjp2-7-2.1.0-3.1
      libopenjp2-7-debuginfo-2.1.0-3.1
      openjpeg2-debuginfo-2.1.0-3.1
      openjpeg2-debugsource-2.1.0-3.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2 (x86_64):

      libopenjp2-7-2.1.0-3.1
      libopenjp2-7-debuginfo-2.1.0-3.1
      openjpeg2-debuginfo-2.1.0-3.1
      openjpeg2-debugsource-2.1.0-3.1


