Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in OpenJPEG

SUSE Security Update: Security update for openjpeg2

______________________________________________________________________________



Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:3270-1

Rating: important

References: #1002414 #1007739 #1007740 #1007741 #1007742

#1007743 #1007744 #1007747 #1014543 #1014975

#999817

Cross-References: CVE-2016-7445 CVE-2016-8332 CVE-2016-9112

CVE-2016-9113 CVE-2016-9114 CVE-2016-9115

CVE-2016-9116 CVE-2016-9117 CVE-2016-9118

CVE-2016-9572 CVE-2016-9573 CVE-2016-9580

CVE-2016-9581

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2

______________________________________________________________________________



An update that fixes 13 vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:





This update for openjpeg2 fixes the following issues:



* CVE-2016-9114: NULL Pointer Access in function imagetopnm of

convert.c:1943(jp2) could lead to crash [bsc#1007740]

* CVE-2016-9115: Heap Buffer Overflow in function imagetotga of

convert.c(jp2) [bsc#1007741]

* CVE-2016-9580, CVE-2016-9581: Possible Heap buffer overflow via integer

overflow and infite loop [bsc#1014975]

* CVE-2016-9117: NULL Pointer Access in function imagetopnm of

convert.c(jp2):1289 [bsc#1007743]

* CVE-2016-9118: Heap Buffer Overflow in function pnmtoimage of convert.c

[bsc#1007744]

* CVE-2016-9112: FPE(Floating Point Exception) in lib/openjp2/pi.c:523

[bsc#1007747]

* CVE-2016-9116: NULL Pointer Access in function imagetopnm of

convert.c:2226(jp2) [bsc#1007742]

* CVE-2016-9113: NULL point dereference in function imagetobmp of

convertbmp.c could lead to crash [bsc#1007739]

* CVE-2016-9572 CVE-2016-9573: Insuficient check in imagetopnm() could

lead to heap buffer overflow [bsc#1014543]

* CVE-2016-8332: Malicious file in OpenJPEG JPEG2000 format could lead to

code execution [bsc#1002414]

* CVE-2016-7445: Null pointer dereference in convert.c could lead to crash

[bsc#999817]





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-RPI-12-SP2-2016-1914=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP2-2016-1914=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP2-2016-1914=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2 (aarch64):



libopenjp2-7-2.1.0-3.1

libopenjp2-7-debuginfo-2.1.0-3.1

openjpeg2-debuginfo-2.1.0-3.1

openjpeg2-debugsource-2.1.0-3.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le x86_64):



libopenjp2-7-2.1.0-3.1

libopenjp2-7-debuginfo-2.1.0-3.1

openjpeg2-debuginfo-2.1.0-3.1

openjpeg2-debugsource-2.1.0-3.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2 (x86_64):



libopenjp2-7-2.1.0-3.1

libopenjp2-7-debuginfo-2.1.0-3.1

openjpeg2-debuginfo-2.1.0-3.1

openjpeg2-debugsource-2.1.0-3.1





