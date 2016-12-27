Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in OpenJPEG

SUSE Security Update: Security update for openjpeg2 ______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:3270-1 Rating: important References: #1002414 #1007739 #1007740 #1007741 #1007742 #1007743 #1007744 #1007747 #1014543 #1014975 #999817 Cross-References: CVE-2016-7445 CVE-2016-8332 CVE-2016-9112 CVE-2016-9113 CVE-2016-9114 CVE-2016-9115 CVE-2016-9116 CVE-2016-9117 CVE-2016-9118 CVE-2016-9572 CVE-2016-9573 CVE-2016-9580 CVE-2016-9581 Affected Products: SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2 SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2 ______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes 13 vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
This update for openjpeg2 fixes the following issues:
* CVE-2016-9114: NULL Pointer Access in function imagetopnm of convert.c:1943(jp2) could lead to crash [bsc#1007740] * CVE-2016-9115: Heap Buffer Overflow in function imagetotga of convert.c(jp2) [bsc#1007741] * CVE-2016-9580, CVE-2016-9581: Possible Heap buffer overflow via integer overflow and infite loop [bsc#1014975] * CVE-2016-9117: NULL Pointer Access in function imagetopnm of convert.c(jp2):1289 [bsc#1007743] * CVE-2016-9118: Heap Buffer Overflow in function pnmtoimage of convert.c [bsc#1007744] * CVE-2016-9112: FPE(Floating Point Exception) in lib/openjp2/pi.c:523 [bsc#1007747] * CVE-2016-9116: NULL Pointer Access in function imagetopnm of convert.c:2226(jp2) [bsc#1007742] * CVE-2016-9113: NULL point dereference in function imagetobmp of convertbmp.c could lead to crash [bsc#1007739] * CVE-2016-9572 CVE-2016-9573: Insuficient check in imagetopnm() could lead to heap buffer overflow [bsc#1014543] * CVE-2016-8332: Malicious file in OpenJPEG JPEG2000 format could lead to code execution [bsc#1002414] * CVE-2016-7445: Null pointer dereference in convert.c could lead to crash [bsc#999817]
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update. Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-RPI-12-SP2-2016-1914=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP2-2016-1914=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP2-2016-1914=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2 (aarch64):