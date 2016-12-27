Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in curl

Name : curl

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 7.51.0

Release : 4.fc25

URL : http://curl.haxx.se/

Summary : A utility for getting files from remote servers (FTP, HTTP, and

others)

Description :

curl is a command line tool for transferring data with URL syntax, supporting

FTP, FTPS, HTTP, HTTPS, SCP, SFTP, TFTP, TELNET, DICT, LDAP, LDAPS, FILE, IMAP,

SMTP, POP3 and RTSP. curl supports SSL certificates, HTTP POST, HTTP PUT, FTP

uploading, HTTP form based upload, proxies, cookies, user+password

authentication (Basic, Digest, NTLM, Negotiate, kerberos...), file transfer

resume, proxy tunneling and a busload of other useful tricks.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



- fix floating point buffer overflow issues (CVE-2016-9586)

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1406716 - CVE-2016-9586 curl: printf floating point buffer

overflow [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1406716

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade curl' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

_______________________________________________

package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org

To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org

