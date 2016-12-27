Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in MySQL

Name : community-mysql Product : Fedora 25 Version : 5.7.17 Release : 1.fc25 URL : http://www.mysql.com Summary : MySQL client programs and shared libraries Description : MySQL is a multi-user, multi-threaded SQL database server. MySQL is a client/server implementation consisting of a server daemon (mysqld) and many different client programs and libraries. The base package contains the standard MySQL client programs and generic MySQL files.
* Mon Dec 12 2016 Norvald H. Ryeng <norvald.ryeng@oracle.com> - 5.7.17-1 - Update to MySQL 5.7.17, for various fixes described at https://dev.mysql.com/doc/relnotes/mysql/5.7/en/news-5-7-17.html - Add new plugin: connnection_control.so - Add MySQL Group Replication: group_replication.so - Add numactl-devel to buildreq and enable NUMA support (if available) - Simplify boost path - Build compat-openssl10 in rawhide for now - Reqs. in -devel packages was incomplete ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - References: