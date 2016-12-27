Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
ID: FEDORA-2016-92e3ea2d1b
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: Di, 27. Dezember 2016, 17:08
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10025
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10013
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10024

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : xen
Product     : Fedora 25
Version     : 4.7.1
Release     : 6.fc25
URL         : http://xen.org/
Summary     : Xen is a virtual machine monitor
Description :
This package contains the XenD daemon and xm command line
tools, needed to manage virtual machines running under the
Xen hypervisor

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

two security flaws (#1406840) x86 PV guests may be able to mask interrupts
[XSA-202, CVE-2016-10024] x86: missing NULL pointer check in VMFUNC emulation
[XSA-203, CVE-2016-10025] x86: Mishandling of SYSCALL singlestep during
emulation [XSA-204, CVE-2016-10013] (#1406260)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1402759 - CVE-2016-10025 xsa203 xen: x86: missing NULL pointer
 check in VMFUNC emulation (XSA-203)
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1402759
  [ 2 ] Bug #1402758 - CVE-2016-10024 xsa202 xen: x86 PV guests may be able to
 mask interrupts (XSA-202)
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1402758
  [ 3 ] Bug #1406259 - CVE-2016-10013 xen: x86: Mishandling of SYSCALL
 singlestep during emulation (XSA-204)
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1406259
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade xen' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
