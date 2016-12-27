Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen

Name : xen

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 4.7.1

Release : 6.fc25

URL : http://xen.org/

Summary : Xen is a virtual machine monitor

Description :

This package contains the XenD daemon and xm command line

tools, needed to manage virtual machines running under the

Xen hypervisor



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



two security flaws (#1406840) x86 PV guests may be able to mask interrupts

[XSA-202, CVE-2016-10024] x86: missing NULL pointer check in VMFUNC emulation

[XSA-203, CVE-2016-10025] x86: Mishandling of SYSCALL singlestep during

emulation [XSA-204, CVE-2016-10013] (#1406260)

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1402759 - CVE-2016-10025 xsa203 xen: x86: missing NULL pointer

check in VMFUNC emulation (XSA-203)

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1402759

[ 2 ] Bug #1402758 - CVE-2016-10024 xsa202 xen: x86 PV guests may be able to

mask interrupts (XSA-202)

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1402758

[ 3 ] Bug #1406259 - CVE-2016-10013 xen: x86: Mishandling of SYSCALL

singlestep during emulation (XSA-204)

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1406259

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade xen' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

