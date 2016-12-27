|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in hdf5
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in hdf5
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-3477b592e3
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|Di, 27. Dezember 2016, 17:09
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-4332
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-4333
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-4330
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-4331
|
Originalnachricht
|
Name : hdf5
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 1.8.17
Release : 2.fc25
URL : http://www.hdfgroup.org/HDF5/
Summary : A general purpose library and file format for storing scientific
data
Description :
HDF5 is a general purpose library and file format for storing scientific data.
HDF5 can store two primary objects: datasets and groups. A dataset is
essentially a multidimensional array of data elements, and a group is a
structure for organizing objects in an HDF5 file. Using these two basic
objects, one can create and store almost any kind of scientific data
structure, such as images, arrays of vectors, and structured and unstructured
grids. You can also mix and match them in HDF5 files according to your needs.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
Security fix for CVE-2016-4330, CVE-2016-4331, CVE-2016-4332, CVE-2016-4333
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1397708 - CVE-2016-4333 hdf5: H5T_COMPOUND heap buffer overflow
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1397708
[ 2 ] Bug #1397707 - CVE-2016-4332 hdf5: Shareable message type out-of-bounds
write
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1397707
[ 3 ] Bug #1397704 - CVE-2016-4331 hdf5: H5Z_NBIT heap buffer overflow
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1397704
[ 4 ] Bug #1397701 - CVE-2016-4330 hdf5: H5T_ARRAY heap buffer overflow
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1397701
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade hdf5' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
|
|