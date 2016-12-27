Login
Login-Name Passwort

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in hdf5
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in hdf5
ID: FEDORA-2016-3477b592e3
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: Di, 27. Dezember 2016, 17:09
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-4332
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-4333
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-4330
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-4331

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : hdf5
Product     : Fedora 25
Version     : 1.8.17
Release     : 2.fc25
URL         : http://www.hdfgroup.org/HDF5/
Summary     : A general purpose library and file format for storing scientific
 data
Description :
HDF5 is a general purpose library and file format for storing scientific data.
HDF5 can store two primary objects: datasets and groups. A dataset is
essentially a multidimensional array of data elements, and a group is a
structure for organizing objects in an HDF5 file. Using these two basic
objects, one can create and store almost any kind of scientific data
structure, such as images, arrays of vectors, and structured and unstructured
grids. You can also mix and match them in HDF5 files according to your needs.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Security fix for CVE-2016-4330, CVE-2016-4331, CVE-2016-4332, CVE-2016-4333
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1397708 - CVE-2016-4333 hdf5: H5T_COMPOUND heap buffer overflow
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1397708
  [ 2 ] Bug #1397707 - CVE-2016-4332 hdf5: Shareable message type out-of-bounds
 write
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1397707
  [ 3 ] Bug #1397704 - CVE-2016-4331 hdf5: H5Z_NBIT heap buffer overflow
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1397704
  [ 4 ] Bug #1397701 - CVE-2016-4330 hdf5: H5T_ARRAY heap buffer overflow
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1397701
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade hdf5' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
Pro-Linux
Frohe Weihnachten!
Neue Nachrichten

3
Li­ne­age OS will Nach­fol­ge von Cya­no­gen­mod an­tre­ten

1
Erste Vor­schau auf Li­nu­x-Ker­nel 4.10

8
Frohe Weih­nach­ten!

5
Py­thon 3.6 er­schie­nen

4
Kommt nach »Open Data« bald »Open Sci­en­ce«?

0
Nmap 7.40 Ho­li­day Re­lease ver­öf­fent­licht

15
De­bi­an dis­ku­tiert über au­to­ma­ti­sche Ak­tua­li­sie­rung als Stan­dard

15
Flat­pak 0.8 mit Sta­bi­li­täts­ga­ran­tie

7
Se­aMon­key 2.46 ver­öf­fent­licht

12
Li­breOf­fice ver­süßt Ober­fläche mit MUFFIN
 
Werbung