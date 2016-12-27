Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in hdf5

Name : hdf5

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 1.8.17

Release : 2.fc25

URL : http://www.hdfgroup.org/HDF5/

Summary : A general purpose library and file format for storing scientific

data

Description :

HDF5 is a general purpose library and file format for storing scientific data.

HDF5 can store two primary objects: datasets and groups. A dataset is

essentially a multidimensional array of data elements, and a group is a

structure for organizing objects in an HDF5 file. Using these two basic

objects, one can create and store almost any kind of scientific data

structure, such as images, arrays of vectors, and structured and unstructured

grids. You can also mix and match them in HDF5 files according to your needs.



Update Information:



Security fix for CVE-2016-4330, CVE-2016-4331, CVE-2016-4332, CVE-2016-4333

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1397708 - CVE-2016-4333 hdf5: H5T_COMPOUND heap buffer overflow

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1397708

[ 2 ] Bug #1397707 - CVE-2016-4332 hdf5: Shareable message type out-of-bounds

write

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1397707

[ 3 ] Bug #1397704 - CVE-2016-4331 hdf5: H5Z_NBIT heap buffer overflow

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1397704

[ 4 ] Bug #1397701 - CVE-2016-4330 hdf5: H5T_ARRAY heap buffer overflow

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1397701

