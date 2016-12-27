|
Sicherheit: Cross-Site Scripting in js-jquery
|Name:
|Cross-Site Scripting in js-jquery
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-3368a38282
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|Di, 27. Dezember 2016, 17:11
|Referenzen:
|https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1307666
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1399550
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1399549
|
Originalnachricht
|
Name : js-jquery
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 2.2.4
Release : 1.fc25
URL : https://jquery.com/
Summary : JavaScript DOM manipulation, event handling, and AJAX library
Description :
jQuery is a fast, small, and feature-rich JavaScript library. It makes things
like HTML document traversal and manipulation, event handling, animation, and
Ajax much simpler with an easy-to-use API that works across a multitude of
browsers. With a combination of versatility and extensibility, jQuery has
changed the way that millions of people write JavaScript.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
Update to 2.2.4 with backport for XSS vulnerability.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1307666 - js-jquery: FTBFS in F24
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1307666
[ 2 ] Bug #1399550 - js-jquery: Cross-site scripting via cross-domain ajax
requests [epel-7]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1399550
[ 3 ] Bug #1399549 - js-jquery: Cross-site scripting via cross-domain ajax
requests [fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1399549
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade js-jquery' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
|
|