|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Xen
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2016:3273-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3, SUSE Manager 2.1, SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS, SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3
|Datum:
|Di, 27. Dezember 2016, 18:30
|Referenzen:
|
Originalnachricht
|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for xen
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:3273-1
Rating: important
References: #1000106 #1000893 #1003030 #1003032 #1005004
#1005005 #1007157 #1007160 #1009100 #1009103
#1009107 #1009109 #1009111 #1011652
Cross-References: CVE-2016-7777 CVE-2016-7908 CVE-2016-7909
CVE-2016-8667 CVE-2016-8669 CVE-2016-8909
CVE-2016-8910 CVE-2016-9379 CVE-2016-9380
CVE-2016-9381 CVE-2016-9382 CVE-2016-9383
CVE-2016-9386 CVE-2016-9637
Affected Products:
SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5
SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1
SUSE Manager 2.1
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS
SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3
SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes 14 vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
This update for xen fixes several issues.
These security issues were fixed:
- CVE-2016-9637: ioport array overflow allowing a malicious guest
administrator can escalate their privilege to that of the host
(bsc#1011652)
- CVE-2016-9386: x86 null segments were not always treated as unusable
allowing an unprivileged guest user program to elevate its privilege to
that of the guest operating system. Exploit of this vulnerability is
easy on Intel and more complicated on AMD (bsc#1009100)
- CVE-2016-9382: x86 task switch to VM86 mode was mis-handled, allowing a
unprivileged guest process to escalate its privilege to that of the
guest operating system on AMD hardware. On Intel hardware a malicious
unprivileged guest process can crash the guest (bsc#1009103)
- CVE-2016-9383: The x86 64-bit bit test instruction emulation was broken,
allowing a guest to modify arbitrary memory leading to arbitray code
execution (bsc#1009107)
- CVE-2016-9381: Improper processing of shared rings allowing guest
administrators take over the qemu process, elevating their privilege to
that of the qemu process (bsc#1009109)
- CVE-2016-9380: Delimiter injection vulnerabilities in pygrub allowed
guest administrators to obtain the contents of sensitive host files or
delete the files (bsc#1009111)
- CVE-2016-9379: Delimiter injection vulnerabilities in pygrub allowed
guest administrators to obtain the contents of sensitive host files or
delete the files (bsc#1009111)
- CVE-2016-7777: Xen did not properly honor CR0.TS and CR0.EM, which
allowed local x86 HVM guest OS users to read or modify FPU, MMX, or XMM
register state information belonging to arbitrary tasks on the guest by
modifying an instruction while the hypervisor is preparing to emulate it
(bsc#1000106)
- CVE-2016-8910: The rtl8139_cplus_transmit function in hw/net/rtl8139.c
allowed local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service
(infinite loop and CPU consumption) by leveraging failure to limit the
ring descriptor count (bsc#1007157)
- CVE-2016-8909: The intel_hda_xfer function in hw/audio/intel-hda.c
allowed local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service
(infinite loop and CPU consumption) via an entry with the same value for
buffer length and pointer position (bsc#1007160)
- CVE-2016-8667: The rc4030_write function in hw/dma/rc4030.c in allowed
local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service
(divide-by-zero error and QEMU process crash) via a large interval timer
reload value (bsc#1005004)
- CVE-2016-8669: The serial_update_parameters function in hw/char/serial.c
allowed local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service
(divide-by-zero error and QEMU process crash) via vectors involving a
value of divider greater than baud base (bsc#1005005)
- CVE-2016-7908: The mcf_fec_do_tx function in hw/net/mcf_fec.c did not
properly limit the buffer descriptor count when transmitting packets,
which allowed local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service
(infinite loop and QEMU process crash) via vectors involving a buffer
descriptor with a length of 0 and crafted values in bd.flags
(bsc#1003030)
- CVE-2016-7909: The pcnet_rdra_addr function in hw/net/pcnet.c allowed
local guest OS administrators to cause a denial of service (infinite
loop and QEMU process crash) by setting the (1) receive or (2) transmit
descriptor ring length to 0 (bsc#1003032)
This non-security issue was fixed:
- bsc#1000893: virsh setmem didn't allow to set current guest memory to
max limit
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5:
zypper in -t patch sleclo50sp3-xen-12919=1
- SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1:
zypper in -t patch slemap21-xen-12919=1
- SUSE Manager 2.1:
zypper in -t patch sleman21-xen-12919=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS:
zypper in -t patch slessp3-xen-12919=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3:
zypper in -t patch sleposp3-xen-12919=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3:
zypper in -t patch dbgsp3-xen-12919=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5 (x86_64):
xen-4.2.5_21-30.1
xen-doc-html-4.2.5_21-30.1
xen-doc-pdf-4.2.5_21-30.1
xen-kmp-default-4.2.5_21_3.0.101_0.47.90-30.1
xen-libs-32bit-4.2.5_21-30.1
xen-libs-4.2.5_21-30.1
xen-tools-4.2.5_21-30.1
xen-tools-domU-4.2.5_21-30.1
- SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1 (x86_64):
xen-4.2.5_21-30.1
xen-doc-html-4.2.5_21-30.1
xen-doc-pdf-4.2.5_21-30.1
xen-kmp-default-4.2.5_21_3.0.101_0.47.90-30.1
xen-libs-32bit-4.2.5_21-30.1
xen-libs-4.2.5_21-30.1
xen-tools-4.2.5_21-30.1
xen-tools-domU-4.2.5_21-30.1
- SUSE Manager 2.1 (x86_64):
xen-4.2.5_21-30.1
xen-doc-html-4.2.5_21-30.1
xen-doc-pdf-4.2.5_21-30.1
xen-kmp-default-4.2.5_21_3.0.101_0.47.90-30.1
xen-libs-32bit-4.2.5_21-30.1
xen-libs-4.2.5_21-30.1
xen-tools-4.2.5_21-30.1
xen-tools-domU-4.2.5_21-30.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (i586 x86_64):
xen-kmp-default-4.2.5_21_3.0.101_0.47.90-30.1
xen-libs-4.2.5_21-30.1
xen-tools-domU-4.2.5_21-30.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (x86_64):
xen-4.2.5_21-30.1
xen-doc-html-4.2.5_21-30.1
xen-doc-pdf-4.2.5_21-30.1
xen-libs-32bit-4.2.5_21-30.1
xen-tools-4.2.5_21-30.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (i586):
xen-kmp-pae-4.2.5_21_3.0.101_0.47.90-30.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3 (i586):
xen-kmp-default-4.2.5_21_3.0.101_0.47.90-30.1
xen-kmp-pae-4.2.5_21_3.0.101_0.47.90-30.1
xen-libs-4.2.5_21-30.1
xen-tools-domU-4.2.5_21-30.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP3 (i586 x86_64):
xen-debuginfo-4.2.5_21-30.1
xen-debugsource-4.2.5_21-30.1
