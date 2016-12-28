Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in python-wikitcms

Name : python-wikitcms

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 2.1.10

Release : 1.fc25

URL : https://pagure.io/fedora-qa/python-wikitcms

Summary : Fedora QA wiki test management Python library

Description :

python-wikitcms is a library for interacting with Fedora's wiki-based

'test

management' system. It can:



* Create the pages for release validation test events

* Find existing release validation event pages, in various ways

* Report test results



The wiki-based test management system itself is documented at:

https://fedoraproject.org/wiki/Wikitcms



This update contains a **SECURITY** fix for an issue with potentially serious

consequences but very limited scope. If an administrator of a wiki you talked

to

using python-wikitcms were malicious, they could cause arbitrary code execution

as the user running wikitcms. No-one besides a wiki administrator could do

this,

as it requires crafting the wiki's response to an edit request to include a

malicious payload. It also drops some now useless or unneeded code (due to

changes in mediawiki and mwclient).

