|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in python-wikitcms
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in python-wikitcms
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-fce8b939c9
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|Mi, 28. Dezember 2016, 07:43
|Referenzen:
|Keine Angabe
|
Originalnachricht
|
Name : python-wikitcms
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 2.1.10
Release : 1.fc25
URL : https://pagure.io/fedora-qa/python-wikitcms
Summary : Fedora QA wiki test management Python library
Description :
python-wikitcms is a library for interacting with Fedora's wiki-based
'test
management' system. It can:
* Create the pages for release validation test events
* Find existing release validation event pages, in various ways
* Report test results
The wiki-based test management system itself is documented at:
https://fedoraproject.org/wiki/Wikitcms
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
This update contains a **SECURITY** fix for an issue with potentially serious
consequences but very limited scope. If an administrator of a wiki you talked
to
using python-wikitcms were malicious, they could cause arbitrary code execution
as the user running wikitcms. No-one besides a wiki administrator could do
this,
as it requires crafting the wiki's response to an edit request to include a
malicious payload. It also drops some now useless or unneeded code (due to
changes in mediawiki and mwclient).
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade python-wikitcms' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
|
|