Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in python-wikitcms
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
ID: FEDORA-2016-608be17784
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 24
Datum: Mi, 28. Dezember 2016, 07:45
Referenzen: Keine Angabe

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : python-wikitcms
Product     : Fedora 24
Version     : 2.1.10
Release     : 1.fc24
URL         : https://pagure.io/fedora-qa/python-wikitcms
Summary     : Fedora QA wiki test management Python library
Description :
python-wikitcms is a library for interacting with Fedora's wiki-based
 'test
management' system. It can:

* Create the pages for release validation test events
* Find existing release validation event pages, in various ways
* Report test results

The wiki-based test management system itself is documented at:
https://fedoraproject.org/wiki/Wikitcms

This update contains a **SECURITY** fix for an issue with potentially serious
consequences but very limited scope. If an administrator of a wiki you talked
 to
using python-wikitcms were malicious, they could cause arbitrary code execution
as the user running wikitcms. No-one besides a wiki administrator could do
 this,
as it requires crafting the wiki's response to an edit request to include a
malicious payload.  It also drops some now useless or unneeded code (due to
changes in mediawiki and mwclient).
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade python-wikitcms' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
