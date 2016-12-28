Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Nagios

Name : nagios-plugins

Product : Fedora 24

Version : 2.1.4

Release : 2.fc24

URL : https://www.nagios-plugins.org/

Summary : Host/service/network monitoring program plugins for Nagios

Description :

Nagios is a program that will monitor hosts and services on your

network, and to email or page you when a problem arises or is

resolved. Nagios runs on a Unix server as a background or daemon

process, intermittently running checks on various services that you

specify. The actual service checks are performed by separate "plugin"

programs which return the status of the checks to Nagios. This package

contains those plugins.



Update Information:



Updated to 2.1.4

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #752949 - ldap_bind: Can't contact LDAP server via SSL

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=752949

[ 2 ] Bug #1368089 - check_file_age broken

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1368089

[ 3 ] Bug #1335245 - check_mailq fails with syntax error

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1335245

[ 4 ] Bug #1362322 - nagios-plugins-2.1.4 is available

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1362322

