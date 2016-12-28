Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Nagios
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Nagios
ID: FEDORA-2016-8586235698
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 24
Datum: Mi, 28. Dezember 2016, 07:48
Referenzen: https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1335245
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1362322
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1368089
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=752949

Name        : nagios-plugins
Product     : Fedora 24
Version     : 2.1.4
Release     : 2.fc24
URL         : https://www.nagios-plugins.org/
Summary     : Host/service/network monitoring program plugins for Nagios
Description :
Nagios is a program that will monitor hosts and services on your
network, and to email or page you when a problem arises or is
resolved. Nagios runs on a Unix server as a background or daemon
process, intermittently running checks on various services that you
specify. The actual service checks are performed by separate "plugin"
programs which return the status of the checks to Nagios. This package
contains those plugins.

Updated to 2.1.4
  [ 1 ] Bug #752949 - ldap_bind: Can't contact LDAP server via SSL
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=752949
  [ 2 ] Bug #1368089 - check_file_age broken
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1368089
  [ 3 ] Bug #1335245 - check_mailq fails with syntax error
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1335245
  [ 4 ] Bug #1362322 - nagios-plugins-2.1.4 is available
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1362322
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade nagios-plugins' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
