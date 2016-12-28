Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in MySQL

Name : community-mysql

Product : Fedora 24

Version : 5.7.17

Release : 1.fc24

URL : http://www.mysql.com

Summary : MySQL client programs and shared libraries

Description :

MySQL is a multi-user, multi-threaded SQL database server. MySQL is a

client/server implementation consisting of a server daemon (mysqld)

and many different client programs and libraries. The base package

contains the standard MySQL client programs and generic MySQL files.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



* Mon Dec 12 2016 Norvald H. Ryeng <norvald.ryeng@oracle.com> - 5.7.17-1

-

Update to MySQL 5.7.17, for various fixes described at

https://dev.mysql.com/doc/relnotes/mysql/5.7/en/news-5-7-17.html - Add new

plugin: connnection_control.so - Add MySQL Group Replication:

group_replication.so - Add numactl-devel to buildreq and enable NUMA support

(if

available) - Simplify boost path - Build compat-openssl10 in rawhide for now -

Reqs. in -devel packages was incomplete

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1386607 - CVE-2016-3492 CVE-2016-5507 CVE-2016-5609 CVE-2016-5612

CVE-2016-5616 CVE-2016-5617 CVE-2016-5626 CVE-2016-5627 CVE-2016-5629 CVE-2016-5630 CVE-2016-8283 CVE-2016-8284 CVE-2016-8288 community-mysql: various flaws [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1386607

[ 2 ] Bug #1342308 - community-mysql-5.7.17 is available

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1342308

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade community-mysql' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

