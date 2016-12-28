Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in MySQL
Name: Mehrere Probleme in MySQL
ID: FEDORA-2016-c7e60a9fd4
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 24
Datum: Mi, 28. Dezember 2016, 07:50
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8288
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5630
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8283
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5616
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1342308
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5612
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5627
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8284
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5617
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5629
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-3492
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5507
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5609
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5626

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : community-mysql
Product     : Fedora 24
Version     : 5.7.17
Release     : 1.fc24
URL         : http://www.mysql.com
Summary     : MySQL client programs and shared libraries
Description :
MySQL is a multi-user, multi-threaded SQL database server. MySQL is a
client/server implementation consisting of a server daemon (mysqld)
and many different client programs and libraries. The base package
contains the standard MySQL client programs and generic MySQL files.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

* Mon Dec 12 2016 Norvald H. Ryeng <norvald.ryeng@oracle.com> - 5.7.17-1
 -
Update to MySQL 5.7.17, for various fixes described at
https://dev.mysql.com/doc/relnotes/mysql/5.7/en/news-5-7-17.html - Add new
plugin: connnection_control.so - Add MySQL Group Replication:
group_replication.so - Add numactl-devel to buildreq and enable NUMA support
 (if
available) - Simplify boost path - Build compat-openssl10 in rawhide for now -
Reqs. in -devel packages was incomplete
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1386607 - CVE-2016-3492 CVE-2016-5507 CVE-2016-5609 CVE-2016-5612
 CVE-2016-5616 CVE-2016-5617 CVE-2016-5626 CVE-2016-5627 CVE-2016-5629 CVE-2016-5630 CVE-2016-8283 CVE-2016-8284 CVE-2016-8288 community-mysql: various flaws [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1386607
  [ 2 ] Bug #1342308 - community-mysql-5.7.17 is available
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1342308
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade community-mysql' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
