Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Samba



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



[slackware-security] samba (SSA:2016-363-02)



New samba packages are available for Slackware 14.2 and -current to

fix security issues.





Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:

+--------------------------+

patches/packages/samba-4.4.8-i586-1_slack14.2.txz: Upgraded.

This release fixes security issues:

CVE-2016-2123 (Samba NDR Parsing ndr_pull_dnsp_name Heap-based Buffer

Overflow Remote Code Execution Vulnerability).

CVE-2016-2125 (Unconditional privilege delegation to Kerberos servers

in trusted realms).

CVE-2016-2126 (Flaws in Kerberos PAC validation can trigger privilege

elevation).

For more information, see:

https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2123

https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2125

https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2126

(* Security fix *)

+--------------------------+





Where to find the new packages:

+-----------------------------+



Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab

(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting

to the Slackware project! :-)



Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for

additional mirror sites near you.



Updated package for Slackware 14.2:

samba-4.4.8-i586-1_slack14.2.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:

samba-4.4.8-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz



Updated package for Slackware -current:

samba-4.5.3-i586-1.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:

samba-4.5.3-x86_64-1.txz





MD5 signatures:

+-------------+



Slackware 14.2 package:

319d89a81af42e06a47f8a145510ee93 samba-4.4.8-i586-1_slack14.2.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:

edfd996044c3aa3a97ef11896dc9395c samba-4.4.8-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz



Slackware -current package:

aa3943310194c731be15ad0973bbd823 n/samba-4.5.3-i586-1.txz



Slackware x86_64 -current package:

7d0cbef26e50234d774336bc80f948de n/samba-4.5.3-x86_64-1.txz





Installation instructions:

+------------------------+



Upgrade the package as root:

# upgradepkg samba-4.4.8-i586-1_slack14.2.txz



Then, if Samba is running restart it:



# /etc/rc.d/rc.samba restart





+-----+



Slackware Linux Security Team

http://slackware.com/gpg-key

security@slackware.com



+------------------------------------------------------------------------+

| To leave the slackware-security mailing list: |

+------------------------------------------------------------------------+

| Send an email to majordomo@slackware.com with this text in the body of |

| the email message: |

| |

| unsubscribe slackware-security |

| |

| You will get a confirmation message back containing instructions to |

| complete the process. Please do not reply to this email address. |

+------------------------------------------------------------------------+

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----



iEYEARECAAYFAlhkKbYACgkQakRjwEAQIjMOsACfQJh3hs5gp9vYGJrrE5pLCDs6

kR8AnRVeXSC5z3Ex/PmQB6UA4kvumZVi

=6v+3

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

