|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Samba
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Samba
|ID:
|SSA:2016-363-02
|Distribution:
|Slackware
|Plattformen:
|Slackware -current, Slackware x86_64 -current, Slackware 14.2, Slackware x86_64 14.2
|Datum:
|Do, 29. Dezember 2016, 08:40
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2126
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2123
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2125
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1
[slackware-security] samba (SSA:2016-363-02)
New samba packages are available for Slackware 14.2 and -current to
fix security issues.
Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:
+--------------------------+
patches/packages/samba-4.4.8-i586-1_slack14.2.txz: Upgraded.
This release fixes security issues:
CVE-2016-2123 (Samba NDR Parsing ndr_pull_dnsp_name Heap-based Buffer
Overflow Remote Code Execution Vulnerability).
CVE-2016-2125 (Unconditional privilege delegation to Kerberos servers
in trusted realms).
CVE-2016-2126 (Flaws in Kerberos PAC validation can trigger privilege
elevation).
For more information, see:
https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2123
https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2125
https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2126
(* Security fix *)
+--------------------------+
Where to find the new packages:
+-----------------------------+
Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab
(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting
to the Slackware project! :-)
Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for
additional mirror sites near you.
Updated package for Slackware 14.2:
samba-4.4.8-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:
samba-4.4.8-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz
Updated package for Slackware -current:
samba-4.5.3-i586-1.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:
samba-4.5.3-x86_64-1.txz
MD5 signatures:
+-------------+
Slackware 14.2 package:
319d89a81af42e06a47f8a145510ee93 samba-4.4.8-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:
edfd996044c3aa3a97ef11896dc9395c samba-4.4.8-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz
Slackware -current package:
aa3943310194c731be15ad0973bbd823 n/samba-4.5.3-i586-1.txz
Slackware x86_64 -current package:
7d0cbef26e50234d774336bc80f948de n/samba-4.5.3-x86_64-1.txz
Installation instructions:
+------------------------+
Upgrade the package as root:
# upgradepkg samba-4.4.8-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
Then, if Samba is running restart it:
# /etc/rc.d/rc.samba restart
+-----+
Slackware Linux Security Team
http://slackware.com/gpg-key
security@slackware.com
+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| To leave the slackware-security mailing list: |
+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| Send an email to majordomo@slackware.com with this text in the body of |
| the email message: |
| |
| unsubscribe slackware-security |
| |
| You will get a confirmation message back containing instructions to |
| complete the process. Please do not reply to this email address. |
+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
iEYEARECAAYFAlhkKbYACgkQakRjwEAQIjMOsACfQJh3hs5gp9vYGJrrE5pLCDs6
kR8AnRVeXSC5z3Ex/PmQB6UA4kvumZVi
=6v+3
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
