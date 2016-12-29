Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Samba
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Samba
ID: SSA:2016-363-02
Distribution: Slackware
Plattformen: Slackware -current, Slackware x86_64 -current, Slackware 14.2, Slackware x86_64 14.2
Datum: Do, 29. Dezember 2016, 08:40
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2126
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2123
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2125

New samba packages are available for Slackware 14.2 and -current to
fix security issues.


Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:
+--------------------------+
patches/packages/samba-4.4.8-i586-1_slack14.2.txz:  Upgraded.
  This release fixes security issues:
  CVE-2016-2123 (Samba NDR Parsing ndr_pull_dnsp_name Heap-based Buffer
    Overflow Remote Code Execution Vulnerability).
  CVE-2016-2125 (Unconditional privilege delegation to Kerberos servers
    in trusted realms).
  CVE-2016-2126 (Flaws in Kerberos PAC validation can trigger privilege
    elevation).
  For more information, see:
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2123
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2125
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2126
  (* Security fix *)
+--------------------------+


Where to find the new packages:
+-----------------------------+

Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab
(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting
to the Slackware project!  :-)

Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for
additional mirror sites near you.

Updated package for Slackware 14.2:
samba-4.4.8-i586-1_slack14.2.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:
samba-4.4.8-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz

Updated package for Slackware -current:
samba-4.5.3-i586-1.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:
samba-4.5.3-x86_64-1.txz


MD5 signatures:
+-------------+

Slackware 14.2 package:
319d89a81af42e06a47f8a145510ee93  samba-4.4.8-i586-1_slack14.2.txz

Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:
edfd996044c3aa3a97ef11896dc9395c  samba-4.4.8-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz

Slackware -current package:
aa3943310194c731be15ad0973bbd823  n/samba-4.5.3-i586-1.txz

Slackware x86_64 -current package:
7d0cbef26e50234d774336bc80f948de  n/samba-4.5.3-x86_64-1.txz


Installation instructions:
+------------------------+

Upgrade the package as root:
# upgradepkg samba-4.4.8-i586-1_slack14.2.txz

Then, if Samba is running restart it:

# /etc/rc.d/rc.samba restart


+-----+

Slackware Linux Security Team
http://slackware.com/gpg-key
security@slackware.com

+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| To leave the slackware-security mailing list:                          |
+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| Send an email to majordomo@slackware.com with this text in the body of |
| the email message:                                                     |
|                                                                        |
|   unsubscribe slackware-security                                       |
|                                                                        |
| You will get a confirmation message back containing instructions to    |
| complete the process.  Please do not reply to this email address.      |
+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
