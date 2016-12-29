|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Python
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in Python
|ID:
|SSA:2016-363-01
|Distribution:
|Slackware
|Plattformen:
|Slackware -current, Slackware x86_64 -current, Slackware 14.0, Slackware x86_64 14.0, Slackware 14.1, Slackware x86_64 14.1, Slackware 14.2, Slackware x86_64 14.2
|Datum:
|Do, 29. Dezember 2016, 08:42
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-1000110
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2183
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1
[slackware-security] python (SSA:2016-363-01)
New python packages are available for Slackware 14.0, 14.1, 14.2, and -current
to fix security issues.
Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:
+--------------------------+
patches/packages/python-2.7.13-i586-1_slack14.2.txz: Upgraded.
This release fixes security issues:
Issue #27850: Remove 3DES from ssl module's default cipher list to
counter
measure sweet32 attack (CVE-2016-2183).
Issue #27568: Prevent HTTPoxy attack (CVE-2016-1000110). Ignore the
HTTP_PROXY variable when REQUEST_METHOD environment is set, which indicates
that the script is in CGI mode.
For more information, see:
https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2183
https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-1000110
(* Security fix *)
+--------------------------+
Where to find the new packages:
+-----------------------------+
Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab
(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting
to the Slackware project! :-)
Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for
additional mirror sites near you.
Updated package for Slackware 14.0:
python-2.7.13-i486-1_slack14.0.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.0:
python-2.7.13-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz
Updated package for Slackware 14.1:
python-2.7.13-i486-1_slack14.1.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.1:
python-2.7.13-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz
Updated package for Slackware 14.2:
python-2.7.13-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:
python-2.7.13-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz
Updated package for Slackware -current:
python-2.7.13-i586-1.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:
python-2.7.13-x86_64-1.txz
MD5 signatures:
+-------------+
Slackware 14.0 package:
42ce2e2375725fd992c17b2afbe4960d python-2.7.13-i486-1_slack14.0.txz
Slackware x86_64 14.0 package:
0778e88748ade45fba4a7cbee1fd9eb5 python-2.7.13-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz
Slackware 14.1 package:
4bee31bcfc23433f0a8b386bb64ad051 python-2.7.13-i486-1_slack14.1.txz
Slackware x86_64 14.1 package:
d7f9f71c4ad2ea100f9b96250171c670 python-2.7.13-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz
Slackware 14.2 package:
efea4e1f1f61dfd221e5487ce9fa7864 python-2.7.13-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:
84e945560483b28283d9f9ef3ef7f329 python-2.7.13-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz
Slackware -current package:
0a28044f725982b3eaf647e530c9de85 d/python-2.7.13-i586-1.txz
Slackware x86_64 -current package:
67d18569672de5dd48e4dda2f7ce0e88 d/python-2.7.13-x86_64-1.txz
Installation instructions:
+------------------------+
Upgrade the package as root:
# upgradepkg python-2.7.13-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
+-----+
Slackware Linux Security Team
http://slackware.com/gpg-key
security@slackware.com
+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| To leave the slackware-security mailing list: |
+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| Send an email to majordomo@slackware.com with this text in the body of |
| the email message: |
| |
| unsubscribe slackware-security |
| |
| You will get a confirmation message back containing instructions to |
| complete the process. Please do not reply to this email address. |
+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
iEYEARECAAYFAlhkKbQACgkQakRjwEAQIjPEuACdEB9hN5ngFQbw85r3H5vt1jsO
iz4An3Ia130NUTlX9bY0jH9OsvG8IVFT
=bZL3
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
|
|