Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Python



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



[slackware-security] python (SSA:2016-363-01)



New python packages are available for Slackware 14.0, 14.1, 14.2, and -current

to fix security issues.





Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:

+--------------------------+

patches/packages/python-2.7.13-i586-1_slack14.2.txz: Upgraded.

This release fixes security issues:

Issue #27850: Remove 3DES from ssl module's default cipher list to

counter

measure sweet32 attack (CVE-2016-2183).

Issue #27568: Prevent HTTPoxy attack (CVE-2016-1000110). Ignore the

HTTP_PROXY variable when REQUEST_METHOD environment is set, which indicates

that the script is in CGI mode.

For more information, see:

https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2183

https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-1000110

(* Security fix *)

+--------------------------+





Where to find the new packages:

+-----------------------------+



Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab

(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting

to the Slackware project! :-)



Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for

additional mirror sites near you.



Updated package for Slackware 14.0:

python-2.7.13-i486-1_slack14.0.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.0:

python-2.7.13-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz



Updated package for Slackware 14.1:

python-2.7.13-i486-1_slack14.1.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.1:

python-2.7.13-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz



Updated package for Slackware 14.2:

python-2.7.13-i586-1_slack14.2.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:

python-2.7.13-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz



Updated package for Slackware -current:

python-2.7.13-i586-1.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:

python-2.7.13-x86_64-1.txz





MD5 signatures:

+-------------+



Slackware 14.0 package:

42ce2e2375725fd992c17b2afbe4960d python-2.7.13-i486-1_slack14.0.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.0 package:

0778e88748ade45fba4a7cbee1fd9eb5 python-2.7.13-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz



Slackware 14.1 package:

4bee31bcfc23433f0a8b386bb64ad051 python-2.7.13-i486-1_slack14.1.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.1 package:

d7f9f71c4ad2ea100f9b96250171c670 python-2.7.13-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz



Slackware 14.2 package:

efea4e1f1f61dfd221e5487ce9fa7864 python-2.7.13-i586-1_slack14.2.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:

84e945560483b28283d9f9ef3ef7f329 python-2.7.13-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz



Slackware -current package:

0a28044f725982b3eaf647e530c9de85 d/python-2.7.13-i586-1.txz



Slackware x86_64 -current package:

67d18569672de5dd48e4dda2f7ce0e88 d/python-2.7.13-x86_64-1.txz





Installation instructions:

+------------------------+



Upgrade the package as root:

# upgradepkg python-2.7.13-i586-1_slack14.2.txz





+-----+



Slackware Linux Security Team

http://slackware.com/gpg-key

security@slackware.com



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----



iEYEARECAAYFAlhkKbQACgkQakRjwEAQIjPEuACdEB9hN5ngFQbw85r3H5vt1jsO

iz4An3Ia130NUTlX9bY0jH9OsvG8IVFT

=bZL3

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

