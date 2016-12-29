Login
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Python
ID: SSA:2016-363-01
Distribution: Slackware
Plattformen: Slackware -current, Slackware x86_64 -current, Slackware 14.0, Slackware x86_64 14.0, Slackware 14.1, Slackware x86_64 14.1, Slackware 14.2, Slackware x86_64 14.2
Datum: Do, 29. Dezember 2016, 08:42
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-1000110
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2183

Originalnachricht

 

[slackware-security]  python (SSA:2016-363-01)

New python packages are available for Slackware 14.0, 14.1, 14.2, and -current
to fix security issues.


Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:
+--------------------------+
patches/packages/python-2.7.13-i586-1_slack14.2.txz:  Upgraded.
  This release fixes security issues:
  Issue #27850: Remove 3DES from ssl module's default cipher list to
 counter
  measure sweet32 attack (CVE-2016-2183).
  Issue #27568: Prevent HTTPoxy attack (CVE-2016-1000110). Ignore the
  HTTP_PROXY variable when REQUEST_METHOD environment is set, which indicates
  that the script is in CGI mode.
  For more information, see:
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2183
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-1000110
  (* Security fix *)
+--------------------------+


Where to find the new packages:
+-----------------------------+

Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab
(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting
to the Slackware project!  :-)

Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for
additional mirror sites near you.

Updated package for Slackware 14.0:
python-2.7.13-i486-1_slack14.0.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.0:
python-2.7.13-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz

Updated package for Slackware 14.1:
python-2.7.13-i486-1_slack14.1.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.1:
python-2.7.13-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz

Updated package for Slackware 14.2:
python-2.7.13-i586-1_slack14.2.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:
python-2.7.13-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz

Updated package for Slackware -current:
python-2.7.13-i586-1.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:
python-2.7.13-x86_64-1.txz


MD5 signatures:
+-------------+

Slackware 14.0 package:
42ce2e2375725fd992c17b2afbe4960d  python-2.7.13-i486-1_slack14.0.txz

Slackware x86_64 14.0 package:
0778e88748ade45fba4a7cbee1fd9eb5  python-2.7.13-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz

Slackware 14.1 package:
4bee31bcfc23433f0a8b386bb64ad051  python-2.7.13-i486-1_slack14.1.txz

Slackware x86_64 14.1 package:
d7f9f71c4ad2ea100f9b96250171c670  python-2.7.13-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz

Slackware 14.2 package:
efea4e1f1f61dfd221e5487ce9fa7864  python-2.7.13-i586-1_slack14.2.txz

Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:
84e945560483b28283d9f9ef3ef7f329  python-2.7.13-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz

Slackware -current package:
0a28044f725982b3eaf647e530c9de85  d/python-2.7.13-i586-1.txz

Slackware x86_64 -current package:
67d18569672de5dd48e4dda2f7ce0e88  d/python-2.7.13-x86_64-1.txz


Installation instructions:
+------------------------+

Upgrade the package as root:
# upgradepkg python-2.7.13-i586-1_slack14.2.txz


+-----+

Slackware Linux Security Team
http://slackware.com/gpg-key
security@slackware.com

