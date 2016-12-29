|
Sicherheit: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in smack
|Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in smack
|FEDORA-2016-897a1e6698
|Fedora
|Fedora 25
|Do, 29. Dezember 2016, 08:45
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10027
Originalnachricht
Name : smack
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 4.1.5
Release : 3.fc25
URL : http://www.igniterealtime.org/projects/smack/index.jsp
Summary : Open Source XMPP (Jabber) client library
Description :
Smack is an Open Source XMPP (Jabber) client library for instant
messaging and presence. A pure Java library, it can be embedded
into your applications to create anything from a full XMPP client
to simple XMPP integrations such as sending notification messages and
presence-enabling devices.
Update Information:
fix for "TLS SecurityMode.required bypass via StripTLS attack"
(rhbz#1406703,1406704)
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1406703 - CVE-2016-10027 smack: TLS SecurityMode.required bypass
via StripTLS attack
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1406703
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade smack' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
