Sicherheit: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in smack

Name : smack

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 4.1.5

Release : 3.fc25

URL : http://www.igniterealtime.org/projects/smack/index.jsp

Summary : Open Source XMPP (Jabber) client library

Description :

Smack is an Open Source XMPP (Jabber) client library for instant

messaging and presence. A pure Java library, it can be embedded

into your applications to create anything from a full XMPP client

to simple XMPP integrations such as sending notification messages and

presence-enabling devices.



Update Information:



fix for "TLS SecurityMode.required bypass via StripTLS attack"

(rhbz#1406703,1406704)

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1406703 - CVE-2016-10027 smack: TLS SecurityMode.required bypass

via StripTLS attack

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1406703

