Sicherheit: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in smack
ID: FEDORA-2016-897a1e6698
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: Do, 29. Dezember 2016, 08:45
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10027

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : smack
Product     : Fedora 25
Version     : 4.1.5
Release     : 3.fc25
URL         : http://www.igniterealtime.org/projects/smack/index.jsp
Summary     : Open Source XMPP (Jabber) client library
Description :
Smack is an Open Source XMPP (Jabber) client library for instant
messaging and presence. A pure Java library, it can be embedded
into your applications to create anything from a full XMPP client
to simple XMPP integrations such as sending notification messages and
presence-enabling devices.

Update Information:

fix for "TLS SecurityMode.required bypass via StripTLS attack"
(rhbz#1406703,1406704)
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1406703 - CVE-2016-10027 smack: TLS SecurityMode.required bypass
 via StripTLS attack
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1406703
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade smack' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
