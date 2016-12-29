Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in js-jquery1

Name : js-jquery1

Product : Fedora 24

Version : 1.12.4

Release : 2.fc24

URL : https://jquery.com/

Summary : JavaScript DOM manipulation, event handling, and AJAX library

Description :

jQuery is a fast, small, and feature-rich JavaScript library. It makes things

like HTML document traversal and manipulation, event handling, animation, and

Ajax much simpler with an easy-to-use API that works across a multitude of

browsers. With a combination of versatility and extensibility, jQuery has

changed the way that millions of people write JavaScript.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



Update to latest jquery1 stable, with backport fix for XSS vulnerability.)

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1307668 - js-jquery1: FTBFS in F24

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1307668

[ 2 ] Bug #1257589 - Upgrade js-jquery1 to 1.11.3

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1257589

[ 3 ] Bug #1399548 - js-jquery1: js-jquery: Cross-site scripting via

cross-domain ajax requests [epel-7]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1399548

[ 4 ] Bug #1399547 - js-jquery1: js-jquery: Cross-site scripting via

cross-domain ajax requests [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1399547

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

