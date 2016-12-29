Sicherheit: Cross-Site Scripting in js-jquery

Name : js-jquery

Product : Fedora 24

Version : 2.2.4

Release : 1.fc24

URL : https://jquery.com/

Summary : JavaScript DOM manipulation, event handling, and AJAX library

Description :

jQuery is a fast, small, and feature-rich JavaScript library. It makes things

like HTML document traversal and manipulation, event handling, animation, and

Ajax much simpler with an easy-to-use API that works across a multitude of

browsers. With a combination of versatility and extensibility, jQuery has

changed the way that millions of people write JavaScript.



Update to 2.2.4 with backport for XSS vulnerability.

[ 1 ] Bug #1307666 - js-jquery: FTBFS in F24

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1307666

[ 2 ] Bug #1399550 - js-jquery: Cross-site scripting via cross-domain ajax

requests [epel-7]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1399550

[ 3 ] Bug #1399549 - js-jquery: Cross-site scripting via cross-domain ajax

requests [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1399549

