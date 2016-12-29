Login
Login-Name Passwort

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Cross-Site Scripting in js-jquery
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Cross-Site Scripting in js-jquery
ID: FEDORA-2016-8516b7d6fb
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 24
Datum: Do, 29. Dezember 2016, 10:17
Referenzen: https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1399549
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1307666
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1399550

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : js-jquery
Product     : Fedora 24
Version     : 2.2.4
Release     : 1.fc24
URL         : https://jquery.com/
Summary     : JavaScript DOM manipulation, event handling, and AJAX library
Description :
jQuery is a fast, small, and feature-rich JavaScript library. It makes things
like HTML document traversal and manipulation, event handling, animation, and
Ajax much simpler with an easy-to-use API that works across a multitude of
browsers. With a combination of versatility and extensibility, jQuery has
changed the way that millions of people write JavaScript.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Update to 2.2.4 with backport for XSS vulnerability.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1307666 - js-jquery: FTBFS in F24
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1307666
  [ 2 ] Bug #1399550 - js-jquery: Cross-site scripting via cross-domain ajax
 requests [epel-7]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1399550
  [ 3 ] Bug #1399549 - js-jquery: Cross-site scripting via cross-domain ajax
 requests [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1399549
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade js-jquery' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Twitter
Neue Nachrichten

12
FreeDOS 1.2 frei­ge­ge­ben

15
Li­ne­age OS will Nach­fol­ge von Cya­no­gen­mod an­tre­ten

3
Erste Vor­schau auf Li­nu­x-Ker­nel 4.10

9
Frohe Weih­nach­ten!

5
Py­thon 3.6 er­schie­nen

4
Kommt nach »Open Data« bald »Open Sci­en­ce«?

0
Nmap 7.40 Ho­li­day Re­lease ver­öf­fent­licht

15
De­bi­an dis­ku­tiert über au­to­ma­ti­sche Ak­tua­li­sie­rung als Stan­dard

16
Flat­pak 0.8 mit Sta­bi­li­täts­ga­ran­tie

7
Se­aMon­key 2.46 ver­öf­fent­licht
 
Werbung