|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in dcmtk
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in dcmtk
|ID:
|DSA-3749-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian jessie
|Datum:
|Do, 29. Dezember 2016, 15:05
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-8979
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA512
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3749-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Sebastien Delafond
December 29, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : dcmtk
CVE ID : CVE-2015-8979
Debian Bug : 848830
Gjoko Krstic of Zero Science Labs discovered that dcmtk, a collection
of libraries implementing the DICOM standard, did not properly handle
the size of data received the network. This could lead to
denial-of-service (via application crash) or arbitrary code execution.
For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 3.6.0-15+deb8u1.
For the testing (stretch) and unstable (sid) distributions, this
problem has been fixed in version 3.6.1~20160216-2.
We recommend that you upgrade your dcmtk packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
iQEzBAEBCgAdFiEEAqSkbVtrXP4xJMh3EL6Jg/PVnWQFAlhkzQ8ACgkQEL6Jg/PV
nWRQxgf/R44JKkTgIt6atdR4qP2Ny/Gwc2KT8uLzcPugZPXjOprZIbCMWb4uh5eZ
6QKfEKRzZGnLHdEFN//1FLxA47T1Yhbttua2sYQk4UGd4Am7fG8zyZxa+4H7yC57
kMohEuaB90BI4N18oymOuw92jl886rbQ2vruLuhOUS+wSX1lylO785D01dtLA7Hq
l9ADcoOG6gpT3buJYNFlMExr3ii/nk2Lp4jSAyA8SNhaGWTSd3TjLkEPno3u+Mmd
EMvU6A2tz4xfWAvhNSDXGSgG9w7KdO/Kip0ujwQYnFnGkn90cs+4XpbuluMGQNmh
m/wvJkfuhSeCngaDjLIe08ZVR2x6Bw==
=nw+W
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
|
|