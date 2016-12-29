Login
Login-Name Passwort

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in dcmtk
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in dcmtk
ID: DSA-3749-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian jessie
Datum: Do, 29. Dezember 2016, 15:05
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-8979

Originalnachricht

 
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA512

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3749-1                   security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/                       Sebastien Delafond
December 29, 2016                     https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Package        : dcmtk
CVE ID         : CVE-2015-8979
Debian Bug     : 848830

Gjoko Krstic of Zero Science Labs discovered that dcmtk, a collection
of libraries implementing the DICOM standard, did not properly handle
the size of data received the network. This could lead to
denial-of-service (via application crash) or arbitrary code execution.

For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 3.6.0-15+deb8u1.

For the testing (stretch) and unstable (sid) distributions, this
problem has been fixed in version 3.6.1~20160216-2.

We recommend that you upgrade your dcmtk packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

iQEzBAEBCgAdFiEEAqSkbVtrXP4xJMh3EL6Jg/PVnWQFAlhkzQ8ACgkQEL6Jg/PV
nWRQxgf/R44JKkTgIt6atdR4qP2Ny/Gwc2KT8uLzcPugZPXjOprZIbCMWb4uh5eZ
6QKfEKRzZGnLHdEFN//1FLxA47T1Yhbttua2sYQk4UGd4Am7fG8zyZxa+4H7yC57
kMohEuaB90BI4N18oymOuw92jl886rbQ2vruLuhOUS+wSX1lylO785D01dtLA7Hq
l9ADcoOG6gpT3buJYNFlMExr3ii/nk2Lp4jSAyA8SNhaGWTSd3TjLkEPno3u+Mmd
EMvU6A2tz4xfWAvhNSDXGSgG9w7KdO/Kip0ujwQYnFnGkn90cs+4XpbuluMGQNmh
m/wvJkfuhSeCngaDjLIe08ZVR2x6Bw==
=nw+W
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Twitter
Neue Nachrichten

2
Ruby 2.4.0 fer­tig­ge­stellt

16
FreeDOS 1.2 frei­ge­ge­ben

17
Li­ne­age OS will Nach­fol­ge von Cya­no­gen­mod an­tre­ten

3
Erste Vor­schau auf Li­nu­x-Ker­nel 4.10

9
Frohe Weih­nach­ten!

6
Py­thon 3.6 er­schie­nen

4
Kommt nach »Open Data« bald »Open Sci­en­ce«?

0
Nmap 7.40 Ho­li­day Re­lease ver­öf­fent­licht

15
De­bi­an dis­ku­tiert über au­to­ma­ti­sche Ak­tua­li­sie­rung als Stan­dard

16
Flat­pak 0.8 mit Sta­bi­li­täts­ga­ran­tie
 
Werbung