Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in dcmtk

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3749-1
December 29, 2016

https://www.debian.org/security/ Sebastien Delafond

December 29, 2016 https://www.debian.org/security/faq





Package : dcmtk

CVE ID : CVE-2015-8979

Debian Bug : 848830



Gjoko Krstic of Zero Science Labs discovered that dcmtk, a collection

of libraries implementing the DICOM standard, did not properly handle

the size of data received the network. This could lead to

denial-of-service (via application crash) or arbitrary code execution.



For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in

version 3.6.0-15+deb8u1.



For the testing (stretch) and unstable (sid) distributions, this

problem has been fixed in version 3.6.1~20160216-2.



We recommend that you upgrade your dcmtk packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

