Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in GStreamer

Affected Products: SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 ______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes 6 vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
This update for gstreamer-plugins-good fixes the following issues:
* CVE-2016-9807: flic decoder invalid read could lead to crash [bsc#1013655] * CVE-2016-9634: flic out-of-bounds write could lead to code execution [bsc#1012102] * CVE-2016-9635: flic out-of-bounds write could lead to code execution [bsc#1012103] * CVE-2016-9635: flic out-of-bounds write could lead to code execution [bsc#1012104] * CVE-2016-9808: A maliciously crafted flic file can still cause invalid memory accesses. [bsc#1013653] * CVE-2016-9810: A maliciously crafted flic file can still cause invalid memory accesses [bsc#1013663]
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update. Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP1-2016-1922=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2016-1922=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP1 (ppc64le s390x x86_64):