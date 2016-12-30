|
Sicherheit: Ende der Unterstützung in Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise 2.x
|Name:
|Ende der Unterstützung in Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise 2.x
|ID:
|RHSA-2016:2999-01
|Distribution:
|Red Hat
|Plattformen:
|Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise
|Datum:
|Fr, 30. Dezember 2016, 09:08
|Referenzen:
|Keine Angabe
|
Originalnachricht
|
Red Hat Security Advisory
Synopsis: Low: Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise 2.x - End Of Life Notice
Advisory ID: RHSA-2016:2999-01
Product: Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise
Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2999.html
Issue date: 2016-12-29
1. Summary:
This is the Final notification for the End of Production Phase 1 of Red Hat
OpenShift Enterprise 2.x (2.0, 2.1 and 2.2).
2. Description:
In accordance with the Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise Support Life Cycle
Policy, support for OpenShift Enterprise 2.x (2.0, 2.1 and 2.2) will end
on December 31, 2016. Red Hat will not provide extended support for this
product. Customers are requested to migrate to a supported Red Hat
OpenShift Enterprise product prior to the end of the life cycle for
OpenShift Enterprise 2.x. After December 31, 2016, technical support
through Red Hat's Global Support Services will no longer be provided. We
encourage customers to plan their migration from Red Hat OpenShift
Enterprise 2.x to the latest version of Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise.
Please contact your Red Hat account representative if you have questions
and/or concerns on this matter.
3. Solution:
Full details of the Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise Life Cycle can be found on
the Red Hat website:
https://access.redhat.com/support/policy/updates/openshift
4. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):
1372036 - Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise 2.x - End Of Life Notice
5. References:
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#low
6. Contact:
The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/
Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
|