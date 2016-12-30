Login
Login-Name Passwort

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Ende der Unterstützung in Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise 2.x
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ende der Unterstützung in Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise 2.x
ID: RHSA-2016:2999-01
Distribution: Red Hat
Plattformen: Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise
Datum: Fr, 30. Dezember 2016, 09:08
Referenzen: Keine Angabe

Originalnachricht

 
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1

=====================================================================
                   Red Hat Security Advisory

Synopsis:          Low: Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise 2.x - End Of Life Notice
Advisory ID:       RHSA-2016:2999-01
Product:           Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise
Advisory URL:      https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2016-2999.html
Issue date:        2016-12-29
=====================================================================

1. Summary:

This is the Final notification for the End of Production Phase 1 of Red Hat
OpenShift Enterprise 2.x (2.0, 2.1 and 2.2).

2. Description:

In accordance with the Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise Support Life Cycle 
Policy, support for OpenShift Enterprise 2.x (2.0, 2.1 and 2.2) will end 
on December 31, 2016. Red Hat will not provide extended support for this 
product. Customers are requested to migrate to a supported Red Hat 
OpenShift Enterprise product prior to the end of the life cycle for 
OpenShift Enterprise 2.x. After December 31, 2016, technical support 
through Red Hat's Global Support Services will no longer be provided. We 
encourage customers to plan their migration from Red Hat OpenShift 
Enterprise 2.x  to the latest version of Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise. 
Please contact your Red Hat account representative if you have questions 
and/or concerns on this matter.

3. Solution:

Full details of the Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise Life Cycle can be found on
the Red Hat website:
https://access.redhat.com/support/policy/updates/openshift

4. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):

1372036 - Red Hat OpenShift Enterprise 2.x - End Of Life Notice

5. References:

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#low

6. Contact:

The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/

Copyright 2016 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1

iD8DBQFYZVFVXlSAg2UNWIIRAgFbAJ0ZbO5JZgwZaNgn3RXif2ac8cxeGwCgwkPv
WgaaoQCLkxpOBCxNmAyqMYQ=
=5x57
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----


-- 
Enterprise-watch-list mailing list
Enterprise-watch-list@redhat.com
https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/enterprise-watch-list
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Twitter
Neue Nachrichten

1
OpenELEC 7.0 ver­öf­fent­licht

2
Ruby 2.4.0 fer­tig­ge­stellt

17
FreeDOS 1.2 frei­ge­ge­ben

18
Li­ne­age OS will Nach­fol­ge von Cya­no­gen­mod an­tre­ten

3
Erste Vor­schau auf Li­nu­x-Ker­nel 4.10

9
Frohe Weih­nach­ten!

6
Py­thon 3.6 er­schie­nen

4
Kommt nach »Open Data« bald »Open Sci­en­ce«?

0
Nmap 7.40 Ho­li­day Re­lease ver­öf­fent­licht

15
De­bi­an dis­ku­tiert über au­to­ma­ti­sche Ak­tua­li­sie­rung als Stan­dard
 
Werbung