|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in mod_wsgi
|Name:
|Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in mod_wsgi
|ID:
|201612-49
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|Fr, 30. Dezember 2016, 08:35
|Referenzen:
|http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-8583
|
Originalnachricht
|
This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)
--c6FGm9ingmtRRfHRmidp0MKMdsLSwvBvc
Content-Type: multipart/mixed;
boundary="ikCVAvT7sPrthPaSiE5wJeqPo1prUAFgW"
From: Aaron Bauman <bman@gentoo.org>
To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org
Message-ID: <a11a0afe-0b2f-3191-131d-8f43e8aa43dc@gentoo.org>
Subject: [ GLSA 201612-49 ] mod_wsgi: Privilege escalation
--ikCVAvT7sPrthPaSiE5wJeqPo1prUAFgW
Content-Type: multipart/alternative;
boundary="------------F1DA382534840FA56F75632F"
This is a multi-part message in MIME format.
--------------F1DA382534840FA56F75632F
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-49
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: mod_wsgi: Privilege escalation
Date: December 30, 2016
Bugs: #536270
ID: 201612-49
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
A vulnerability in mod_wsgi could lead to privilege escalation.
Background
==========
mod_wsgi is an Apache2 module for running Python WSGI applications.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 www-apache/mod_wsgi < 4.3.0 >= 4.3.0
Description
===========
mod_wsgi, when creating a daemon process group, does not properly
handle dropping group privileges.
Impact
======
Context-dependent attackers could escalate privileges due to the
improper handling of group privileges.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All mod_wsgi users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=www-apache/mod_wsgi-4.3.0"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2014-8583
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-8583
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-49
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
--------------F1DA382534840FA56F75632F
Content-Type: text/html; charset=utf-8
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
<html>
<head>
<meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type" content=3D"text/html;
charset=3Dutf=
-8">
</head>
<body bgcolor=3D"#FFFFFF" text=3D"#000000">
<p>
<meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type" content=3D"text/html;
charset=3Du=
tf-8">
</p>
<pre style=3D"color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-style: normal;
font-variant-l=
igatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-=
spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-tr=
ansform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0=
px; word-wrap: break-word; white-space: pre-wrap;">- - - - - - - - - - -
=
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-49
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
<a
class=3D"moz-txt-link-freet=
ext" href=3D"https://security.gentoo.org/">https://security.gentoo.org/</=
a>
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: mod_wsgi: Privilege escalation
Date: December 30, 2016
Bugs: #536270
ID: 201612-49
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
A vulnerability in mod_wsgi could lead to privilege escalation.
Background
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
mod_wsgi is an Apache2 module for running Python WSGI applications.
Affected packages
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 www-apache/mod_wsgi < 4.3.0 >=3D
4=
=2E3.0=20
Description
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
mod_wsgi, when creating a daemon process group, does not properly
handle dropping group privileges.
Impact
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
Context-dependent attackers could escalate privileges due to the
improper handling of group privileges.
Workaround
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
All mod_wsgi users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose
">=3Dwww-apache/mod_wsgi-4.3.0"
References
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
[ 1 ] CVE-2014-8583
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.=
cfm?cvename=3DCVE-2014-8583">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE-20=
14-8583</a>
Availability
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"https://security.gentoo.org/g=
lsa/201612-49">https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-49</a>
Concerns?
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-abbreviated"
href=3D"mailto:security@gentoo.org"=
>security@gentoo.org</a> or alternatively, you may file a bug at
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"https://bugs.gentoo.org">https=
://bugs.gentoo.org</a>.
License
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://creativecommons.org/lic=
enses/by-sa/2.5">http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5</a></pre>
</body>
</html>
--------------F1DA382534840FA56F75632F--
--ikCVAvT7sPrthPaSiE5wJeqPo1prUAFgW--
--c6FGm9ingmtRRfHRmidp0MKMdsLSwvBvc
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature
Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v2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=7gRc
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--c6FGm9ingmtRRfHRmidp0MKMdsLSwvBvc--
|
|