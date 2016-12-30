Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in mod_wsgi

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

--c6FGm9ingmtRRfHRmidp0MKMdsLSwvBvc

Content-Type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="ikCVAvT7sPrthPaSiE5wJeqPo1prUAFgW"

From: Aaron Bauman <bman@gentoo.org>

To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org

Message-ID: <a11a0afe-0b2f-3191-131d-8f43e8aa43dc@gentoo.org>

Subject: [ GLSA 201612-49 ] mod_wsgi: Privilege escalation



--ikCVAvT7sPrthPaSiE5wJeqPo1prUAFgW

Content-Type: multipart/alternative;

boundary="------------F1DA382534840FA56F75632F"



This is a multi-part message in MIME format.

--------------F1DA382534840FA56F75632F

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-49

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: mod_wsgi: Privilege escalation

Date: December 30, 2016

Bugs: #536270

ID: 201612-49



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



A vulnerability in mod_wsgi could lead to privilege escalation.



Background

==========



mod_wsgi is an Apache2 module for running Python WSGI applications.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 www-apache/mod_wsgi < 4.3.0 >= 4.3.0



Description

===========



mod_wsgi, when creating a daemon process group, does not properly

handle dropping group privileges.



Impact

======



Context-dependent attackers could escalate privileges due to the

improper handling of group privileges.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All mod_wsgi users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=www-apache/mod_wsgi-4.3.0"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2014-8583

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-8583



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-49



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





--------------F1DA382534840FA56F75632F

Content-Type: text/html; charset=utf-8

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



<html>

<head>



<meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type" content=3D"text/html;

charset=3Dutf=

-8">

</head>

<body bgcolor=3D"#FFFFFF" text=3D"#000000">

<p>

<meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type" content=3D"text/html;

charset=3Du=

tf-8">

</p>

<pre style=3D"color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-style: normal;

font-variant-l=

igatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-=

spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-tr=

ansform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0=

px; word-wrap: break-word; white-space: pre-wrap;">- - - - - - - - - - -

=

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-49

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

<a

class=3D"moz-txt-link-freet=

ext" href=3D"https://security.gentoo.org/">https://security.gentoo.org/</=

a>

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: mod_wsgi: Privilege escalation

Date: December 30, 2016

Bugs: #536270

ID: 201612-49



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



A vulnerability in mod_wsgi could lead to privilege escalation.



Background

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



mod_wsgi is an Apache2 module for running Python WSGI applications.



Affected packages

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 www-apache/mod_wsgi < 4.3.0 >=3D

4=

=2E3.0=20



Description

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



mod_wsgi, when creating a daemon process group, does not properly

handle dropping group privileges.



Impact

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



Context-dependent attackers could escalate privileges due to the

improper handling of group privileges.



Workaround

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



All mod_wsgi users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose

">=3Dwww-apache/mod_wsgi-4.3.0"



References

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



[ 1 ] CVE-2014-8583

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.=

cfm?cvename=3DCVE-2014-8583">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE-20=

14-8583</a>



Availability

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"https://security.gentoo.org/g=

lsa/201612-49">https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-49</a>



Concerns?

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-abbreviated"

href=3D"mailto:security@gentoo.org"=

>security@gentoo.org</a> or alternatively, you may file a bug at

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"https://bugs.gentoo.org">https=

://bugs.gentoo.org</a>.



License

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://creativecommons.org/lic=

enses/by-sa/2.5">http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5</a></pre>

</body>

</html>



--------------F1DA382534840FA56F75632F--



--ikCVAvT7sPrthPaSiE5wJeqPo1prUAFgW--



--c6FGm9ingmtRRfHRmidp0MKMdsLSwvBvc

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"

Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature

Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v2



iQJ8BAEBCgBmBQJYZbcGXxSAAAAAAC4AKGlzc3Vlci1mcHJAbm90YXRpb25zLm9w

ZW5wZ3AuZmlmdGhob3JzZW1hbi5uZXQ1OTcyRDI4NDhFOEE0NDYwRTdERTY4QUM5

RjI4QkQ4QkQxRTM5NUZGAAoJEJ8ovYvR45X/OPAP/jrU7l/xPG42TKS4+bxbovwy

zQ6VkG+YEYfM3slgb/BEiZS/tADPzW2g5HlbbLn1j4aLuTmJ09ji3AZNrH3rO+Sx

VDROLDw+rn5k7nEJS8XWwbpuPe4lPk/nRMmbblO9tpidJKPzaJu25HiTD85Uj5E0

0Kah6j0JHu6i6KbwHAVdfTYEev6Ji7YfsOGJYOjhhXIEZ7S88AcRmJ8uBV5e1Poq

Z+BUT0qWSeekv+prM1pPUjcAqcvU0AZmI62jfVoic1OIEZZcHvOJ734uSqCAajUO

xa5majRxrUAWAIPWLiXxgDTn443KesJ2uqA1uMYvqPTTzpn0rF18QGLVaIJcpQw4

rD+SrrA2Cc5aM4bXd+WC4t/pgr7EXyGIp+tWxYq4gnYMuxGjXTzkFzPcdfMz0hOP

XtuqE0eF1x1gY24umA6a8sn/6AYsgNkuWUPA6J1/r7fZ/wMH6g7PejrdAujViSG+

bIXduYjKaKEUgTOBXEImlvm6rwpNCA20XDh1mJCnuSjlbd1cOAHOk0X9FK0VRIRY

/XqCx2pwZ5CQsm7ifbt9x5gwmFJHs2GE4fwE2bClu3L8At1AlYA/mCAv1WG7Wi1Y

a32Gk24tDM9uNLA8y+YGDdrcoPn/07h03nQJt3KAzXYRRXPkz3RDBBbBTrkwGgSm

53rtbwyT0sluXsl7IVaP

=7gRc

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--c6FGm9ingmtRRfHRmidp0MKMdsLSwvBvc--

