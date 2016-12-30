Login
Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in mod_wsgi
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in mod_wsgi
ID: 201612-49
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Fr, 30. Dezember 2016, 08:35
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-8583

Originalnachricht

 
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201612-49
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: mod_wsgi: Privilege escalation
     Date: December 30, 2016
     Bugs: #536270
       ID: 201612-49

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

A vulnerability in mod_wsgi could lead to privilege escalation.

Background
==========

mod_wsgi is an Apache2 module for running Python WSGI applications.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  www-apache/mod_wsgi          < 4.3.0                    >= 4.3.0 

Description
===========

mod_wsgi, when creating a daemon process group, does not properly
handle dropping group privileges.

Impact
======

Context-dependent attackers could escalate privileges due to the
improper handling of group privileges.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All mod_wsgi users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=www-apache/mod_wsgi-4.3.0"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2014-8583
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-8583

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-49

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


