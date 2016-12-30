Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in GStreamer

Affected Products: SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2 SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2 ______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes 6 vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
This update for gstreamer-plugins-good fixes the following security issues:
- CVE-2016-9807: Flic decoder invalid read could lead to crash. (bsc#1013655) - CVE-2016-9634: Flic out-of-bounds write could lead to code execution. (bsc#1012102) - CVE-2016-9635: Flic out-of-bounds write could lead to code execution. (bsc#1012103) - CVE-2016-9635: Flic out-of-bounds write could lead to code execution. (bsc#1012104) - CVE-2016-9808: A maliciously crafted flic file can still cause invalid memory accesses. (bsc#1013653) - CVE-2016-9810: A maliciously crafted flic file can still cause invalid memory accesses. (bsc#1013663)
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update. Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-RPI-12-SP2-2016-1939=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP2-2016-1939=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP2-2016-1939=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2 (aarch64):