Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in GStreamer
Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for gstreamer-plugins-good
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2016:3303-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1012102 #1012103 #1012104 #1013653 #1013655 
                    #1013663 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-9634 CVE-2016-9635 CVE-2016-9636
                    CVE-2016-9807 CVE-2016-9808 CVE-2016-9810
                   
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes 6 vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:


   This update for gstreamer-plugins-good fixes the following security issues:

   - CVE-2016-9807: Flic decoder invalid read could lead to crash.
     (bsc#1013655)
   - CVE-2016-9634: Flic out-of-bounds write could lead to code execution.
     (bsc#1012102)
   - CVE-2016-9635: Flic out-of-bounds write could lead to code execution.
     (bsc#1012103)
   - CVE-2016-9635: Flic out-of-bounds write could lead to code execution.
     (bsc#1012104)
   - CVE-2016-9808: A maliciously crafted flic file can still cause invalid
     memory accesses. (bsc#1013653)
   - CVE-2016-9810: A maliciously crafted flic file can still cause invalid
     memory accesses. (bsc#1013663)


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-RPI-12-SP2-2016-1939=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP2-2016-1939=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP2-2016-1939=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2 (aarch64):

      gstreamer-plugins-good-1.8.3-9.1
      gstreamer-plugins-good-debuginfo-1.8.3-9.1
      gstreamer-plugins-good-debugsource-1.8.3-9.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2 (noarch):

      gstreamer-plugins-good-lang-1.8.3-9.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le x86_64):

      gstreamer-plugins-good-1.8.3-9.1
      gstreamer-plugins-good-debuginfo-1.8.3-9.1
      gstreamer-plugins-good-debugsource-1.8.3-9.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (noarch):

      gstreamer-plugins-good-lang-1.8.3-9.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2 (noarch):

      gstreamer-plugins-good-lang-1.8.3-9.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2 (x86_64):

      gstreamer-plugins-good-1.8.3-9.1
      gstreamer-plugins-good-debuginfo-1.8.3-9.1
      gstreamer-plugins-good-debugsource-1.8.3-9.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9634.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9635.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9636.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9807.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9808.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9810.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1012102
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1012103
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1012104
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1013653
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1013655
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1013663

