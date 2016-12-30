Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux

SUSE Security Update: Security update for the Linux Kernel

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:3304-1

Rating: important

Cross-References: CVE-2015-8956 CVE-2016-2069 CVE-2016-4998

CVE-2016-5195 CVE-2016-5696 CVE-2016-6130

CVE-2016-6327 CVE-2016-6480 CVE-2016-6828

CVE-2016-7042 CVE-2016-7097 CVE-2016-7425

CVE-2016-8658

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Real Time Extension 12-SP1

An update that solves 13 vulnerabilities and has 118 fixes

is now available.



Description:







The SUSE Linux Enterprise 12 SP1 RT kernel was updated to 3.12.67 to

receive various security and bugfixes.



This feature was added:



- fate#320805: Execute in place (XIP) support for the ext2 filesystem.



The following security bugs were fixed:



- CVE-2016-2069: Race condition in arch/x86/mm/tlb.c in the Linux kernel

allowed local users to gain privileges by triggering access to a paging

structure by a different CPU (bnc#963767).

- CVE-2016-4998: The IPT_SO_SET_REPLACE setsockopt implementation in the

netfilter subsystem in the Linux kernel allowed local users to cause a

denial of service (out-of-bounds read) or possibly obtain sensitive

information from kernel heap memory by leveraging in-container root

access to provide a crafted offset value that leads to crossing a

ruleset blob boundary (bnc#986362).

- CVE-2016-5195: A local privilege escalation using MAP_PRIVATE was fixed,

which is reportedly exploited in the wild (bsc#1004418).

- CVE-2016-5696: net/ipv4/tcp_input.c in the Linux kernel did not properly

determine the rate of challenge ACK segments, which made it easier for

man-in-the-middle attackers to hijack TCP sessions via a blind in-window

attack (bnc#989152)

- CVE-2016-6130: Race condition in the sclp_ctl_ioctl_sccb function in

drivers/s390/char/sclp_ctl.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to

obtain sensitive information from kernel memory by changing a certain

length value, aka a "double fetch" vulnerability (bnc#987542)

- CVE-2016-6327: System using the infiniband support module ib_srpt were

vulnerable to a denial of service by system crash by a local attacker

who is able to abort writes by sending the ABORT_TASK command

(bsc#994758)

- CVE-2016-6480: Race condition in the ioctl_send_fib function in

drivers/scsi/aacraid/commctrl.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users

to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds access or system crash) by

changing a certain size value, aka a "double fetch" vulnerability

(bnc#991608)

- CVE-2016-6828: Use after free 4 in tcp_xmit_retransmit_queue or other

tcp_ functions (bsc#994296)

- CVE-2016-7042: The proc_keys_show function in security/keys/proc.c in

the Linux kernel used an incorrect buffer size for certain timeout data,

which allowed local users to cause a denial of service (stack memory

corruption and panic) by reading the /proc/keys file (bsc#1004517).

- CVE-2016-7097: The filesystem implementation in the Linux kernel

preserved the setgid bit during a setxattr call, which allowed local

users to gain group privileges by leveraging the existence of a setgid

program with restrictions on execute permissions (bsc#995968).

- CVE-2016-7425: A buffer overflow in the Linux Kernel in

arcmsr_iop_message_xfer() could have caused kernel heap corruption and

arbitraty kernel code execution (bsc#999932)

- CVE-2016-8658: Stack-based buffer overflow in the

brcmf_cfg80211_start_ap function in

drivers/net/wireless/broadcom/brcm80211/brcmfmac/cfg80211.c in the Linux

kernel allowed local users to cause a denial of service (system crash)

or possibly have unspecified other impact via a long SSID Information

Element in a command to a Netlink socket (bsc#1004462).



The following non-security bugs were fixed:



- aacraid: Fix RRQ overload (bsc#1003079).

- acpi / PM: Ignore wakeup setting if the ACPI companion can't wake up.

- AF_VSOCK: Shrink the area influenced by prepare_to_wait (bsc#994520).

- apparmor: add missing id bounds check on dfa verification (bsc#1000304).

- apparmor: check that xindex is in trans_table bounds (bsc#1000304).

- apparmor: do not expose kernel stack (bsc#1000304).

- apparmor: don't check for vmalloc_addr if kvzalloc() failed

(bsc#1000304).

- apparmor: ensure the target profile name is always audited (bsc#1000304).

- apparmor: exec should not be returning ENOENT when it denies

(bsc#1000304).

- apparmor: fix arg_size computation for when setprocattr is null

terminated (bsc#1000304).

- apparmor: fix audit full profile hname on successful load (bsc#1000304).

- apparmor: fix change_hat not finding hat after policy replacement

(bsc#1000287).

- apparmor: fix disconnected bind mnts reconnection (bsc#1000304).

- apparmor: fix log failures for all profiles in a set (bsc#1000304).

- apparmor: fix module parameters can be changed after policy is locked

(bsc#1000304).

- apparmor: fix oops in profile_unpack() when policy_db is not present

(bsc#1000304).

- apparmor: fix oops, validate buffer size in apparmor_setprocattr()

(bsc#1000304).

- apparmor: fix put() parent ref after updating the active ref

(bsc#1000304).

- apparmor: fix refcount bug in profile replacement (bsc#1000304).

- apparmor: fix refcount race when finding a child profile (bsc#1000304).

- apparmor: fix replacement bug that adds new child to old parent

(bsc#1000304).

- apparmor: fix uninitialized lsm_audit member (bsc#1000304).

- apparmor: fix update the mtime of the profile file on replacement

(bsc#1000304).

- apparmor: internal paths should be treated as disconnected (bsc#1000304).

- apparmor: use list_next_entry instead of list_entry_next (bsc#1000304).

- arm64: Ensure pmd_present() returns false after pmd_mknotpresent()

(Automatic NUMA Balancing).

- avoid dentry crash triggered by NFS (bsc#984194).

- be2net: Don't leak iomapped memory on removal (bsc#921784

FATE#318561).

- be2net: fix BE3-R FW download compatibility check (bsc#921784

FATE#318561).

- be2net: fix wrong return value in be_check_ufi_compatibility()

(bsc#921784 FATE#318561).

- be2net: remove vlan promisc capability from VF's profile descriptors

(bsc#921784 FATE#318561).

- blkfront: fix an error path memory leak (luckily none so far).

- blk-mq: fix undefined behaviour in order_to_size().

- blktap2: eliminate deadlock potential from shutdown path (bsc#909994).

- blktap2: eliminate race from deferred work queue handling (bsc#911687).

- bluetooth: Fix potential NULL dereference in RFCOMM bind callback

(bsc#1003925, CVE-2015-8956).

- bond: Check length of IFLA_BOND_ARP_IP_TARGET attributes.

- bonding: always set recv_probe to bond_arp_rcv in arp monitor

(bsc#977687).

- bonding: fix curr_active_slave/carrier with loadbalance arp monitoring.

- bonding: Prevent IPv6 link local address on enslaved devices.

- bonding: prevent out of bound accesses.

- bonding: set carrier off for devices created through netlink

(bsc#999577).

- btrfs: account for non-CoW'd blocks in btrfs_abort_transaction

(bsc#983619).

- btrfs: add missing discards when unpinning extents with -o discard

(bsc#904489).

- btrfs: btrfs_issue_discard ensure offset/length are aligned to sector

boundaries (bsc#904489).

- btrfs: Disable

btrfs-8448-improve-performance-on-fsync-against-new-inode.patch

(bsc#981597).

- btrfs: do not create or leak aliased root while cleaning up orphans

(bsc#904489).

- btrfs: ensure that file descriptor used with subvol ioctls is a dir

(bsc#999600).

- btrfs: explictly delete unused block groups in close_ctree and

ro-remount (bsc#904489).

- btrfs: Fix a data space underflow warning (bsc#985562, bsc#975596,

bsc#984779)

- btrfs: fix fitrim discarding device area reserved for boot loader's

use

(bsc#904489).

- btrfs: handle quota reserve failure properly (bsc#1005666).

- btrfs: iterate over unused chunk space in FITRIM (bsc#904489).

- btrfs: make btrfs_issue_discard return bytes discarded (bsc#904489).

- btrfs: properly track when rescan worker is running (bsc#989953).

- btrfs: remove unnecessary locking of cleaner_mutex to avoid deadlock

(bsc#904489).

- btrfs: skip superblocks during discard (bsc#904489).

- btrfs: test_check_exists: Fix infinite loop when searching for free

space entries (bsc#987192).

- btrfs: waiting on qgroup rescan should not always be interruptible

(bsc#992712).

- cdc-acm: added sanity checking for probe() (bsc#993891).

- cephfs: ignore error from invalidate_inode_pages2_range() in direct

write (bsc#995153).

- cephfs: remove warning when ceph_releasepage() is called on dirty page

(bsc#995153).

- ceph: Refresh patches.suse/CFS-0259-ceph-Asynchronous-IO-support.patch.

After a write, we must free the 'request', not the

'response'

(bsc#995153).

- clockevents: export clockevents_unbind_device instead of

clockevents_unbind (bnc#937888).

- conntrack: RFC5961 challenge ACK confuse conntrack LAST-ACK transition

(bsc#966864).

- cxgbi: fix uninitialized flowi6 (bsc#924384 FATE#318570 bsc#921338).

- dm: fix AB-BA deadlock in __dm_destroy(). (bsc#970943)

- efi: Small leak on error in runtime map code (fate#315019).

- ext2: Enable ext2 driver in config files (bsc#976195).

- ext4: Add parameter for tuning handling of ext2 (bsc#976195).

- Fix kabi change cause by adding flock_owner to open_context (bsc#998689).

- fix xfs-handle-dquot-buffer-readahead-in-log-recovery-co.patch

(bsc#1003153).

- fs/cifs: fix wrongly prefixed path to root (bsc#963655, bsc#979681)

- fs/select: add vmalloc fallback for select(2) (bsc#1000189).

- ftrace/x86: Set ftrace_stub to weak to prevent gcc from using short

jumps to it (bsc#984419).

- hyperv: enable call to clockevents_unbind_device in kexec/kdump path

- hyperv: replace KEXEC_CORE by plain KEXEC because we lack 2965faa5e0 in

the base kernel

- i40e: fix an uninitialized variable bug (bnc#857397 FATE#315659).

- ib/iwpm: Fix a potential skb leak (bsc#924381 FATE#318568 bsc#921338).

- ib/mlx5: Fix RC transport send queue overhead computation (bnc#865545

FATE#316891).

- introduce NETIF_F_GSO_ENCAP_ALL helper mask (bsc#1001486).

- iommu/amd: Update Alias-DTE in update_device_table() (bsc#975772).

- ipv6: Fix improper use or RCU in

patches.kabi/ipv6-add-complete-rcu-protection-around-np-opt.kabi.patch.

(bsc#961257).

- ipv6: fix multipath route replace error recovery (bsc#930399).

- ipv6: send NEWLINK on RA managed/otherconf changes (bsc#934067).

- ipv6: send only one NEWLINK when RA causes changes (bsc#934067).

- iscsi: Add a missed complete in iscsit_close_connection (bsc#992555,

bsc#987805).

- kabi: work around kabi changes from commit 53f9ff48f636 (bsc#988617).

- kaweth: fix firmware download (bsc#993890).

- kaweth: fix oops upon failed memory allocation (bsc#993890).

- kernel/fork: fix CLONE_CHILD_CLEARTID regression in nscd (bnc#941420).

- kernel/printk: fix faulty logic in the case of recursive printk

(bnc#744692, bnc#789311).

- kvm: do not handle APIC access page if in-kernel irqchip is not in use

(bsc#959463).

- kvm: vmx: defer load of APIC access page address during reset

(bsc#959463).

- libceph: enable large, variable-sized OSD requests (bsc#988715).

- libceph: make r_request msg_size calculation clearer (bsc#988715).

- libceph: move r_reply_op_{len,result} into struct ceph_osd_req_op

(bsc#988715).

- libceph: osdc->req_mempool should be backed by a slab pool

(bsc#988715).

- libceph: rename ceph_osd_req_op::payload_len to indata_len (bsc#988715).

- libfc: do not send ABTS when resetting exchanges (bsc#962846).

- libfc: Do not take rdata->rp_mutex when processing a -FC_EX_CLOSED ELS

response (bsc#962846).

- libfc: Fixup disc_mutex handling (bsc#962846).

- libfc: fixup locking of ptp_setup() (bsc#962846).

- libfc: Issue PRLI after a PRLO has been received (bsc#962846).

- libfc: reset exchange manager during LOGO handling (bsc#962846).

- libfc: Revisit kref handling (bnc#990245).

- libfc: sanity check cpu number extracted from xid (bsc#988440).

- libfc: send LOGO for PLOGI failure (bsc#962846).

- md: check command validity early in md_ioctl() (bsc#1004520).

- md: Drop sending a change uevent when stopping (bsc#1003568).

- md: lockless I/O submission for RAID1 (bsc#982783).

- md/raid5: fix a recently broken BUG_ON() (bsc#1006691).

- mm, cma: prevent nr_isolated_* counters from going negative (bnc#971975).

- mm: thp: fix SMP race condition between THP page fault and MADV_DONTNEED

(VM Functionality, bnc#986445).

- module: Issue warnings when tainting kernel (bsc#974406).

- mpt2sas, mpt3sas: Fix panic when aer correct error occurred (bsc#997708).

- mpt3sas: Update

patches.drivers/mpt3sas-Fix-use-sas_is_tlr_enabled-API-before-enabli.patch

(bsc#967640, bsc#992244).

- msi-x: fix an error path (luckily none so far).

- netback: fix flipping mode (bsc#996664).

- netback: fix refounting (bsc#978094).

- netfront: don't truncate grant references.

- netfront: use correct linear area after linearizing an skb (bsc#1007886).

- nfs4: reset states to use open_stateid when returning delegation

voluntarily (bsc#1003400).

- nfs: Add a stub for GETDEVICELIST (bnc#898675).

- nfs: Do not write enable new pages while an invalidation is proceeding

(bsc#999584).

- nfsd: Use free_conn to free connection (bsc#979451).

- nfs: Fix an LOCK/OPEN race when unlinking an open file (bsc#956514).

- nfs: Fix a regression in the read() syscall (bsc#999584).

- nfs: fix BUG() crash in notify_change() with patch to chown_common()

(bnc#876463).

- nfs: fix pg_test page count calculation (bnc#898675).

- nfs: nfs4_fl_prepare_ds must be careful about reporting success

(bsc#1000776).

- nfsv4: add flock_owner to open context (bnc#998689).

- nfsv4: change nfs4_do_setattr to take an open_context instead of a

nfs4_state (bnc#998689).

- nfsv4: change nfs4_select_rw_stateid to take a lock_context inplace of

lock_owner (bnc#998689).

- nfsv4: enhance nfs4_copy_lock_stateid to use a flock stateid if there is

one (bnc#998689).

- nfsv4: Ensure nfs_atomic_open set the dentry verifier on ENOENT

(bnc#866130).

- oops on restarting network with bonding mode4 (lacp) (bsc#876145).

- packet: tpacket_snd(): fix signed/unsigned comparison (bsc#874131).

- perf/x86/intel: Fix bug for "cycles:p" and "cycles:pp" on

SLM

(bsc#997896).

- PM / hibernate: Fix 2G size issue of snapshot image verification

(bsc#1004252).

- PM / hibernate: Fix rtree_next_node() to avoid walking off list ends

(bnc#860441).

- powerpc: add kernel parameter iommu_alloc_quiet (bsc#998825).

- ppp: defer netns reference release for ppp channel (bsc#980371).

- printk: add kernel parameter to control writes to /dev/kmsg (bsc#979928).

- qgroup: Prevent qgroup->reserved from going subzero (bsc#993841).

- qlcnic: potential NULL dereference in

qlcnic_83xx_get_minidump_template() (bsc#922064 FATE#318609)

- radeon: avoid boot hang in Xen Dom0 (luckily none so far).

- ratelimit: extend to print suppressed messages on release (bsc#979928).

- ratelimit: fix bug in time interval by resetting right begin time

(bsc#979928).

- rbd: truncate objects on cmpext short reads (bsc#988715).

- Revert "Input: i8042 - break load dependency between atkbd/psmouse and

i8042".

- Revert "Input: i8042 - set up shared ps2_cmd_mutex for AUX ports".

- rpm/mkspec: Read a default release string from rpm/config.sh (bsc997059)

- rtnetlink: avoid 0 sized arrays.

- RTNL: assertion failed at dev.c (bsc#875631).

- s390: add SMT support (bnc#994438).

- sched/core: Fix an SMP ordering race in try_to_wake_up() vs. schedule()

(bnc#1001419).

- sched/core: Fix a race between try_to_wake_up() and a woken up task

(bsc#1002165, bsc#1001419).

- scsi: ibmvfc: add FC Class 3 Error Recovery support (bsc#984992).

- scsi: ibmvfc: Fix I/O hang when port is not mapped (bsc#971989)

- scsi: ibmvfc: Set READ FCP_XFER_READY DISABLED bit in PRLI (bsc#984992).

- sd: Fix memory leak caused by RESET_WP patch (bsc#999779).

- squashfs3: properly handle dir_emit() failures (bsc#998795).

- SUNRPC: Add missing support for RPC_CLNT_CREATE_NO_RETRANS_TIMEOUT

(bnc#868923).

- SUNRPC: Fix a regression when reconnecting (bsc#946309).

- supported.conf: Add ext2

- supported.conf: Add iscsi modules to -base (bsc#997299)

- supported.conf: Add tun to -base (bsc#992593)

- supported.conf: Add veth to -base (bsc#992591)

- target: Fix missing complete during ABORT_TASK + CMD_T_FABRIC_STOP

(bsc#987621).

- target: Fix race between iscsi-target connection shutdown + ABORT_TASK

(bsc#987621).

- tcp: add proper TS val into RST packets (bsc#937086).

- tcp: align tcp_xmit_size_goal() on tcp_tso_autosize() (bsc#937086).

- tcp: fix child sockets to use system default congestion control if not

set.

- tcp: fix cwnd limited checking to improve congestion control

(bsc#988617).

- tcp: refresh skb timestamp at retransmit time (bsc#937086).

- timers: Use proper base migration in add_timer_on() (bnc#993392).

- tunnels: Do not apply GRO to multiple layers of encapsulation

(bsc#1001486).

- tunnels: Remove encapsulation offloads on decap (bsc#1001486).

- usb: fix typo in wMaxPacketSize validation (bsc#991665).

- usbhid: add ATEN CS962 to list of quirky devices (bsc#1007615).

- usb: hub: Fix auto-remount of safely removed or ejected USB-3 devices

(bsc#922634).

- usb: validate wMaxPacketValue entries in endpoint descriptors

(bnc#991665).

- vmxnet3: Wake queue from reset work (bsc#999907).

- x86: Removed the free memblock of hibernat keys to avoid memory

corruption (bsc#990058).

- x86/tlb/trace: Do not trace on CPU that is offline (TLB Performance

git-fixes).

- xenbus: don't invoke ->is_ready() for most device states

(bsc#987333).

- xenbus: inspect the correct type in xenbus_dev_request_and_reply().

- xen/pciback: Fix conf_space read/write overlap check.

- xen-pciback: return proper values during BAR sizing.

- xen: x86/mm/pat, /dev/mem: Remove superfluous error message (bsc#974620).

- xfs: fixed signedness of error code in xfs_inode_buf_verify

(bsc#1003153).

- xfs: handle dquot buffer readahead in log recovery correctly

(bsc#955446).

- xfs: Silence warnings in xfs_vm_releasepage() (bnc#915183 bsc#987565).

- xhci: Check if slot is already in default state before moving it there

(FATE#315518).

- xhci: silence warnings in switch (bnc#991665).





