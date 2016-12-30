Login
Login-Name Passwort

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Linux
ID: SUSE-SU-2016:3304-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Real Time Extension 12-SP1
Datum: Fr, 30. Dezember 2016, 23:00
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6130
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6828
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7042
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5696
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-4998
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7425
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6327
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2015-8956
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5195
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8658
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-6480
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2069
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7097

Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for the Linux Kernel
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2016:3304-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1000189 #1000287 #1000304 #1000776 #1001419 
                    #1001486 #1002165 #1003079 #1003153 #1003400 
                    #1003568 #1003925 #1004252 #1004418 #1004462 
                    #1004517 #1004520 #1005666 #1006691 #1007615 
                    #1007886 #744692 #789311 #857397 #860441 
                    #865545 #866130 #868923 #874131 #875631 #876145 
                    #876463 #898675 #904489 #909994 #911687 #915183 
                    #921338 #921784 #922064 #922634 #924381 #924384 
                    #930399 #934067 #937086 #937888 #941420 #946309 
                    #955446 #956514 #959463 #961257 #962846 #963655 
                    #963767 #966864 #967640 #970943 #971975 #971989 
                    #974406 #974620 #975596 #975772 #976195 #977687 
                    #978094 #979451 #979681 #979928 #980371 #981597 
                    #982783 #983619 #984194 #984419 #984779 #984992 
                    #985562 #986362 #986365 #986445 #987192 #987333 
                    #987542 #987565 #987621 #987805 #988440 #988617 
                    #988715 #989152 #989953 #990058 #990245 #991247 
                    #991608 #991665 #991667 #992244 #992555 #992568 
                    #992591 #992593 #992712 #993392 #993841 #993890 
                    #993891 #994167 #994296 #994438 #994520 #994758 
                    #995153 #995968 #996664 #997059 #997299 #997708 
                    #997896 #998689 #998795 #998825 #999577 #999584 
                    #999600 #999779 #999907 #999932 
Cross-References:   CVE-2015-8956 CVE-2016-2069 CVE-2016-4998
                    CVE-2016-5195 CVE-2016-5696 CVE-2016-6130
                    CVE-2016-6327 CVE-2016-6480 CVE-2016-6828
                    CVE-2016-7042 CVE-2016-7097 CVE-2016-7425
                    CVE-2016-8658
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Real Time Extension 12-SP1
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves 13 vulnerabilities and has 118 fixes
   is now available.

Description:



   The SUSE Linux Enterprise 12 SP1 RT kernel was updated to 3.12.67 to
   receive various security and bugfixes.

   This feature was added:

   - fate#320805: Execute in place (XIP) support for the ext2 filesystem.

   The following security bugs were fixed:

   - CVE-2016-2069: Race condition in arch/x86/mm/tlb.c in the Linux kernel
     allowed local users to gain privileges by triggering access to a paging
     structure by a different CPU (bnc#963767).
   - CVE-2016-4998: The IPT_SO_SET_REPLACE setsockopt implementation in the
     netfilter subsystem in the Linux kernel allowed local users to cause a
     denial of service (out-of-bounds read) or possibly obtain sensitive
     information from kernel heap memory by leveraging in-container root
     access to provide a crafted offset value that leads to crossing a
     ruleset blob boundary (bnc#986362).
   - CVE-2016-5195: A local privilege escalation using MAP_PRIVATE was fixed,
     which is reportedly exploited in the wild (bsc#1004418).
   - CVE-2016-5696: net/ipv4/tcp_input.c in the Linux kernel did not properly
     determine the rate of challenge ACK segments, which made it easier for
     man-in-the-middle attackers to hijack TCP sessions via a blind in-window
     attack (bnc#989152)
   - CVE-2016-6130: Race condition in the sclp_ctl_ioctl_sccb function in
     drivers/s390/char/sclp_ctl.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to
     obtain sensitive information from kernel memory by changing a certain
     length value, aka a "double fetch" vulnerability (bnc#987542)
   - CVE-2016-6327: System using the infiniband support module ib_srpt were
     vulnerable to a denial of service by system crash by a local attacker
     who is able to abort writes by sending the ABORT_TASK command
     (bsc#994758)
   - CVE-2016-6480: Race condition in the ioctl_send_fib function in
     drivers/scsi/aacraid/commctrl.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users
     to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds access or system crash) by
     changing a certain size value, aka a "double fetch" vulnerability
     (bnc#991608)
   - CVE-2016-6828: Use after free 4 in tcp_xmit_retransmit_queue or other
     tcp_ functions (bsc#994296)
   - CVE-2016-7042: The proc_keys_show function in security/keys/proc.c in
     the Linux kernel used an incorrect buffer size for certain timeout data,
     which allowed local users to cause a denial of service (stack memory
     corruption and panic) by reading the /proc/keys file (bsc#1004517).
   - CVE-2016-7097: The filesystem implementation in the Linux kernel
     preserved the setgid bit during a setxattr call, which allowed local
     users to gain group privileges by leveraging the existence of a setgid
     program with restrictions on execute permissions (bsc#995968).
   - CVE-2016-7425: A buffer overflow in the Linux Kernel in
     arcmsr_iop_message_xfer() could have caused kernel heap corruption and
     arbitraty kernel code execution (bsc#999932)
   - CVE-2016-8658: Stack-based buffer overflow in the
     brcmf_cfg80211_start_ap function in
     drivers/net/wireless/broadcom/brcm80211/brcmfmac/cfg80211.c in the Linux
     kernel allowed local users to cause a denial of service (system crash)
     or possibly have unspecified other impact via a long SSID Information
     Element in a command to a Netlink socket (bsc#1004462).

   The following non-security bugs were fixed:

   - aacraid: Fix RRQ overload (bsc#1003079).
   - acpi / PM: Ignore wakeup setting if the ACPI companion can't wake up.
   - AF_VSOCK: Shrink the area influenced by prepare_to_wait (bsc#994520).
   - apparmor: add missing id bounds check on dfa verification (bsc#1000304).
   - apparmor: check that xindex is in trans_table bounds (bsc#1000304).
   - apparmor: do not expose kernel stack (bsc#1000304).
   - apparmor: don't check for vmalloc_addr if kvzalloc() failed
     (bsc#1000304).
   - apparmor: ensure the target profile name is always audited (bsc#1000304).
   - apparmor: exec should not be returning ENOENT when it denies
     (bsc#1000304).
   - apparmor: fix arg_size computation for when setprocattr is null
     terminated (bsc#1000304).
   - apparmor: fix audit full profile hname on successful load (bsc#1000304).
   - apparmor: fix change_hat not finding hat after policy replacement
     (bsc#1000287).
   - apparmor: fix disconnected bind mnts reconnection (bsc#1000304).
   - apparmor: fix log failures for all profiles in a set (bsc#1000304).
   - apparmor: fix module parameters can be changed after policy is locked
     (bsc#1000304).
   - apparmor: fix oops in profile_unpack() when policy_db is not present
     (bsc#1000304).
   - apparmor: fix oops, validate buffer size in apparmor_setprocattr()
     (bsc#1000304).
   - apparmor: fix put() parent ref after updating the active ref
     (bsc#1000304).
   - apparmor: fix refcount bug in profile replacement (bsc#1000304).
   - apparmor: fix refcount race when finding a child profile (bsc#1000304).
   - apparmor: fix replacement bug that adds new child to old parent
     (bsc#1000304).
   - apparmor: fix uninitialized lsm_audit member (bsc#1000304).
   - apparmor: fix update the mtime of the profile file on replacement
     (bsc#1000304).
   - apparmor: internal paths should be treated as disconnected (bsc#1000304).
   - apparmor: use list_next_entry instead of list_entry_next (bsc#1000304).
   - arm64: Ensure pmd_present() returns false after pmd_mknotpresent()
     (Automatic NUMA Balancing).
   - avoid dentry crash triggered by NFS (bsc#984194).
   - be2net: Don't leak iomapped memory on removal (bsc#921784
 FATE#318561).
   - be2net: fix BE3-R FW download compatibility check (bsc#921784
     FATE#318561).
   - be2net: fix wrong return value in be_check_ufi_compatibility()
     (bsc#921784 FATE#318561).
   - be2net: remove vlan promisc capability from VF's profile descriptors
     (bsc#921784 FATE#318561).
   - blkfront: fix an error path memory leak (luckily none so far).
   - blk-mq: fix undefined behaviour in order_to_size().
   - blktap2: eliminate deadlock potential from shutdown path (bsc#909994).
   - blktap2: eliminate race from deferred work queue handling (bsc#911687).
   - bluetooth: Fix potential NULL dereference in RFCOMM bind callback
     (bsc#1003925, CVE-2015-8956).
   - bond: Check length of IFLA_BOND_ARP_IP_TARGET attributes.
   - bonding: always set recv_probe to bond_arp_rcv in arp monitor
     (bsc#977687).
   - bonding: fix curr_active_slave/carrier with loadbalance arp monitoring.
   - bonding: Prevent IPv6 link local address on enslaved devices.
   - bonding: prevent out of bound accesses.
   - bonding: set carrier off for devices created through netlink
     (bsc#999577).
   - btrfs: account for non-CoW'd blocks in btrfs_abort_transaction
     (bsc#983619).
   - btrfs: add missing discards when unpinning extents with -o discard
     (bsc#904489).
   - btrfs: btrfs_issue_discard ensure offset/length are aligned to sector
     boundaries (bsc#904489).
   - btrfs: Disable
     btrfs-8448-improve-performance-on-fsync-against-new-inode.patch
     (bsc#981597).
   - btrfs: do not create or leak aliased root while cleaning up orphans
     (bsc#904489).
   - btrfs: ensure that file descriptor used with subvol ioctls is a dir
     (bsc#999600).
   - btrfs: explictly delete unused block groups in close_ctree and
     ro-remount (bsc#904489).
   - btrfs: Fix a data space underflow warning (bsc#985562, bsc#975596,
     bsc#984779)
   - btrfs: fix fitrim discarding device area reserved for boot loader's
 use
     (bsc#904489).
   - btrfs: handle quota reserve failure properly (bsc#1005666).
   - btrfs: iterate over unused chunk space in FITRIM (bsc#904489).
   - btrfs: make btrfs_issue_discard return bytes discarded (bsc#904489).
   - btrfs: properly track when rescan worker is running (bsc#989953).
   - btrfs: remove unnecessary locking of cleaner_mutex to avoid deadlock
     (bsc#904489).
   - btrfs: skip superblocks during discard (bsc#904489).
   - btrfs: test_check_exists: Fix infinite loop when searching for free
     space entries (bsc#987192).
   - btrfs: waiting on qgroup rescan should not always be interruptible
     (bsc#992712).
   - cdc-acm: added sanity checking for probe() (bsc#993891).
   - cephfs: ignore error from invalidate_inode_pages2_range() in direct
     write (bsc#995153).
   - cephfs: remove warning when ceph_releasepage() is called on dirty page
     (bsc#995153).
   - ceph: Refresh patches.suse/CFS-0259-ceph-Asynchronous-IO-support.patch.
     After a write, we must free the 'request', not the
 'response'
     (bsc#995153).
   - clockevents: export clockevents_unbind_device instead of
     clockevents_unbind (bnc#937888).
   - conntrack: RFC5961 challenge ACK confuse conntrack LAST-ACK transition
     (bsc#966864).
   - cxgbi: fix uninitialized flowi6 (bsc#924384 FATE#318570 bsc#921338).
   - dm: fix AB-BA deadlock in __dm_destroy(). (bsc#970943)
   - efi: Small leak on error in runtime map code (fate#315019).
   - ext2: Enable ext2 driver in config files (bsc#976195).
   - ext4: Add parameter for tuning handling of ext2 (bsc#976195).
   - Fix kabi change cause by adding flock_owner to open_context (bsc#998689).
   - fix xfs-handle-dquot-buffer-readahead-in-log-recovery-co.patch
     (bsc#1003153).
   - fs/cifs: fix wrongly prefixed path to root (bsc#963655, bsc#979681)
   - fs/select: add vmalloc fallback for select(2) (bsc#1000189).
   - ftrace/x86: Set ftrace_stub to weak to prevent gcc from using short
     jumps to it (bsc#984419).
   - hyperv: enable call to clockevents_unbind_device in kexec/kdump path
   - hyperv: replace KEXEC_CORE by plain KEXEC because we lack 2965faa5e0 in
     the base kernel
   - i40e: fix an uninitialized variable bug (bnc#857397 FATE#315659).
   - ib/iwpm: Fix a potential skb leak (bsc#924381 FATE#318568 bsc#921338).
   - ib/mlx5: Fix RC transport send queue overhead computation (bnc#865545
     FATE#316891).
   - introduce NETIF_F_GSO_ENCAP_ALL helper mask (bsc#1001486).
   - iommu/amd: Update Alias-DTE in update_device_table() (bsc#975772).
   - ipv6: Fix improper use or RCU in
     patches.kabi/ipv6-add-complete-rcu-protection-around-np-opt.kabi.patch.
     (bsc#961257).
   - ipv6: fix multipath route replace error recovery (bsc#930399).
   - ipv6: send NEWLINK on RA managed/otherconf changes (bsc#934067).
   - ipv6: send only one NEWLINK when RA causes changes (bsc#934067).
   - iscsi: Add a missed complete in iscsit_close_connection (bsc#992555,
     bsc#987805).
   - kabi: work around kabi changes from commit 53f9ff48f636 (bsc#988617).
   - kaweth: fix firmware download (bsc#993890).
   - kaweth: fix oops upon failed memory allocation (bsc#993890).
   - kernel/fork: fix CLONE_CHILD_CLEARTID regression in nscd (bnc#941420).
   - kernel/printk: fix faulty logic in the case of recursive printk
     (bnc#744692, bnc#789311).
   - kvm: do not handle APIC access page if in-kernel irqchip is not in use
     (bsc#959463).
   - kvm: vmx: defer load of APIC access page address during reset
     (bsc#959463).
   - libceph: enable large, variable-sized OSD requests (bsc#988715).
   - libceph: make r_request msg_size calculation clearer (bsc#988715).
   - libceph: move r_reply_op_{len,result} into struct ceph_osd_req_op
     (bsc#988715).
   - libceph: osdc->req_mempool should be backed by a slab pool
 (bsc#988715).
   - libceph: rename ceph_osd_req_op::payload_len to indata_len (bsc#988715).
   - libfc: do not send ABTS when resetting exchanges (bsc#962846).
   - libfc: Do not take rdata->rp_mutex when processing a -FC_EX_CLOSED ELS
     response (bsc#962846).
   - libfc: Fixup disc_mutex handling (bsc#962846).
   - libfc: fixup locking of ptp_setup() (bsc#962846).
   - libfc: Issue PRLI after a PRLO has been received (bsc#962846).
   - libfc: reset exchange manager during LOGO handling (bsc#962846).
   - libfc: Revisit kref handling (bnc#990245).
   - libfc: sanity check cpu number extracted from xid (bsc#988440).
   - libfc: send LOGO for PLOGI failure (bsc#962846).
   - md: check command validity early in md_ioctl() (bsc#1004520).
   - md: Drop sending a change uevent when stopping (bsc#1003568).
   - md: lockless I/O submission for RAID1 (bsc#982783).
   - md/raid5: fix a recently broken BUG_ON() (bsc#1006691).
   - mm, cma: prevent nr_isolated_* counters from going negative (bnc#971975).
   - mm: thp: fix SMP race condition between THP page fault and MADV_DONTNEED
     (VM Functionality, bnc#986445).
   - module: Issue warnings when tainting kernel (bsc#974406).
   - mpt2sas, mpt3sas: Fix panic when aer correct error occurred (bsc#997708).
   - mpt3sas: Update
   patches.drivers/mpt3sas-Fix-use-sas_is_tlr_enabled-API-before-enabli.patch
     (bsc#967640, bsc#992244).
   - msi-x: fix an error path (luckily none so far).
   - netback: fix flipping mode (bsc#996664).
   - netback: fix refounting (bsc#978094).
   - netfront: don't truncate grant references.
   - netfront: use correct linear area after linearizing an skb (bsc#1007886).
   - nfs4: reset states to use open_stateid when returning delegation
     voluntarily (bsc#1003400).
   - nfs: Add a stub for GETDEVICELIST (bnc#898675).
   - nfs: Do not write enable new pages while an invalidation is proceeding
     (bsc#999584).
   - nfsd: Use free_conn to free connection (bsc#979451).
   - nfs: Fix an LOCK/OPEN race when unlinking an open file (bsc#956514).
   - nfs: Fix a regression in the read() syscall (bsc#999584).
   - nfs: fix BUG() crash in notify_change() with patch to chown_common()
     (bnc#876463).
   - nfs: fix pg_test page count calculation (bnc#898675).
   - nfs: nfs4_fl_prepare_ds must be careful about reporting success
     (bsc#1000776).
   - nfsv4: add flock_owner to open context (bnc#998689).
   - nfsv4: change nfs4_do_setattr to take an open_context instead of a
     nfs4_state (bnc#998689).
   - nfsv4: change nfs4_select_rw_stateid to take a lock_context inplace of
     lock_owner (bnc#998689).
   - nfsv4: enhance nfs4_copy_lock_stateid to use a flock stateid if there is
     one (bnc#998689).
   - nfsv4: Ensure nfs_atomic_open set the dentry verifier on ENOENT
     (bnc#866130).
   - oops on restarting network with bonding mode4 (lacp) (bsc#876145).
   - packet: tpacket_snd(): fix signed/unsigned comparison (bsc#874131).
   - perf/x86/intel: Fix bug for "cycles:p" and "cycles:pp" on
 SLM
     (bsc#997896).
   - PM / hibernate: Fix 2G size issue of snapshot image verification
     (bsc#1004252).
   - PM / hibernate: Fix rtree_next_node() to avoid walking off list ends
     (bnc#860441).
   - powerpc: add kernel parameter iommu_alloc_quiet (bsc#998825).
   - ppp: defer netns reference release for ppp channel (bsc#980371).
   - printk: add kernel parameter to control writes to /dev/kmsg (bsc#979928).
   - qgroup: Prevent qgroup->reserved from going subzero (bsc#993841).
   - qlcnic: potential NULL dereference in
     qlcnic_83xx_get_minidump_template() (bsc#922064 FATE#318609)
   - radeon: avoid boot hang in Xen Dom0 (luckily none so far).
   - ratelimit: extend to print suppressed messages on release (bsc#979928).
   - ratelimit: fix bug in time interval by resetting right begin time
     (bsc#979928).
   - rbd: truncate objects on cmpext short reads (bsc#988715).
   - Revert "Input: i8042 - break load dependency between atkbd/psmouse and
     i8042".
   - Revert "Input: i8042 - set up shared ps2_cmd_mutex for AUX ports".
   - rpm/mkspec: Read a default release string from rpm/config.sh (bsc997059)
   - rtnetlink: avoid 0 sized arrays.
   - RTNL: assertion failed at dev.c (bsc#875631).
   - s390: add SMT support (bnc#994438).
   - sched/core: Fix an SMP ordering race in try_to_wake_up() vs. schedule()
     (bnc#1001419).
   - sched/core: Fix a race between try_to_wake_up() and a woken up task
     (bsc#1002165, bsc#1001419).
   - scsi: ibmvfc: add FC Class 3 Error Recovery support (bsc#984992).
   - scsi: ibmvfc: Fix I/O hang when port is not mapped (bsc#971989)
   - scsi: ibmvfc: Set READ FCP_XFER_READY DISABLED bit in PRLI (bsc#984992).
   - sd: Fix memory leak caused by RESET_WP patch (bsc#999779).
   - squashfs3: properly handle dir_emit() failures (bsc#998795).
   - SUNRPC: Add missing support for RPC_CLNT_CREATE_NO_RETRANS_TIMEOUT
     (bnc#868923).
   - SUNRPC: Fix a regression when reconnecting (bsc#946309).
   - supported.conf: Add ext2
   - supported.conf: Add iscsi modules to -base (bsc#997299)
   - supported.conf: Add tun to -base (bsc#992593)
   - supported.conf: Add veth to -base (bsc#992591)
   - target: Fix missing complete during ABORT_TASK + CMD_T_FABRIC_STOP
     (bsc#987621).
   - target: Fix race between iscsi-target connection shutdown + ABORT_TASK
     (bsc#987621).
   - tcp: add proper TS val into RST packets (bsc#937086).
   - tcp: align tcp_xmit_size_goal() on tcp_tso_autosize() (bsc#937086).
   - tcp: fix child sockets to use system default congestion control if not
     set.
   - tcp: fix cwnd limited checking to improve congestion control
     (bsc#988617).
   - tcp: refresh skb timestamp at retransmit time (bsc#937086).
   - timers: Use proper base migration in add_timer_on() (bnc#993392).
   - tunnels: Do not apply GRO to multiple layers of encapsulation
     (bsc#1001486).
   - tunnels: Remove encapsulation offloads on decap (bsc#1001486).
   - usb: fix typo in wMaxPacketSize validation (bsc#991665).
   - usbhid: add ATEN CS962 to list of quirky devices (bsc#1007615).
   - usb: hub: Fix auto-remount of safely removed or ejected USB-3 devices
     (bsc#922634).
   - usb: validate wMaxPacketValue entries in endpoint descriptors
     (bnc#991665).
   - vmxnet3: Wake queue from reset work (bsc#999907).
   - x86: Removed the free memblock of hibernat keys to avoid memory
     corruption (bsc#990058).
   - x86/tlb/trace: Do not trace on CPU that is offline (TLB Performance
     git-fixes).
   - xenbus: don't invoke ->is_ready() for most device states
 (bsc#987333).
   - xenbus: inspect the correct type in xenbus_dev_request_and_reply().
   - xen/pciback: Fix conf_space read/write overlap check.
   - xen-pciback: return proper values during BAR sizing.
   - xen: x86/mm/pat, /dev/mem: Remove superfluous error message (bsc#974620).
   - xfs: fixed signedness of error code in xfs_inode_buf_verify
     (bsc#1003153).
   - xfs: handle dquot buffer readahead in log recovery correctly
     (bsc#955446).
   - xfs: Silence warnings in xfs_vm_releasepage() (bnc#915183 bsc#987565).
   - xhci: Check if slot is already in default state before moving it there
     (FATE#315518).
   - xhci: silence warnings in switch (bnc#991665).


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Real Time Extension 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-RT-12-SP1-2016-1938=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Real Time Extension 12-SP1 (x86_64):

      kernel-compute-3.12.67-60.27.1
      kernel-compute-base-3.12.67-60.27.1
      kernel-compute-base-debuginfo-3.12.67-60.27.1
      kernel-compute-debuginfo-3.12.67-60.27.1
      kernel-compute-debugsource-3.12.67-60.27.1
      kernel-compute-devel-3.12.67-60.27.1
      kernel-compute_debug-debuginfo-3.12.67-60.27.1
      kernel-compute_debug-debugsource-3.12.67-60.27.1
      kernel-compute_debug-devel-3.12.67-60.27.1
      kernel-compute_debug-devel-debuginfo-3.12.67-60.27.1
      kernel-rt-3.12.67-60.27.1
      kernel-rt-base-3.12.67-60.27.1
      kernel-rt-base-debuginfo-3.12.67-60.27.1
      kernel-rt-debuginfo-3.12.67-60.27.1
      kernel-rt-debugsource-3.12.67-60.27.1
      kernel-rt-devel-3.12.67-60.27.1
      kernel-rt_debug-debuginfo-3.12.67-60.27.1
      kernel-rt_debug-debugsource-3.12.67-60.27.1
      kernel-rt_debug-devel-3.12.67-60.27.1
      kernel-rt_debug-devel-debuginfo-3.12.67-60.27.1
      kernel-syms-rt-3.12.67-60.27.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Real Time Extension 12-SP1 (noarch):

      kernel-devel-rt-3.12.67-60.27.1
      kernel-source-rt-3.12.67-60.27.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2015-8956.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-2069.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-4998.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5195.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5696.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6130.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6327.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6480.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-6828.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7042.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7097.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7425.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8658.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1000189
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1000287
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1000304
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1000776
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1001419
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1001486
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1002165
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1003079
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1003153
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1003400
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1003568
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1003925
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1004252
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1004418
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1004462
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1004517
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1004520
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1005666
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1006691
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1007615
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1007886
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/744692
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/789311
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/857397
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/860441
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/865545
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/866130
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/868923
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/874131
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/875631
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/876145
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/876463
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/898675
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/904489
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/909994
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/911687
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/915183
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/921338
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/921784
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/922064
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/922634
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/924381
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/924384
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/930399
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/934067
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/937086
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/937888
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/941420
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/946309
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/955446
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/956514
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/959463
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/961257
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/962846
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/963655
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/963767
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/966864
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/967640
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/970943
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/971975
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/971989
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/974406
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/974620
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/975596
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/975772
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/976195
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/977687
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/978094
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/979451
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/979681
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/979928
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/980371
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/981597
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/982783
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/983619
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/984194
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/984419
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/984779
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/984992
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/985562
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/986362
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/986365
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/986445
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/987192
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/987333
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/987542
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/987565
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/987621
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/987805
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/988440
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/988617
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/988715
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/989152
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/989953
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/990058
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/990245
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/991247
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/991608
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/991665
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/991667
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/992244
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/992555
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/992568
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/992591
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/992593
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/992712
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/993392
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/993841
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/993890
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/993891
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/994167
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/994296
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/994438
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/994520
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/994758
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/995153
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/995968
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/996664
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/997059
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/997299
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/997708
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/997896
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/998689
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/998795
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/998825
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/999577
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/999584
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/999600
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/999779
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/999907
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/999932

-- 
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Twitter
Neue Nachrichten

0
pri­va­cyIDEA 2.17 er­schie­nen

8
OpenELEC 7.0 ver­öf­fent­licht

2
Ruby 2.4.0 fer­tig­ge­stellt

20
FreeDOS 1.2 frei­ge­ge­ben

24
Li­ne­age OS will Nach­fol­ge von Cya­no­gen­mod an­tre­ten

3
Erste Vor­schau auf Li­nu­x-Ker­nel 4.10

10
Frohe Weih­nach­ten!

6
Py­thon 3.6 er­schie­nen

4
Kommt nach »Open Data« bald »Open Sci­en­ce«?

0
Nmap 7.40 Ho­li­day Re­lease ver­öf­fent­licht
 
Werbung