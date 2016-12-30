Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux

|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for the Linux Kernel
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2016:3304-1
Rating: important
References: #1000189 #1000287 #1000304 #1000776 #1001419
#1001486 #1002165 #1003079 #1003153 #1003400
#1003568 #1003925 #1004252 #1004418 #1004462
#1004517 #1004520 #1005666 #1006691 #1007615
#1007886 #744692 #789311 #857397 #860441
#865545 #866130 #868923 #874131 #875631 #876145
#876463 #898675 #904489 #909994 #911687 #915183
#921338 #921784 #922064 #922634 #924381 #924384
#930399 #934067 #937086 #937888 #941420 #946309
#955446 #956514 #959463 #961257 #962846 #963655
#963767 #966864 #967640 #970943 #971975 #971989
#974406 #974620 #975596 #975772 #976195 #977687
#978094 #979451 #979681 #979928 #980371 #981597
#982783 #983619 #984194 #984419 #984779 #984992
#985562 #986362 #986365 #986445 #987192 #987333
#987542 #987565 #987621 #987805 #988440 #988617
#988715 #989152 #989953 #990058 #990245 #991247
#991608 #991665 #991667 #992244 #992555 #992568
#992591 #992593 #992712 #993392 #993841 #993890
#993891 #994167 #994296 #994438 #994520 #994758
#995153 #995968 #996664 #997059 #997299 #997708
#997896 #998689 #998795 #998825 #999577 #999584
#999600 #999779 #999907 #999932
Cross-References: CVE-2015-8956 CVE-2016-2069 CVE-2016-4998
CVE-2016-5195 CVE-2016-5696 CVE-2016-6130
CVE-2016-6327 CVE-2016-6480 CVE-2016-6828
CVE-2016-7042 CVE-2016-7097 CVE-2016-7425
CVE-2016-8658
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Real Time Extension 12-SP1
An update that solves 13 vulnerabilities and has 118 fixes
is now available.
Description:
The SUSE Linux Enterprise 12 SP1 RT kernel was updated to 3.12.67 to
receive various security and bugfixes.
This feature was added:
- fate#320805: Execute in place (XIP) support for the ext2 filesystem.
The following security bugs were fixed:
- CVE-2016-2069: Race condition in arch/x86/mm/tlb.c in the Linux kernel
allowed local users to gain privileges by triggering access to a paging
structure by a different CPU (bnc#963767).
- CVE-2016-4998: The IPT_SO_SET_REPLACE setsockopt implementation in the
netfilter subsystem in the Linux kernel allowed local users to cause a
denial of service (out-of-bounds read) or possibly obtain sensitive
information from kernel heap memory by leveraging in-container root
access to provide a crafted offset value that leads to crossing a
ruleset blob boundary (bnc#986362).
- CVE-2016-5195: A local privilege escalation using MAP_PRIVATE was fixed,
which is reportedly exploited in the wild (bsc#1004418).
- CVE-2016-5696: net/ipv4/tcp_input.c in the Linux kernel did not properly
determine the rate of challenge ACK segments, which made it easier for
man-in-the-middle attackers to hijack TCP sessions via a blind in-window
attack (bnc#989152)
- CVE-2016-6130: Race condition in the sclp_ctl_ioctl_sccb function in
drivers/s390/char/sclp_ctl.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users to
obtain sensitive information from kernel memory by changing a certain
length value, aka a "double fetch" vulnerability (bnc#987542)
- CVE-2016-6327: System using the infiniband support module ib_srpt were
vulnerable to a denial of service by system crash by a local attacker
who is able to abort writes by sending the ABORT_TASK command
(bsc#994758)
- CVE-2016-6480: Race condition in the ioctl_send_fib function in
drivers/scsi/aacraid/commctrl.c in the Linux kernel allowed local users
to cause a denial of service (out-of-bounds access or system crash) by
changing a certain size value, aka a "double fetch" vulnerability
(bnc#991608)
- CVE-2016-6828: Use after free 4 in tcp_xmit_retransmit_queue or other
tcp_ functions (bsc#994296)
- CVE-2016-7042: The proc_keys_show function in security/keys/proc.c in
the Linux kernel used an incorrect buffer size for certain timeout data,
which allowed local users to cause a denial of service (stack memory
corruption and panic) by reading the /proc/keys file (bsc#1004517).
- CVE-2016-7097: The filesystem implementation in the Linux kernel
preserved the setgid bit during a setxattr call, which allowed local
users to gain group privileges by leveraging the existence of a setgid
program with restrictions on execute permissions (bsc#995968).
- CVE-2016-7425: A buffer overflow in the Linux Kernel in
arcmsr_iop_message_xfer() could have caused kernel heap corruption and
arbitraty kernel code execution (bsc#999932)
- CVE-2016-8658: Stack-based buffer overflow in the
brcmf_cfg80211_start_ap function in
drivers/net/wireless/broadcom/brcm80211/brcmfmac/cfg80211.c in the Linux
kernel allowed local users to cause a denial of service (system crash)
or possibly have unspecified other impact via a long SSID Information
Element in a command to a Netlink socket (bsc#1004462).
The following non-security bugs were fixed:
- aacraid: Fix RRQ overload (bsc#1003079).
- acpi / PM: Ignore wakeup setting if the ACPI companion can't wake up.
- AF_VSOCK: Shrink the area influenced by prepare_to_wait (bsc#994520).
- apparmor: add missing id bounds check on dfa verification (bsc#1000304).
- apparmor: check that xindex is in trans_table bounds (bsc#1000304).
- apparmor: do not expose kernel stack (bsc#1000304).
- apparmor: don't check for vmalloc_addr if kvzalloc() failed
(bsc#1000304).
- apparmor: ensure the target profile name is always audited (bsc#1000304).
- apparmor: exec should not be returning ENOENT when it denies
(bsc#1000304).
- apparmor: fix arg_size computation for when setprocattr is null
terminated (bsc#1000304).
- apparmor: fix audit full profile hname on successful load (bsc#1000304).
- apparmor: fix change_hat not finding hat after policy replacement
(bsc#1000287).
- apparmor: fix disconnected bind mnts reconnection (bsc#1000304).
- apparmor: fix log failures for all profiles in a set (bsc#1000304).
- apparmor: fix module parameters can be changed after policy is locked
(bsc#1000304).
- apparmor: fix oops in profile_unpack() when policy_db is not present
(bsc#1000304).
- apparmor: fix oops, validate buffer size in apparmor_setprocattr()
(bsc#1000304).
- apparmor: fix put() parent ref after updating the active ref
(bsc#1000304).
- apparmor: fix refcount bug in profile replacement (bsc#1000304).
- apparmor: fix refcount race when finding a child profile (bsc#1000304).
- apparmor: fix replacement bug that adds new child to old parent
(bsc#1000304).
- apparmor: fix uninitialized lsm_audit member (bsc#1000304).
- apparmor: fix update the mtime of the profile file on replacement
(bsc#1000304).
- apparmor: internal paths should be treated as disconnected (bsc#1000304).
- apparmor: use list_next_entry instead of list_entry_next (bsc#1000304).
- arm64: Ensure pmd_present() returns false after pmd_mknotpresent()
(Automatic NUMA Balancing).
- avoid dentry crash triggered by NFS (bsc#984194).
- be2net: Don't leak iomapped memory on removal (bsc#921784
FATE#318561).
- be2net: fix BE3-R FW download compatibility check (bsc#921784
FATE#318561).
- be2net: fix wrong return value in be_check_ufi_compatibility()
(bsc#921784 FATE#318561).
- be2net: remove vlan promisc capability from VF's profile descriptors
(bsc#921784 FATE#318561).
- blkfront: fix an error path memory leak (luckily none so far).
- blk-mq: fix undefined behaviour in order_to_size().
- blktap2: eliminate deadlock potential from shutdown path (bsc#909994).
- blktap2: eliminate race from deferred work queue handling (bsc#911687).
- bluetooth: Fix potential NULL dereference in RFCOMM bind callback
(bsc#1003925, CVE-2015-8956).
- bond: Check length of IFLA_BOND_ARP_IP_TARGET attributes.
- bonding: always set recv_probe to bond_arp_rcv in arp monitor
(bsc#977687).
- bonding: fix curr_active_slave/carrier with loadbalance arp monitoring.
- bonding: Prevent IPv6 link local address on enslaved devices.
- bonding: prevent out of bound accesses.
- bonding: set carrier off for devices created through netlink
(bsc#999577).
- btrfs: account for non-CoW'd blocks in btrfs_abort_transaction
(bsc#983619).
- btrfs: add missing discards when unpinning extents with -o discard
(bsc#904489).
- btrfs: btrfs_issue_discard ensure offset/length are aligned to sector
boundaries (bsc#904489).
- btrfs: Disable
btrfs-8448-improve-performance-on-fsync-against-new-inode.patch
(bsc#981597).
- btrfs: do not create or leak aliased root while cleaning up orphans
(bsc#904489).
- btrfs: ensure that file descriptor used with subvol ioctls is a dir
(bsc#999600).
- btrfs: explictly delete unused block groups in close_ctree and
ro-remount (bsc#904489).
- btrfs: Fix a data space underflow warning (bsc#985562, bsc#975596,
bsc#984779)
- btrfs: fix fitrim discarding device area reserved for boot loader's
use
(bsc#904489).
- btrfs: handle quota reserve failure properly (bsc#1005666).
- btrfs: iterate over unused chunk space in FITRIM (bsc#904489).
- btrfs: make btrfs_issue_discard return bytes discarded (bsc#904489).
- btrfs: properly track when rescan worker is running (bsc#989953).
- btrfs: remove unnecessary locking of cleaner_mutex to avoid deadlock
(bsc#904489).
- btrfs: skip superblocks during discard (bsc#904489).
- btrfs: test_check_exists: Fix infinite loop when searching for free
space entries (bsc#987192).
- btrfs: waiting on qgroup rescan should not always be interruptible
(bsc#992712).
- cdc-acm: added sanity checking for probe() (bsc#993891).
- cephfs: ignore error from invalidate_inode_pages2_range() in direct
write (bsc#995153).
- cephfs: remove warning when ceph_releasepage() is called on dirty page
(bsc#995153).
- ceph: Refresh patches.suse/CFS-0259-ceph-Asynchronous-IO-support.patch.
After a write, we must free the 'request', not the
'response'
(bsc#995153).
- clockevents: export clockevents_unbind_device instead of
clockevents_unbind (bnc#937888).
- conntrack: RFC5961 challenge ACK confuse conntrack LAST-ACK transition
(bsc#966864).
- cxgbi: fix uninitialized flowi6 (bsc#924384 FATE#318570 bsc#921338).
- dm: fix AB-BA deadlock in __dm_destroy(). (bsc#970943)
- efi: Small leak on error in runtime map code (fate#315019).
- ext2: Enable ext2 driver in config files (bsc#976195).
- ext4: Add parameter for tuning handling of ext2 (bsc#976195).
- Fix kabi change cause by adding flock_owner to open_context (bsc#998689).
- fix xfs-handle-dquot-buffer-readahead-in-log-recovery-co.patch
(bsc#1003153).
- fs/cifs: fix wrongly prefixed path to root (bsc#963655, bsc#979681)
- fs/select: add vmalloc fallback for select(2) (bsc#1000189).
- ftrace/x86: Set ftrace_stub to weak to prevent gcc from using short
jumps to it (bsc#984419).
- hyperv: enable call to clockevents_unbind_device in kexec/kdump path
- hyperv: replace KEXEC_CORE by plain KEXEC because we lack 2965faa5e0 in
the base kernel
- i40e: fix an uninitialized variable bug (bnc#857397 FATE#315659).
- ib/iwpm: Fix a potential skb leak (bsc#924381 FATE#318568 bsc#921338).
- ib/mlx5: Fix RC transport send queue overhead computation (bnc#865545
FATE#316891).
- introduce NETIF_F_GSO_ENCAP_ALL helper mask (bsc#1001486).
- iommu/amd: Update Alias-DTE in update_device_table() (bsc#975772).
- ipv6: Fix improper use or RCU in
patches.kabi/ipv6-add-complete-rcu-protection-around-np-opt.kabi.patch.
(bsc#961257).
- ipv6: fix multipath route replace error recovery (bsc#930399).
- ipv6: send NEWLINK on RA managed/otherconf changes (bsc#934067).
- ipv6: send only one NEWLINK when RA causes changes (bsc#934067).
- iscsi: Add a missed complete in iscsit_close_connection (bsc#992555,
bsc#987805).
- kabi: work around kabi changes from commit 53f9ff48f636 (bsc#988617).
- kaweth: fix firmware download (bsc#993890).
- kaweth: fix oops upon failed memory allocation (bsc#993890).
- kernel/fork: fix CLONE_CHILD_CLEARTID regression in nscd (bnc#941420).
- kernel/printk: fix faulty logic in the case of recursive printk
(bnc#744692, bnc#789311).
- kvm: do not handle APIC access page if in-kernel irqchip is not in use
(bsc#959463).
- kvm: vmx: defer load of APIC access page address during reset
(bsc#959463).
- libceph: enable large, variable-sized OSD requests (bsc#988715).
- libceph: make r_request msg_size calculation clearer (bsc#988715).
- libceph: move r_reply_op_{len,result} into struct ceph_osd_req_op
(bsc#988715).
- libceph: osdc->req_mempool should be backed by a slab pool
(bsc#988715).
- libceph: rename ceph_osd_req_op::payload_len to indata_len (bsc#988715).
- libfc: do not send ABTS when resetting exchanges (bsc#962846).
- libfc: Do not take rdata->rp_mutex when processing a -FC_EX_CLOSED ELS
response (bsc#962846).
- libfc: Fixup disc_mutex handling (bsc#962846).
- libfc: fixup locking of ptp_setup() (bsc#962846).
- libfc: Issue PRLI after a PRLO has been received (bsc#962846).
- libfc: reset exchange manager during LOGO handling (bsc#962846).
- libfc: Revisit kref handling (bnc#990245).
- libfc: sanity check cpu number extracted from xid (bsc#988440).
- libfc: send LOGO for PLOGI failure (bsc#962846).
- md: check command validity early in md_ioctl() (bsc#1004520).
- md: Drop sending a change uevent when stopping (bsc#1003568).
- md: lockless I/O submission for RAID1 (bsc#982783).
- md/raid5: fix a recently broken BUG_ON() (bsc#1006691).
- mm, cma: prevent nr_isolated_* counters from going negative (bnc#971975).
- mm: thp: fix SMP race condition between THP page fault and MADV_DONTNEED
(VM Functionality, bnc#986445).
- module: Issue warnings when tainting kernel (bsc#974406).
- mpt2sas, mpt3sas: Fix panic when aer correct error occurred (bsc#997708).
- mpt3sas: Update
patches.drivers/mpt3sas-Fix-use-sas_is_tlr_enabled-API-before-enabli.patch
(bsc#967640, bsc#992244).
- msi-x: fix an error path (luckily none so far).
- netback: fix flipping mode (bsc#996664).
- netback: fix refounting (bsc#978094).
- netfront: don't truncate grant references.
- netfront: use correct linear area after linearizing an skb (bsc#1007886).
- nfs4: reset states to use open_stateid when returning delegation
voluntarily (bsc#1003400).
- nfs: Add a stub for GETDEVICELIST (bnc#898675).
- nfs: Do not write enable new pages while an invalidation is proceeding
(bsc#999584).
- nfsd: Use free_conn to free connection (bsc#979451).
- nfs: Fix an LOCK/OPEN race when unlinking an open file (bsc#956514).
- nfs: Fix a regression in the read() syscall (bsc#999584).
- nfs: fix BUG() crash in notify_change() with patch to chown_common()
(bnc#876463).
- nfs: fix pg_test page count calculation (bnc#898675).
- nfs: nfs4_fl_prepare_ds must be careful about reporting success
(bsc#1000776).
- nfsv4: add flock_owner to open context (bnc#998689).
- nfsv4: change nfs4_do_setattr to take an open_context instead of a
nfs4_state (bnc#998689).
- nfsv4: change nfs4_select_rw_stateid to take a lock_context inplace of
lock_owner (bnc#998689).
- nfsv4: enhance nfs4_copy_lock_stateid to use a flock stateid if there is
one (bnc#998689).
- nfsv4: Ensure nfs_atomic_open set the dentry verifier on ENOENT
(bnc#866130).
- oops on restarting network with bonding mode4 (lacp) (bsc#876145).
- packet: tpacket_snd(): fix signed/unsigned comparison (bsc#874131).
- perf/x86/intel: Fix bug for "cycles:p" and "cycles:pp" on
SLM
(bsc#997896).
- PM / hibernate: Fix 2G size issue of snapshot image verification
(bsc#1004252).
- PM / hibernate: Fix rtree_next_node() to avoid walking off list ends
(bnc#860441).
- powerpc: add kernel parameter iommu_alloc_quiet (bsc#998825).
- ppp: defer netns reference release for ppp channel (bsc#980371).
- printk: add kernel parameter to control writes to /dev/kmsg (bsc#979928).
- qgroup: Prevent qgroup->reserved from going subzero (bsc#993841).
- qlcnic: potential NULL dereference in
qlcnic_83xx_get_minidump_template() (bsc#922064 FATE#318609)
- radeon: avoid boot hang in Xen Dom0 (luckily none so far).
- ratelimit: extend to print suppressed messages on release (bsc#979928).
- ratelimit: fix bug in time interval by resetting right begin time
(bsc#979928).
- rbd: truncate objects on cmpext short reads (bsc#988715).
- Revert "Input: i8042 - break load dependency between atkbd/psmouse and
i8042".
- Revert "Input: i8042 - set up shared ps2_cmd_mutex for AUX ports".
- rpm/mkspec: Read a default release string from rpm/config.sh (bsc997059)
- rtnetlink: avoid 0 sized arrays.
- RTNL: assertion failed at dev.c (bsc#875631).
- s390: add SMT support (bnc#994438).
- sched/core: Fix an SMP ordering race in try_to_wake_up() vs. schedule()
(bnc#1001419).
- sched/core: Fix a race between try_to_wake_up() and a woken up task
(bsc#1002165, bsc#1001419).
- scsi: ibmvfc: add FC Class 3 Error Recovery support (bsc#984992).
- scsi: ibmvfc: Fix I/O hang when port is not mapped (bsc#971989)
- scsi: ibmvfc: Set READ FCP_XFER_READY DISABLED bit in PRLI (bsc#984992).
- sd: Fix memory leak caused by RESET_WP patch (bsc#999779).
- squashfs3: properly handle dir_emit() failures (bsc#998795).
- SUNRPC: Add missing support for RPC_CLNT_CREATE_NO_RETRANS_TIMEOUT
(bnc#868923).
- SUNRPC: Fix a regression when reconnecting (bsc#946309).
- supported.conf: Add ext2
- supported.conf: Add iscsi modules to -base (bsc#997299)
- supported.conf: Add tun to -base (bsc#992593)
- supported.conf: Add veth to -base (bsc#992591)
- target: Fix missing complete during ABORT_TASK + CMD_T_FABRIC_STOP
(bsc#987621).
- target: Fix race between iscsi-target connection shutdown + ABORT_TASK
(bsc#987621).
- tcp: add proper TS val into RST packets (bsc#937086).
- tcp: align tcp_xmit_size_goal() on tcp_tso_autosize() (bsc#937086).
- tcp: fix child sockets to use system default congestion control if not
set.
- tcp: fix cwnd limited checking to improve congestion control
(bsc#988617).
- tcp: refresh skb timestamp at retransmit time (bsc#937086).
- timers: Use proper base migration in add_timer_on() (bnc#993392).
- tunnels: Do not apply GRO to multiple layers of encapsulation
(bsc#1001486).
- tunnels: Remove encapsulation offloads on decap (bsc#1001486).
- usb: fix typo in wMaxPacketSize validation (bsc#991665).
- usbhid: add ATEN CS962 to list of quirky devices (bsc#1007615).
- usb: hub: Fix auto-remount of safely removed or ejected USB-3 devices
(bsc#922634).
- usb: validate wMaxPacketValue entries in endpoint descriptors
(bnc#991665).
- vmxnet3: Wake queue from reset work (bsc#999907).
- x86: Removed the free memblock of hibernat keys to avoid memory
corruption (bsc#990058).
- x86/tlb/trace: Do not trace on CPU that is offline (TLB Performance
git-fixes).
- xenbus: don't invoke ->is_ready() for most device states
(bsc#987333).
- xenbus: inspect the correct type in xenbus_dev_request_and_reply().
- xen/pciback: Fix conf_space read/write overlap check.
- xen-pciback: return proper values during BAR sizing.
- xen: x86/mm/pat, /dev/mem: Remove superfluous error message (bsc#974620).
- xfs: fixed signedness of error code in xfs_inode_buf_verify
(bsc#1003153).
- xfs: handle dquot buffer readahead in log recovery correctly
(bsc#955446).
- xfs: Silence warnings in xfs_vm_releasepage() (bnc#915183 bsc#987565).
- xhci: Check if slot is already in default state before moving it there
(FATE#315518).
- xhci: silence warnings in switch (bnc#991665).
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Real Time Extension 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-RT-12-SP1-2016-1938=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Real Time Extension 12-SP1 (x86_64):
kernel-compute-3.12.67-60.27.1
kernel-compute-base-3.12.67-60.27.1
kernel-compute-base-debuginfo-3.12.67-60.27.1
kernel-compute-debuginfo-3.12.67-60.27.1
kernel-compute-debugsource-3.12.67-60.27.1
kernel-compute-devel-3.12.67-60.27.1
kernel-compute_debug-debuginfo-3.12.67-60.27.1
kernel-compute_debug-debugsource-3.12.67-60.27.1
kernel-compute_debug-devel-3.12.67-60.27.1
kernel-compute_debug-devel-debuginfo-3.12.67-60.27.1
kernel-rt-3.12.67-60.27.1
kernel-rt-base-3.12.67-60.27.1
kernel-rt-base-debuginfo-3.12.67-60.27.1
kernel-rt-debuginfo-3.12.67-60.27.1
kernel-rt-debugsource-3.12.67-60.27.1
kernel-rt-devel-3.12.67-60.27.1
kernel-rt_debug-debuginfo-3.12.67-60.27.1
kernel-rt_debug-debugsource-3.12.67-60.27.1
kernel-rt_debug-devel-3.12.67-60.27.1
kernel-rt_debug-devel-debuginfo-3.12.67-60.27.1
kernel-syms-rt-3.12.67-60.27.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Real Time Extension 12-SP1 (noarch):
kernel-devel-rt-3.12.67-60.27.1
kernel-source-rt-3.12.67-60.27.1
References:
