|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird
|ID:
|SSA:2016-365-02
|Distribution:
|Slackware
|Plattformen:
|Slackware -current, Slackware x86_64 -current, Slackware 14.1, Slackware x86_64 14.1, Slackware 14.2, Slackware x86_64 14.2
|Datum:
|Sa, 31. Dezember 2016, 10:45
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9899
|
Originalnachricht
|
[slackware-security] mozilla-thunderbird (SSA:2016-365-02)
New mozilla-thunderbird packages are available for Slackware 14.1, 14.2,
and -current to fix security issues.
Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:
+--------------------------+
patches/packages/mozilla-thunderbird-45.6.0-i586-1_slack14.2.txz: Upgraded.
This release contains security fixes and improvements.
For more information, see:
https://www.mozilla.org/security/known-vulnerabilities/thunderbird.html
https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9899
(* Security fix *)
+--------------------------+
Where to find the new packages:
+-----------------------------+
Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab
(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting
to the Slackware project! :-)
Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for
additional mirror sites near you.
Updated package for Slackware 14.1:
mozilla-thunderbird-45.6.0-i486-1_slack14.1.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.1:
mozilla-thunderbird-45.6.0-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz
Updated package for Slackware 14.2:
mozilla-thunderbird-45.6.0-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:
mozilla-thunderbird-45.6.0-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz
Updated package for Slackware -current:
mozilla-thunderbird-45.6.0-i586-1.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:
mozilla-thunderbird-45.6.0-x86_64-1.txz
MD5 signatures:
+-------------+
Slackware 14.1 package:
67e62ff32c2bc33d7b2e5d15a4817700
mozilla-thunderbird-45.6.0-i486-1_slack14.1.txz
Slackware x86_64 14.1 package:
7014b3cf66c2b87817bea6a49c27b24f
mozilla-thunderbird-45.6.0-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz
Slackware 14.2 package:
ca02f7a1cd54d0b17582da131e2afe8c
mozilla-thunderbird-45.6.0-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:
2c72b276431cd70fce6be7010615b1cb
mozilla-thunderbird-45.6.0-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz
Slackware -current package:
d03d82567a589706c46af16beccd1b5f xap/mozilla-thunderbird-45.6.0-i586-1.txz
Slackware x86_64 -current package:
2db7ec44d00fe87eb28d0797cc778781 xap/mozilla-thunderbird-45.6.0-x86_64-1.txz
Installation instructions:
+------------------------+
Upgrade the package as root:
# upgradepkg mozilla-thunderbird-45.6.0-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
+-----+
Slackware Linux Security Team
http://slackware.com/gpg-key
security@slackware.com
|
|