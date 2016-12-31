Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird
ID: SSA:2016-365-02
Distribution: Slackware
Plattformen: Slackware -current, Slackware x86_64 -current, Slackware 14.1, Slackware x86_64 14.1, Slackware 14.2, Slackware x86_64 14.2
Datum: Sa, 31. Dezember 2016, 10:45
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9899

Originalnachricht

 

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1

[slackware-security]  mozilla-thunderbird (SSA:2016-365-02)

New mozilla-thunderbird packages are available for Slackware 14.1, 14.2,
and -current to fix security issues.


Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:
+--------------------------+
patches/packages/mozilla-thunderbird-45.6.0-i586-1_slack14.2.txz:  Upgraded.
  This release contains security fixes and improvements.
  For more information, see:
    https://www.mozilla.org/security/known-vulnerabilities/thunderbird.html
    https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9899
  (* Security fix *)
+--------------------------+


Where to find the new packages:
+-----------------------------+

Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab
(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting
to the Slackware project!  :-)

Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for
additional mirror sites near you.

Updated package for Slackware 14.1:
mozilla-thunderbird-45.6.0-i486-1_slack14.1.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.1:
mozilla-thunderbird-45.6.0-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz

Updated package for Slackware 14.2:
mozilla-thunderbird-45.6.0-i586-1_slack14.2.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:
mozilla-thunderbird-45.6.0-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz

Updated package for Slackware -current:
mozilla-thunderbird-45.6.0-i586-1.txz

Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:
mozilla-thunderbird-45.6.0-x86_64-1.txz


MD5 signatures:
+-------------+

Slackware 14.1 package:
67e62ff32c2bc33d7b2e5d15a4817700 
 mozilla-thunderbird-45.6.0-i486-1_slack14.1.txz

Slackware x86_64 14.1 package:
7014b3cf66c2b87817bea6a49c27b24f 
 mozilla-thunderbird-45.6.0-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz

Slackware 14.2 package:
ca02f7a1cd54d0b17582da131e2afe8c 
 mozilla-thunderbird-45.6.0-i586-1_slack14.2.txz

Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:
2c72b276431cd70fce6be7010615b1cb 
 mozilla-thunderbird-45.6.0-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz

Slackware -current package:
d03d82567a589706c46af16beccd1b5f  xap/mozilla-thunderbird-45.6.0-i586-1.txz

Slackware x86_64 -current package:
2db7ec44d00fe87eb28d0797cc778781  xap/mozilla-thunderbird-45.6.0-x86_64-1.txz


Installation instructions:
+------------------------+

Upgrade the package as root:
# upgradepkg mozilla-thunderbird-45.6.0-i586-1_slack14.2.txz


+-----+

Slackware Linux Security Team
http://slackware.com/gpg-key
security@slackware.com

+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| To leave the slackware-security mailing list:                          |
+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| Send an email to majordomo@slackware.com with this text in the body of |
| the email message:                                                     |
|                                                                        |
|   unsubscribe slackware-security                                       |
|                                                                        |
| You will get a confirmation message back containing instructions to    |
| complete the process.  Please do not reply to this email address.      |
+------------------------------------------------------------------------+
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

iEYEARECAAYFAlhmtw8ACgkQakRjwEAQIjMhIwCfYDJG7vJx9KXC5DDeW7FcAXOQ
+BgAn1FFiVKS9M+3riOssw1WHJSyZQrf
=fGEw
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
