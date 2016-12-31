Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



[slackware-security] mozilla-thunderbird (SSA:2016-365-02)



New mozilla-thunderbird packages are available for Slackware 14.1, 14.2,

and -current to fix security issues.





Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:

+--------------------------+

patches/packages/mozilla-thunderbird-45.6.0-i586-1_slack14.2.txz: Upgraded.

This release contains security fixes and improvements.

For more information, see:

https://www.mozilla.org/security/known-vulnerabilities/thunderbird.html

https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9899

(* Security fix *)

+--------------------------+





Where to find the new packages:

+-----------------------------+



Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab

(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting

to the Slackware project! :-)



Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for

additional mirror sites near you.



Updated package for Slackware 14.1:

mozilla-thunderbird-45.6.0-i486-1_slack14.1.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.1:

mozilla-thunderbird-45.6.0-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz



Updated package for Slackware 14.2:

mozilla-thunderbird-45.6.0-i586-1_slack14.2.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:

mozilla-thunderbird-45.6.0-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz



Updated package for Slackware -current:

mozilla-thunderbird-45.6.0-i586-1.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:

mozilla-thunderbird-45.6.0-x86_64-1.txz





MD5 signatures:

+-------------+



Slackware 14.1 package:

67e62ff32c2bc33d7b2e5d15a4817700

mozilla-thunderbird-45.6.0-i486-1_slack14.1.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.1 package:

7014b3cf66c2b87817bea6a49c27b24f

mozilla-thunderbird-45.6.0-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz



Slackware 14.2 package:

ca02f7a1cd54d0b17582da131e2afe8c

mozilla-thunderbird-45.6.0-i586-1_slack14.2.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:

2c72b276431cd70fce6be7010615b1cb

mozilla-thunderbird-45.6.0-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz



Slackware -current package:

d03d82567a589706c46af16beccd1b5f xap/mozilla-thunderbird-45.6.0-i586-1.txz



Slackware x86_64 -current package:

2db7ec44d00fe87eb28d0797cc778781 xap/mozilla-thunderbird-45.6.0-x86_64-1.txz





Installation instructions:

+------------------------+



Upgrade the package as root:

# upgradepkg mozilla-thunderbird-45.6.0-i586-1_slack14.2.txz





+-----+



Slackware Linux Security Team

http://slackware.com/gpg-key

security@slackware.com



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----



iEYEARECAAYFAlhmtw8ACgkQakRjwEAQIjMhIwCfYDJG7vJx9KXC5DDeW7FcAXOQ

+BgAn1FFiVKS9M+3riOssw1WHJSyZQrf

=fGEw

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

