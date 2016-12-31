|
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in libpng
|Denial of Service in libpng
|SSA:2016-365-01
|Slackware
|Slackware -current, Slackware 13.0, Slackware x86_64 13.0, Slackware x86_64 -current, Slackware x86_64 13.1, Slackware 13.1, Slackware x86_64 13.37, Slackware 13.37, Slackware 14.0, Slackware x86_64 14.0, Slackware 14.1, Slackware x86_64 14.1, Slackware 14.2, Slackware x86_64 14.2
|Sa, 31. Dezember 2016, 10:52
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10087
Originalnachricht
[slackware-security] libpng (SSA:2016-365-01)
New libpng packages are available for Slackware 13.0, 13.1, 13.37, 14.0, 14.1,
14.2, and -current to fix a security issue.
Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:
+--------------------------+
patches/packages/libpng-1.6.27-i586-1_slack14.2.txz: Upgraded.
This release fixes an old NULL pointer dereference bug in png_set_text_2()
discovered and patched by Patrick Keshishian. The potential "NULL
dereference" bug has existed in libpng since version 0.71 of June 26,
1995.
To be vulnerable, an application has to load a text chunk into the png
structure, then delete all text, then add another text chunk to the same
png structure, which seems to be an unlikely sequence, but it has happened.
For more information, see:
https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10087
(* Security fix *)
+--------------------------+
Where to find the new packages:
+-----------------------------+
Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab
(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting
to the Slackware project! :-)
Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for
additional mirror sites near you.
Updated package for Slackware 13.0:
libpng-1.2.57-i486-1_slack13.0.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.0:
libpng-1.2.57-x86_64-1_slack13.0.txz
Updated package for Slackware 13.1:
libpng-1.4.20-i486-1_slack13.1.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.1:
libpng-1.4.20-x86_64-1_slack13.1.txz
Updated package for Slackware 13.37:
libpng-1.4.20-i486-1_slack13.37.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.37:
libpng-1.4.20-x86_64-1_slack13.37.txz
Updated package for Slackware 14.0:
libpng-1.4.20-i486-1_slack14.0.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.0:
libpng-1.4.20-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz
Updated package for Slackware 14.1:
libpng-1.4.20-i486-1_slack14.1.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.1:
libpng-1.4.20-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz
Updated package for Slackware 14.2:
libpng-1.6.27-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:
libpng-1.6.27-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz
Updated package for Slackware -current:
libpng-1.6.27-i586-1.txz
Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:
libpng-1.6.27-x86_64-1.txz
MD5 signatures:
+-------------+
Slackware 13.0 package:
f26b0d28dce4a534c636686d65ca2bca libpng-1.2.57-i486-1_slack13.0.txz
Slackware x86_64 13.0 package:
3db9e1e834935c94c218b4611b2d54af libpng-1.2.57-x86_64-1_slack13.0.txz
Slackware 13.1 package:
e6006925ff5e15d555548a917f89f0b7 libpng-1.4.20-i486-1_slack13.1.txz
Slackware x86_64 13.1 package:
2ca4cc7af20955b24d7848cc4837ec77 libpng-1.4.20-x86_64-1_slack13.1.txz
Slackware 13.37 package:
130b69e8f87408467e43562e47568005 libpng-1.4.20-i486-1_slack13.37.txz
Slackware x86_64 13.37 package:
2a9aeeebb3d048cef35bee237adef15b libpng-1.4.20-x86_64-1_slack13.37.txz
Slackware 14.0 package:
cadeb289370ae522b7e9b89e6ca0f9ef libpng-1.4.20-i486-1_slack14.0.txz
Slackware x86_64 14.0 package:
a79cbfdc52b5fbf0a9c6bb224f7e8b78 libpng-1.4.20-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz
Slackware 14.1 package:
c706d0ab66ee2ef36570daf8f6bddd0a libpng-1.4.20-i486-1_slack14.1.txz
Slackware x86_64 14.1 package:
0dab89c2e0203c5d81f99d53a83adf76 libpng-1.4.20-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz
Slackware 14.2 package:
ac7062bd6e0ab681c003edac12be9d78 libpng-1.6.27-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:
26cd876c9156c6cff5d9070c2200b19a libpng-1.6.27-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz
Slackware -current package:
3d1b8ba951c04d9ae8febf16e76521e7 l/libpng-1.6.27-i586-1.txz
Slackware x86_64 -current package:
f8ee6e92995328b271b20d436734ecac l/libpng-1.6.27-x86_64-1.txz
Installation instructions:
+------------------------+
Upgrade the package as root:
# upgradepkg libpng-1.6.27-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
+-----+
Slackware Linux Security Team
http://slackware.com/gpg-key
security@slackware.com
