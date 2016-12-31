Sicherheit: Denial of Service in libpng



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



[slackware-security] libpng (SSA:2016-365-01)



New libpng packages are available for Slackware 13.0, 13.1, 13.37, 14.0, 14.1,

14.2, and -current to fix a security issue.





Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:

+--------------------------+

patches/packages/libpng-1.6.27-i586-1_slack14.2.txz: Upgraded.

This release fixes an old NULL pointer dereference bug in png_set_text_2()

discovered and patched by Patrick Keshishian. The potential "NULL

dereference" bug has existed in libpng since version 0.71 of June 26,

1995.

To be vulnerable, an application has to load a text chunk into the png

structure, then delete all text, then add another text chunk to the same

png structure, which seems to be an unlikely sequence, but it has happened.

For more information, see:

https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10087

(* Security fix *)

+--------------------------+





Where to find the new packages:

+-----------------------------+



Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab

(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting

to the Slackware project! :-)



Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for

additional mirror sites near you.



Updated package for Slackware 13.0:

libpng-1.2.57-i486-1_slack13.0.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.0:

libpng-1.2.57-x86_64-1_slack13.0.txz



Updated package for Slackware 13.1:

libpng-1.4.20-i486-1_slack13.1.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.1:

libpng-1.4.20-x86_64-1_slack13.1.txz



Updated package for Slackware 13.37:

libpng-1.4.20-i486-1_slack13.37.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.37:

libpng-1.4.20-x86_64-1_slack13.37.txz



Updated package for Slackware 14.0:

libpng-1.4.20-i486-1_slack14.0.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.0:

libpng-1.4.20-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz



Updated package for Slackware 14.1:

libpng-1.4.20-i486-1_slack14.1.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.1:

libpng-1.4.20-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz



Updated package for Slackware 14.2:

libpng-1.6.27-i586-1_slack14.2.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:

libpng-1.6.27-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz



Updated package for Slackware -current:

libpng-1.6.27-i586-1.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:

libpng-1.6.27-x86_64-1.txz





MD5 signatures:

+-------------+



Slackware 13.0 package:

f26b0d28dce4a534c636686d65ca2bca libpng-1.2.57-i486-1_slack13.0.txz



Slackware x86_64 13.0 package:

3db9e1e834935c94c218b4611b2d54af libpng-1.2.57-x86_64-1_slack13.0.txz



Slackware 13.1 package:

e6006925ff5e15d555548a917f89f0b7 libpng-1.4.20-i486-1_slack13.1.txz



Slackware x86_64 13.1 package:

2ca4cc7af20955b24d7848cc4837ec77 libpng-1.4.20-x86_64-1_slack13.1.txz



Slackware 13.37 package:

130b69e8f87408467e43562e47568005 libpng-1.4.20-i486-1_slack13.37.txz



Slackware x86_64 13.37 package:

2a9aeeebb3d048cef35bee237adef15b libpng-1.4.20-x86_64-1_slack13.37.txz



Slackware 14.0 package:

cadeb289370ae522b7e9b89e6ca0f9ef libpng-1.4.20-i486-1_slack14.0.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.0 package:

a79cbfdc52b5fbf0a9c6bb224f7e8b78 libpng-1.4.20-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz



Slackware 14.1 package:

c706d0ab66ee2ef36570daf8f6bddd0a libpng-1.4.20-i486-1_slack14.1.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.1 package:

0dab89c2e0203c5d81f99d53a83adf76 libpng-1.4.20-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz



Slackware 14.2 package:

ac7062bd6e0ab681c003edac12be9d78 libpng-1.6.27-i586-1_slack14.2.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:

26cd876c9156c6cff5d9070c2200b19a libpng-1.6.27-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz



Slackware -current package:

3d1b8ba951c04d9ae8febf16e76521e7 l/libpng-1.6.27-i586-1.txz



Slackware x86_64 -current package:

f8ee6e92995328b271b20d436734ecac l/libpng-1.6.27-x86_64-1.txz





Installation instructions:

+------------------------+



Upgrade the package as root:

# upgradepkg libpng-1.6.27-i586-1_slack14.2.txz





+-----+



Slackware Linux Security Team

http://slackware.com/gpg-key

security@slackware.com



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----



iEYEARECAAYFAlhmtw4ACgkQakRjwEAQIjME7ACfUmU5WPylE0xtQxR13zNYp+cP

N64Ani8hdmLSHMz4TYkT6elkPLF14nm2

=31pA

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

