Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla SeaMonkey
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla SeaMonkey
ID: SSA:2016-365-03
Distribution: Slackware
Plattformen: Slackware -current, Slackware x86_64 -current, Slackware 14.1, Slackware x86_64 14.1, Slackware 14.2, Slackware x86_64 14.2
Datum: Sa, 31. Dezember 2016, 10:54
Referenzen: Keine Angabe

Originalnachricht

 

[slackware-security]  seamonkey (SSA:2016-365-03)

New seamonkey packages are available for Slackware 14.1, 14.2, and -current to
fix security issues.


Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:
+--------------------------+
patches/packages/seamonkey-2.46-i586-1_slack14.2.txz:  Upgraded.
  This update contains security fixes and improvements.
  For more information, see:
    http://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/seamonkey2.46
  (* Security fix *)
patches/packages/seamonkey-solibs-2.46-i586-1_slack14.2.txz:  Upgraded.
+--------------------------+


Where to find the new packages:
+-----------------------------+

Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab
(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting
to the Slackware project!  :-)

Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for
additional mirror sites near you.

Updated packages for Slackware 14.1:
seamonkey-2.46-i486-1_slack14.1.txz
seamonkey-solibs-2.46-i486-1_slack14.1.txz

Updated packages for Slackware x86_64 14.1:
seamonkey-2.46-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz
seamonkey-solibs-2.46-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz

Updated packages for Slackware 14.2:
seamonkey-2.46-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
seamonkey-solibs-2.46-i586-1_slack14.2.txz

Updated packages for Slackware x86_64 14.2:
seamonkey-2.46-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz
seamonkey-solibs-2.46-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz

Updated packages for Slackware -current:
seamonkey-solibs-2.46-i586-1.txz
seamonkey-2.46-i586-1.txz

Updated packages for Slackware x86_64 -current:
seamonkey-solibs-2.46-x86_64-1.txz
seamonkey-2.46-x86_64-1.txz


MD5 signatures:
+-------------+

Slackware 14.1 packages:
8c9209b993131ff9b1b3d2f8bc3beabc  seamonkey-2.46-i486-1_slack14.1.txz
4a24c7f38b63a7a76129722b0b0bd87b  seamonkey-solibs-2.46-i486-1_slack14.1.txz

Slackware x86_64 14.1 packages:
42c0338ed0e61d66d61907b283165a01  seamonkey-2.46-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz
66b794a1e6b36c3909f7d5ca218acab3  seamonkey-solibs-2.46-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz

Slackware 14.2 packages:
1e8e6326a71dc9a8f1ff9486d6befa90  seamonkey-2.46-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
06e683807975e2dc2c47b4fc62b66a56  seamonkey-solibs-2.46-i586-1_slack14.2.txz

Slackware x86_64 14.2 packages:
750330ec1cc276ee471aa2b09964f5d8  seamonkey-2.46-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz
2b4b181483f3d24621a886f289513d3c  seamonkey-solibs-2.46-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz

Slackware -current packages:
9da5550b295269810f907676af48ac2b  l/seamonkey-solibs-2.46-i586-1.txz
6e6a56cd9cd6ee2dc780879314b9dd45  xap/seamonkey-2.46-i586-1.txz

Slackware x86_64 -current packages:
475267353c497433c7cfc5ef721e714b  l/seamonkey-solibs-2.46-x86_64-1.txz
aca82e97690261f36fe572e5f231a5fa  xap/seamonkey-2.46-x86_64-1.txz


Installation instructions:
+------------------------+

Upgrade the packages as root:
# upgradepkg seamonkey-2.46-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
 seamonkey-solibs-2.46-i586-1_slack14.2.txz


+-----+

Slackware Linux Security Team
http://slackware.com/gpg-key
security@slackware.com

