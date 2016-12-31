|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla SeaMonkey
Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla SeaMonkey
ID:
|SSA:2016-365-03
Distribution:
|Slackware
Plattformen:
|Slackware -current, Slackware x86_64 -current, Slackware 14.1, Slackware x86_64 14.1, Slackware 14.2, Slackware x86_64 14.2
Datum:
|Sa, 31. Dezember 2016, 10:54
Referenzen:
|Keine Angabe
|
Originalnachricht
|
[slackware-security] seamonkey (SSA:2016-365-03)
New seamonkey packages are available for Slackware 14.1, 14.2, and -current to
fix security issues.
Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:
+--------------------------+
patches/packages/seamonkey-2.46-i586-1_slack14.2.txz: Upgraded.
This update contains security fixes and improvements.
For more information, see:
http://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/seamonkey2.46
(* Security fix *)
patches/packages/seamonkey-solibs-2.46-i586-1_slack14.2.txz: Upgraded.
+--------------------------+
Where to find the new packages:
+-----------------------------+
Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab
(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting
to the Slackware project! :-)
Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for
additional mirror sites near you.
Updated packages for Slackware 14.1:
seamonkey-2.46-i486-1_slack14.1.txz
seamonkey-solibs-2.46-i486-1_slack14.1.txz
Updated packages for Slackware x86_64 14.1:
seamonkey-2.46-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz
seamonkey-solibs-2.46-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz
Updated packages for Slackware 14.2:
seamonkey-2.46-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
seamonkey-solibs-2.46-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
Updated packages for Slackware x86_64 14.2:
seamonkey-2.46-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz
seamonkey-solibs-2.46-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz
Updated packages for Slackware -current:
seamonkey-solibs-2.46-i586-1.txz
seamonkey-2.46-i586-1.txz
Updated packages for Slackware x86_64 -current:
seamonkey-solibs-2.46-x86_64-1.txz
seamonkey-2.46-x86_64-1.txz
Installation instructions:
+------------------------+
Upgrade the packages as root:
# upgradepkg seamonkey-2.46-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
seamonkey-solibs-2.46-i586-1_slack14.2.txz
+-----+
Slackware Linux Security Team
http://slackware.com/gpg-key
security@slackware.com
|
|