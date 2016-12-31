Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla SeaMonkey



[slackware-security] seamonkey (SSA:2016-365-03)



New seamonkey packages are available for Slackware 14.1, 14.2, and -current to

fix security issues.





Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:

+--------------------------+

patches/packages/seamonkey-2.46-i586-1_slack14.2.txz: Upgraded.

This update contains security fixes and improvements.

For more information, see:

http://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/seamonkey2.46

(* Security fix *)

patches/packages/seamonkey-solibs-2.46-i586-1_slack14.2.txz: Upgraded.

+--------------------------+





Where to find the new packages:

+-----------------------------+



Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab

(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting

to the Slackware project! :-)



Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for

additional mirror sites near you.



Updated packages for Slackware 14.1:

seamonkey-2.46-i486-1_slack14.1.txz

seamonkey-solibs-2.46-i486-1_slack14.1.txz



Updated packages for Slackware x86_64 14.1:

seamonkey-2.46-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz

seamonkey-solibs-2.46-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz



Updated packages for Slackware 14.2:

seamonkey-2.46-i586-1_slack14.2.txz

seamonkey-solibs-2.46-i586-1_slack14.2.txz



Updated packages for Slackware x86_64 14.2:

seamonkey-2.46-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz

seamonkey-solibs-2.46-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz



Updated packages for Slackware -current:

seamonkey-solibs-2.46-i586-1.txz

seamonkey-2.46-i586-1.txz



Updated packages for Slackware x86_64 -current:

seamonkey-solibs-2.46-x86_64-1.txz

seamonkey-2.46-x86_64-1.txz





MD5 signatures:

+-------------+



Slackware 14.1 packages:

8c9209b993131ff9b1b3d2f8bc3beabc seamonkey-2.46-i486-1_slack14.1.txz

4a24c7f38b63a7a76129722b0b0bd87b seamonkey-solibs-2.46-i486-1_slack14.1.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.1 packages:

42c0338ed0e61d66d61907b283165a01 seamonkey-2.46-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz

66b794a1e6b36c3909f7d5ca218acab3 seamonkey-solibs-2.46-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz



Slackware 14.2 packages:

1e8e6326a71dc9a8f1ff9486d6befa90 seamonkey-2.46-i586-1_slack14.2.txz

06e683807975e2dc2c47b4fc62b66a56 seamonkey-solibs-2.46-i586-1_slack14.2.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.2 packages:

750330ec1cc276ee471aa2b09964f5d8 seamonkey-2.46-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz

2b4b181483f3d24621a886f289513d3c seamonkey-solibs-2.46-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz



Slackware -current packages:

9da5550b295269810f907676af48ac2b l/seamonkey-solibs-2.46-i586-1.txz

6e6a56cd9cd6ee2dc780879314b9dd45 xap/seamonkey-2.46-i586-1.txz



Slackware x86_64 -current packages:

475267353c497433c7cfc5ef721e714b l/seamonkey-solibs-2.46-x86_64-1.txz

aca82e97690261f36fe572e5f231a5fa xap/seamonkey-2.46-x86_64-1.txz





Installation instructions:

+------------------------+



Upgrade the packages as root:

# upgradepkg seamonkey-2.46-i586-1_slack14.2.txz

seamonkey-solibs-2.46-i586-1_slack14.2.txz





+-----+



Slackware Linux Security Team

http://slackware.com/gpg-key

security@slackware.com



