Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox

openSUSE Security Update: Security update for MozillaFirefox

______________________________________________________________________________



Announcement ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:3310-1

Rating: important

References: #1011922 #1015422

Cross-References: CVE-2016-9080 CVE-2016-9893 CVE-2016-9894

CVE-2016-9895 CVE-2016-9896 CVE-2016-9897

CVE-2016-9898 CVE-2016-9899 CVE-2016-9900

CVE-2016-9901 CVE-2016-9902 CVE-2016-9903

CVE-2016-9904

Affected Products:

openSUSE 13.1

______________________________________________________________________________



An update that fixes 13 vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:



This update to MozillaFirefox 50.1.0 fixes the following

vulnerabilities:



- CVE-2016-9894: Buffer overflow in SkiaGL

- CVE-2016-9899: Use-after-free while manipulating DOM events and audio

elements

- CVE-2016-9895: CSP bypass using marquee tag

- CVE-2016-9896: Use-after-free with WebVR

- CVE-2016-9897: Memory corruption in libGLES

- CVE-2016-9898: Use-after-free in Editor while manipulating DOM

subtrees

- CVE-2016-9900: Restricted external resources can be loaded by SVG

images through data URLs

- CVE-2016-9904: Cross-origin information leak in shared atoms

- CVE-2016-9901: Data from Pocket server improperly sanitized before

execution

- CVE-2016-9902: Pocket extension does not validate the origin of events

- CVE-2016-9903: XSS injection vulnerability in add-ons SDK

- CVE-2016-9080: Memory safety bugs fixed in Firefox 50.1

- CVE-2016-9893: Memory safety bugs fixed in Firefox 50.1 and Firefox

ESR 45.6



The following bugs were fixed:



- boo#1011922: fix crash after a few seconds of usage on AArch64





Patch Instructions:



To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- openSUSE 13.1:



zypper in -t patch 2016-1534=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- openSUSE 13.1 (i586 x86_64):



MozillaFirefox-50.1.0-134.1

MozillaFirefox-branding-upstream-50.1.0-134.1

MozillaFirefox-buildsymbols-50.1.0-134.1

MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-50.1.0-134.1

MozillaFirefox-debugsource-50.1.0-134.1

MozillaFirefox-devel-50.1.0-134.1

MozillaFirefox-translations-common-50.1.0-134.1

MozillaFirefox-translations-other-50.1.0-134.1





