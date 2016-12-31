Login
Login-Name Passwort

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Firefox
ID: openSUSE-SU-2016:3310-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE openSUSE 13.1
Datum: Sa, 31. Dezember 2016, 10:57
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9901
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9904
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9900
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9902
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9080
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9897
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9896
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9899
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9893
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9898
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9895
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9894
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9903

Originalnachricht

 
   openSUSE Security Update: Security update for MozillaFirefox
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    openSUSE-SU-2016:3310-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1011922 #1015422 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-9080 CVE-2016-9893 CVE-2016-9894
                    CVE-2016-9895 CVE-2016-9896 CVE-2016-9897
                    CVE-2016-9898 CVE-2016-9899 CVE-2016-9900
                    CVE-2016-9901 CVE-2016-9902 CVE-2016-9903
                    CVE-2016-9904
Affected Products:
                    openSUSE 13.1
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes 13 vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:

      This update to MozillaFirefox 50.1.0 fixes the following
   vulnerabilities:

      - CVE-2016-9894: Buffer overflow in SkiaGL
      - CVE-2016-9899: Use-after-free while manipulating DOM events and audio
        elements
      - CVE-2016-9895: CSP bypass using marquee tag
      - CVE-2016-9896: Use-after-free with WebVR
      - CVE-2016-9897: Memory corruption in libGLES
      - CVE-2016-9898: Use-after-free in Editor while manipulating DOM
        subtrees
      - CVE-2016-9900: Restricted external resources can be loaded by SVG
        images through data URLs
      - CVE-2016-9904: Cross-origin information leak in shared atoms
      - CVE-2016-9901: Data from Pocket server improperly sanitized before
        execution
      - CVE-2016-9902: Pocket extension does not validate the origin of events
      - CVE-2016-9903: XSS injection vulnerability in add-ons SDK
      - CVE-2016-9080: Memory safety bugs fixed in Firefox 50.1
      - CVE-2016-9893: Memory safety bugs fixed in Firefox 50.1 and Firefox
        ESR 45.6

      The following bugs were fixed:

      - boo#1011922: fix crash after a few seconds of usage on AArch64


Patch Instructions:

   To install this openSUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - openSUSE 13.1:

      zypper in -t patch 2016-1534=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - openSUSE 13.1 (i586 x86_64):

      MozillaFirefox-50.1.0-134.1
      MozillaFirefox-branding-upstream-50.1.0-134.1
      MozillaFirefox-buildsymbols-50.1.0-134.1
      MozillaFirefox-debuginfo-50.1.0-134.1
      MozillaFirefox-debugsource-50.1.0-134.1
      MozillaFirefox-devel-50.1.0-134.1
      MozillaFirefox-translations-common-50.1.0-134.1
      MozillaFirefox-translations-other-50.1.0-134.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9080.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9893.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9894.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9895.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9896.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9897.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9898.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9899.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9900.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9901.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9902.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9903.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9904.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1011922
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1015422

-- 
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Twitter
Neue Nachrichten

3
Einen guten Rutsch und ein fro­hes neues Jahr!

0
pri­va­cyIDEA 2.17 er­schie­nen

9
OpenELEC 7.0 ver­öf­fent­licht

2
Ruby 2.4.0 fer­tig­ge­stellt

19
FreeDOS 1.2 frei­ge­ge­ben

27
Li­ne­age OS will Nach­fol­ge von Cya­no­gen­mod an­tre­ten

4
Erste Vor­schau auf Li­nu­x-Ker­nel 4.10

10
Frohe Weih­nach­ten!

6
Py­thon 3.6 er­schie­nen

4
Kommt nach »Open Data« bald »Open Sci­en­ce«?
 
Werbung