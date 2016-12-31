Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Openfire

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

--75bj0jN7iMu5Ux9U112SFwaOOqoPETIkf

Content-Type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="VpqauqQN7oHdr5Bn9suGA1B3uwhx643Ig"

From: Aaron Bauman <bman@gentoo.org>

To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org

Message-ID: <a310804c-becf-a020-be50-187dc6029831@gentoo.org>

Subject: [ GLSA 201612-50 ] Openfire: Multiple vulnerabilities



--VpqauqQN7oHdr5Bn9suGA1B3uwhx643Ig

Content-Type: multipart/alternative;

boundary="------------56ADA300C4B9B291FB71D6AF"



This is a multi-part message in MIME format.

--------------56ADA300C4B9B291FB71D6AF

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-50

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: Openfire: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: December 31, 2016

Bugs: #603604

ID: 201612-50



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Openfire, the worst of

which could lead to privilege escalation.



Background

==========



Openfire (formerly Wildfire) is a cross-platform real-time

collaboration server based on the XMPP (Jabber) protocol.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 net-im/openfire < 4.1.0 >= 4.1.0



Description

===========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Openfire. Please

review the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.



Impact

======



A remote attacker could bypass the CSRF protection mechanism, conduct

Cross-Site Scripting attacks, or an authenticated remote attacker could

gain privileges while accessing Openfire's web interface.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All Openfire users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=net-im/openfire-4.1.0"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2015-6972

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-6972

[ 2 ] CVE-2015-6973

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-6973

[ 3 ] CVE-2015-7707

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-7707



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-50



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





--------------56ADA300C4B9B291FB71D6AF

Content-Type: text/html; charset=utf-8

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



<html>

<head>



<meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type" content=3D"text/html;

charset=3Dutf=

-8">

</head>

<body bgcolor=3D"#FFFFFF" text=3D"#000000">

<p>

<meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type" content=3D"text/html;

charset=3Du=

tf-8">

</p>

<pre style=3D"color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-style: normal;

font-variant-l=

igatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-=

spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-tr=

ansform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0=

px; word-wrap: break-word; white-space: pre-wrap;">- - - - - - - - - - -

=

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-50

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

<a

class=3D"moz-txt-link-freet=

ext" href=3D"https://security.gentoo.org/">https://security.gentoo.org/</=

a>

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: Openfire: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: December 31, 2016

Bugs: #603604

ID: 201612-50



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Openfire, the worst of

which could lead to privilege escalation.



Background

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



Openfire (formerly Wildfire) is a cross-platform real-time

collaboration server based on the XMPP (Jabber) protocol.



Affected packages

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 net-im/openfire < 4.1.0 >=3D

4=

=2E1.0=20



Description

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Openfire. Please

review the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.



Impact

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



A remote attacker could bypass the CSRF protection mechanism, conduct

Cross-Site Scripting attacks, or an authenticated remote attacker could

gain privileges while accessing Openfire's web interface.



Workaround

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



All Openfire users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=3Dnet-im/openfire-4.1.0"



References

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



[ 1 ] CVE-2015-6972

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.=

cfm?cvename=3DCVE-2015-6972">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE-20=

15-6972</a>

[ 2 ] CVE-2015-6973

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.=

cfm?cvename=3DCVE-2015-6973">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE-20=

15-6973</a>

[ 3 ] CVE-2015-7707

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.=

cfm?cvename=3DCVE-2015-7707">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE-20=

15-7707</a>



Availability

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"https://security.gentoo.org/g=

lsa/201612-50">https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-50</a>



Concerns?

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-abbreviated"

href=3D"mailto:security@gentoo.org"=

>security@gentoo.org</a> or alternatively, you may file a bug at

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"https://bugs.gentoo.org">https=

://bugs.gentoo.org</a>.



License

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://creativecommons.org/lic=

enses/by-sa/2.5">http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5</a></pre>

</body>

</html>



--------------56ADA300C4B9B291FB71D6AF--



--VpqauqQN7oHdr5Bn9suGA1B3uwhx643Ig--



--75bj0jN7iMu5Ux9U112SFwaOOqoPETIkf

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"

Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature

Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v2



iQJ8BAEBCgBmBQJYZ1ABXxSAAAAAAC4AKGlzc3Vlci1mcHJAbm90YXRpb25zLm9w

ZW5wZ3AuZmlmdGhob3JzZW1hbi5uZXQ1OTcyRDI4NDhFOEE0NDYwRTdERTY4QUM5

RjI4QkQ4QkQxRTM5NUZGAAoJEJ8ovYvR45X/MasQAICnvs3SCSkvQIbL2c9yiBhl

N2DRJ9Y0gAxMX//dyu68Y32p4CHXO8T8BcK89Z9EPC4eZ7hlmR6yvVC0ME4T6LVd

Bh+sqQOPidivc1Ps35OEuMHQMy9Xd2MCAtqW5emBe5VMUXnz2oCx6y3iWLu8Ruk4

mWwIa6ZxsuSEnzhe7sJf8jVLFJpXYIl6fWpwMnPYhPkHsk1r39fZb2KA91rsX3EG

2Vpc08Czt4mftf9LwS8JIgH4IfRJhJiUpNpKsiXq0OwZ9IYoddgUrxqY58xBIFaG

wVkotTgwRgBA/EQlViLBO9O3Q1puZaUKhhmTDYBNKrKw5TvFw80N4SzYwg2uShe3

XztnbAoKVMEB5MWNhf+3Iq7+kUzo+YBJZtVLMVNoh9er8h9iGJo7fxsrYqhaDoUE

kDMegn8J4P8NI5x+Kyr7ehTp+UxZMt31dLvR4/7jjv4DQmO6GpKiiP9UCHHSPUQZ

9vpQMgUDP5KB3v8gFJarvKGOq6G/4BW8z3rQtguNYDfYCy1Opil2RIDSz767DXr2

5Hl4u3I0Nb4+Uquvemg9wyUvRt/tbVOZDfEpVji03p9I3bqUikqCUgLO80ea9pUv

FZBRDwCt2T7at0i0AoFPRjXUe261FzOQI37jGRo+ihlfb6fR1p1t2MrUnsS9y38z

AcqbStUxMFGoYtPJp642

=es20

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--75bj0jN7iMu5Ux9U112SFwaOOqoPETIkf--

