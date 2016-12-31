|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Openfire
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in Openfire
|ID:
|201612-50
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|Sa, 31. Dezember 2016, 10:59
|Referenzen:
|http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-6973
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-7707
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-6972
|
Originalnachricht
|
This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)
--75bj0jN7iMu5Ux9U112SFwaOOqoPETIkf
Content-Type: multipart/mixed;
boundary="VpqauqQN7oHdr5Bn9suGA1B3uwhx643Ig"
From: Aaron Bauman <bman@gentoo.org>
To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org
Message-ID: <a310804c-becf-a020-be50-187dc6029831@gentoo.org>
Subject: [ GLSA 201612-50 ] Openfire: Multiple vulnerabilities
--VpqauqQN7oHdr5Bn9suGA1B3uwhx643Ig
Content-Type: multipart/alternative;
boundary="------------56ADA300C4B9B291FB71D6AF"
This is a multi-part message in MIME format.
--------------56ADA300C4B9B291FB71D6AF
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-50
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: Openfire: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: December 31, 2016
Bugs: #603604
ID: 201612-50
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Openfire, the worst of
which could lead to privilege escalation.
Background
==========
Openfire (formerly Wildfire) is a cross-platform real-time
collaboration server based on the XMPP (Jabber) protocol.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 net-im/openfire < 4.1.0 >= 4.1.0
Description
===========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Openfire. Please
review the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.
Impact
======
A remote attacker could bypass the CSRF protection mechanism, conduct
Cross-Site Scripting attacks, or an authenticated remote attacker could
gain privileges while accessing Openfire's web interface.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All Openfire users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=net-im/openfire-4.1.0"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2015-6972
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-6972
[ 2 ] CVE-2015-6973
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-6973
[ 3 ] CVE-2015-7707
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-7707
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-50
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
--------------56ADA300C4B9B291FB71D6AF
Content-Type: text/html; charset=utf-8
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
<html>
<head>
<meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type" content=3D"text/html;
charset=3Dutf=
-8">
</head>
<body bgcolor=3D"#FFFFFF" text=3D"#000000">
<p>
<meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type" content=3D"text/html;
charset=3Du=
tf-8">
</p>
<pre style=3D"color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-style: normal;
font-variant-l=
igatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-=
spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-tr=
ansform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0=
px; word-wrap: break-word; white-space: pre-wrap;">- - - - - - - - - - -
=
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-50
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
<a
class=3D"moz-txt-link-freet=
ext" href=3D"https://security.gentoo.org/">https://security.gentoo.org/</=
a>
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: Openfire: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: December 31, 2016
Bugs: #603604
ID: 201612-50
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Openfire, the worst of
which could lead to privilege escalation.
Background
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
Openfire (formerly Wildfire) is a cross-platform real-time
collaboration server based on the XMPP (Jabber) protocol.
Affected packages
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 net-im/openfire < 4.1.0 >=3D
4=
=2E1.0=20
Description
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Openfire. Please
review the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.
Impact
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
A remote attacker could bypass the CSRF protection mechanism, conduct
Cross-Site Scripting attacks, or an authenticated remote attacker could
gain privileges while accessing Openfire's web interface.
Workaround
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
All Openfire users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=3Dnet-im/openfire-4.1.0"
References
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
[ 1 ] CVE-2015-6972
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.=
cfm?cvename=3DCVE-2015-6972">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE-20=
15-6972</a>
[ 2 ] CVE-2015-6973
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.=
cfm?cvename=3DCVE-2015-6973">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE-20=
15-6973</a>
[ 3 ] CVE-2015-7707
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.=
cfm?cvename=3DCVE-2015-7707">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE-20=
15-7707</a>
Availability
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"https://security.gentoo.org/g=
lsa/201612-50">https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-50</a>
Concerns?
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-abbreviated"
href=3D"mailto:security@gentoo.org"=
>security@gentoo.org</a> or alternatively, you may file a bug at
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"https://bugs.gentoo.org">https=
://bugs.gentoo.org</a>.
License
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D
Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://creativecommons.org/lic=
enses/by-sa/2.5">http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5</a></pre>
</body>
</html>
--------------56ADA300C4B9B291FB71D6AF--
--VpqauqQN7oHdr5Bn9suGA1B3uwhx643Ig--
--75bj0jN7iMu5Ux9U112SFwaOOqoPETIkf
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature
Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v2
iQJ8BAEBCgBmBQJYZ1ABXxSAAAAAAC4AKGlzc3Vlci1mcHJAbm90YXRpb25zLm9w
ZW5wZ3AuZmlmdGhob3JzZW1hbi5uZXQ1OTcyRDI4NDhFOEE0NDYwRTdERTY4QUM5
RjI4QkQ4QkQxRTM5NUZGAAoJEJ8ovYvR45X/MasQAICnvs3SCSkvQIbL2c9yiBhl
N2DRJ9Y0gAxMX//dyu68Y32p4CHXO8T8BcK89Z9EPC4eZ7hlmR6yvVC0ME4T6LVd
Bh+sqQOPidivc1Ps35OEuMHQMy9Xd2MCAtqW5emBe5VMUXnz2oCx6y3iWLu8Ruk4
mWwIa6ZxsuSEnzhe7sJf8jVLFJpXYIl6fWpwMnPYhPkHsk1r39fZb2KA91rsX3EG
2Vpc08Czt4mftf9LwS8JIgH4IfRJhJiUpNpKsiXq0OwZ9IYoddgUrxqY58xBIFaG
wVkotTgwRgBA/EQlViLBO9O3Q1puZaUKhhmTDYBNKrKw5TvFw80N4SzYwg2uShe3
XztnbAoKVMEB5MWNhf+3Iq7+kUzo+YBJZtVLMVNoh9er8h9iGJo7fxsrYqhaDoUE
kDMegn8J4P8NI5x+Kyr7ehTp+UxZMt31dLvR4/7jjv4DQmO6GpKiiP9UCHHSPUQZ
9vpQMgUDP5KB3v8gFJarvKGOq6G/4BW8z3rQtguNYDfYCy1Opil2RIDSz767DXr2
5Hl4u3I0Nb4+Uquvemg9wyUvRt/tbVOZDfEpVji03p9I3bqUikqCUgLO80ea9pUv
FZBRDwCt2T7at0i0AoFPRjXUe261FzOQI37jGRo+ihlfb6fR1p1t2MrUnsS9y38z
AcqbStUxMFGoYtPJp642
=es20
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--75bj0jN7iMu5Ux9U112SFwaOOqoPETIkf--
|
|