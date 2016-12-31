Login
Login-Name Passwort

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Openfire
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Openfire
ID: 201612-50
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Sa, 31. Dezember 2016, 10:59
Referenzen: http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-6973
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-7707
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-6972

Originalnachricht

 
This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)
--75bj0jN7iMu5Ux9U112SFwaOOqoPETIkf
Content-Type: multipart/mixed;
 boundary="VpqauqQN7oHdr5Bn9suGA1B3uwhx643Ig"
From: Aaron Bauman <bman@gentoo.org>
To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org
Message-ID: <a310804c-becf-a020-be50-187dc6029831@gentoo.org>
Subject: [ GLSA 201612-50 ] Openfire: Multiple vulnerabilities

--VpqauqQN7oHdr5Bn9suGA1B3uwhx643Ig
Content-Type: multipart/alternative;
 boundary="------------56ADA300C4B9B291FB71D6AF"

This is a multi-part message in MIME format.
--------------56ADA300C4B9B291FB71D6AF
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201612-50
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: Openfire: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: December 31, 2016
     Bugs: #603604
       ID: 201612-50

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Openfire, the worst of
which could lead to privilege escalation.

Background
==========

Openfire (formerly Wildfire) is a cross-platform real-time
collaboration server based on the XMPP (Jabber) protocol.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  net-im/openfire              < 4.1.0                    >= 4.1.0 

Description
===========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Openfire. Please
review the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.

Impact
======

A remote attacker could bypass the CSRF protection mechanism, conduct
Cross-Site Scripting attacks, or an authenticated remote attacker could
gain privileges while accessing Openfire's web interface.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All Openfire users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=net-im/openfire-4.1.0"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2015-6972
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-6972
[ 2 ] CVE-2015-6973
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-6973
[ 3 ] CVE-2015-7707
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-7707

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-50

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


--------------56ADA300C4B9B291FB71D6AF
Content-Type: text/html; charset=utf-8
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable

<html>
  <head>

    <meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type" content=3D"text/html;
 charset=3Dutf=
-8">
  </head>
  <body bgcolor=3D"#FFFFFF" text=3D"#000000">
    <p>
      <meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type" content=3D"text/html;
 charset=3Du=
tf-8">
    </p>
    <pre style=3D"color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-style: normal;
 font-variant-l=
igatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-=
spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-tr=
ansform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0=
px; word-wrap: break-word; white-space: pre-wrap;">- - - - - - - - - - -
 =
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201612-50
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           <a
 class=3D"moz-txt-link-freet=
ext" href=3D"https://security.gentoo.org/">https://security.gentoo.org/</=
a>
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: Openfire: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: December 31, 2016
     Bugs: #603604
       ID: 201612-50

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Openfire, the worst of
which could lead to privilege escalation.

Background
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

Openfire (formerly Wildfire) is a cross-platform real-time
collaboration server based on the XMPP (Jabber) protocol.

Affected packages
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  net-im/openfire              &lt; 4.1.0                    &gt;=3D
 4=
=2E1.0=20

Description
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Openfire. Please
review the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.

Impact
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

A remote attacker could bypass the CSRF protection mechanism, conduct
Cross-Site Scripting attacks, or an authenticated remote attacker could
gain privileges while accessing Openfire's web interface.

Workaround
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

All Openfire users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose "&gt;=3Dnet-im/openfire-4.1.0"

References
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

[ 1 ] CVE-2015-6972
      <a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.=
cfm?cvename=3DCVE-2015-6972">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE-20=
15-6972</a>
[ 2 ] CVE-2015-6973
      <a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.=
cfm?cvename=3DCVE-2015-6973">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE-20=
15-6973</a>
[ 3 ] CVE-2015-7707
      <a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.=
cfm?cvename=3DCVE-2015-7707">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE-20=
15-7707</a>

Availability
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 <a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"https://security.gentoo.org/g=
lsa/201612-50">https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-50</a>

Concerns?
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-abbreviated"
 href=3D"mailto:security@gentoo.org"=
>security@gentoo.org</a> or alternatively, you may file a bug at
<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"https://bugs.gentoo.org">https=
://bugs.gentoo.org</a>.

License
=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D

Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://creativecommons.org/lic=
enses/by-sa/2.5">http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5</a></pre>
  </body>
</html>

--------------56ADA300C4B9B291FB71D6AF--

--VpqauqQN7oHdr5Bn9suGA1B3uwhx643Ig--

--75bj0jN7iMu5Ux9U112SFwaOOqoPETIkf
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature
Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v2
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=es20
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

--75bj0jN7iMu5Ux9U112SFwaOOqoPETIkf--
Pro-Linux
Pro-Linux @Twitter
Neue Nachrichten

3
Einen guten Rutsch und ein fro­hes neues Jahr!

0
pri­va­cyIDEA 2.17 er­schie­nen

9
OpenELEC 7.0 ver­öf­fent­licht

2
Ruby 2.4.0 fer­tig­ge­stellt

19
FreeDOS 1.2 frei­ge­ge­ben

27
Li­ne­age OS will Nach­fol­ge von Cya­no­gen­mod an­tre­ten

4
Erste Vor­schau auf Li­nu­x-Ker­nel 4.10

10
Frohe Weih­nach­ten!

6
Py­thon 3.6 er­schie­nen

4
Kommt nach »Open Data« bald »Open Sci­en­ce«?
 
Werbung