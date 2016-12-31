Login
Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in zookeeper
ID: FEDORA-2016-5557ccf1f9
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: Sa, 31. Dezember 2016, 11:02
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5017

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : zookeeper
Product     : Fedora 25
Version     : 3.4.9
Release     : 1.fc25
URL         : https://zookeeper.apache.org/
Summary     : A high-performance coordination service for distributed
 applications
Description :
ZooKeeper is a centralized service for maintaining configuration information,
naming, providing distributed synchronization, and providing group services.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Security fix for CVE-2016-5017 (update to 3.4.9)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1377281 - CVE-2016-5017 zookeeper: Buffer overflow vulnerability
 in C cli shell [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1377281
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade zookeeper' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
