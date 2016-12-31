Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in libbsd

Name : libbsd

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 0.8.3

Release : 1.fc25

URL : http://libbsd.freedesktop.org/

Summary : Library providing BSD-compatible functions for portability

Description :

libbsd provides useful functions commonly found on BSD systems, and

lacking on others like GNU systems, thus making it easier to port

projects with strong BSD origins, without needing to embed the same

code over and over again on each project.



Update Information:



Security fix for CVE-2016-2090

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1302622 - CVE-2016-2090 libbsd: heap buffer overflow in fgetwln

function

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1302622

