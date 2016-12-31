|
Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in libbsd
|Name:
|Pufferüberlauf in libbsd
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-d3e562bb52
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|Sa, 31. Dezember 2016, 11:06
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2090
|
Originalnachricht
|
Name : libbsd
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 0.8.3
Release : 1.fc25
URL : http://libbsd.freedesktop.org/
Summary : Library providing BSD-compatible functions for portability
Description :
libbsd provides useful functions commonly found on BSD systems, and
lacking on others like GNU systems, thus making it easier to port
projects with strong BSD origins, without needing to embed the same
code over and over again on each project.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
Security fix for CVE-2016-2090
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1302622 - CVE-2016-2090 libbsd: heap buffer overflow in fgetwln
function
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1302622
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade libbsd' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
|
|