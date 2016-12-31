Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Icinga

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

From: Aaron Bauman <bman@gentoo.org>

To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org

Message-ID: <ba47229f-4b15-0c9a-ddf0-5b7fe8a55bc3@gentoo.org>

Subject: [ GLSA 201612-51 ] Icinga: Privilege escalation



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-51

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: Icinga: Privilege escalation

Date: December 31, 2016

Bugs: #603534

ID: 201612-51



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



A vulnerability in Icinga could lead to privilege escalation.



Background

==========



Icinga is an open source computer system and network monitoring

application. It was originally created as a fork of the Nagios system

monitoring application in 2009.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 net-analyzer/icinga < 1.13.4 >= 1.13.4



Description

===========



Icinga daemon was found to perform unsafe operations when handling the

log file.



Impact

======



A local attacker, who either is already Icinga's system user or belongs

to Icinga's group, could potentially escalate privileges.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All Icinga users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=net-analyzer/icinga-1.13.4"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2016-9566

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9566



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-51



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





