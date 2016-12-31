|
Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Icinga
|Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Icinga
|201612-51
|Gentoo
|Keine Angabe
|Sa, 31. Dezember 2016, 11:07
|http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9566
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201612-51
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: Icinga: Privilege escalation
Date: December 31, 2016
Bugs: #603534
ID: 201612-51
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
A vulnerability in Icinga could lead to privilege escalation.
Background
==========
Icinga is an open source computer system and network monitoring
application. It was originally created as a fork of the Nagios system
monitoring application in 2009.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 net-analyzer/icinga < 1.13.4 >= 1.13.4
Description
===========
Icinga daemon was found to perform unsafe operations when handling the
log file.
Impact
======
A local attacker, who either is already Icinga's system user or belongs
to Icinga's group, could potentially escalate privileges.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All Icinga users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=net-analyzer/icinga-1.13.4"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2016-9566
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9566
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-51
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
|
|