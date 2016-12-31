Login
Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Icinga
Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Icinga
ID: 201612-51
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Sa, 31. Dezember 2016, 11:07
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9566

Originalnachricht

 
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201612-51
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: Icinga: Privilege escalation
     Date: December 31, 2016
     Bugs: #603534
       ID: 201612-51

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

A vulnerability in Icinga could lead to privilege escalation.

Background
==========

Icinga is an open source computer system and network monitoring
application. It was originally created as a fork of the Nagios system
monitoring application in 2009.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  net-analyzer/icinga          < 1.13.4                  >= 1.13.4 

Description
===========

Icinga daemon was found to perform unsafe operations when handling the
log file.

Impact
======

A local attacker, who either is already Icinga's system user or belongs
to Icinga's group, could potentially escalate privileges.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All Icinga users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=net-analyzer/icinga-1.13.4"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2016-9566
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9566

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201612-51

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2016 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


