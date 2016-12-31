|
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in Tor
|Name:
|Denial of Service in Tor
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-76b646637e
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 24
|Datum:
|Sa, 31. Dezember 2016, 11:10
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-1254
|
Originalnachricht
|
Name : tor
Product : Fedora 24
Version : 0.2.8.12
Release : 1.fc24
URL : https://www.torproject.org
Summary : Anonymizing overlay network for TCP
Description :
The Tor network is a group of volunteer-operated servers that allows people to
improve their privacy and security on the Internet. Tor's users employ this
network by connecting through a series of virtual tunnels rather than making a
direct connection, thus allowing both organizations and individuals to share
information over public networks without compromising their privacy. Along the
same line, Tor is an effective censorship circumvention tool, allowing its
users to reach otherwise blocked destinations or content. Tor can also be used
as a building block for software developers to create new communication tools
with built-in privacy features.
This package contains the Tor software that can act as either a server on the
Tor network, or as a client to connect to the Tor network.
Update Information:
Security fix for CVE-2016-1254
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1406314 - CVE-2016-1254 tor: Remote DoS via parsing problem
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1406314
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade tor' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
|
|