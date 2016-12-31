|
Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in zookeeper
|Name:
|Pufferüberlauf in zookeeper
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-54a717d5d6
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 24
|Datum:
|Sa, 31. Dezember 2016, 11:11
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5017
|
Originalnachricht
|
Name : zookeeper
Product : Fedora 24
Version : 3.4.9
Release : 1.fc24
URL : https://zookeeper.apache.org/
Summary : A high-performance coordination service for distributed
applications
Description :
ZooKeeper is a centralized service for maintaining configuration information,
naming, providing distributed synchronization, and providing group services.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
Security fix for CVE-2016-5017 (update to 3.4.9)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1377281 - CVE-2016-5017 zookeeper: Buffer overflow vulnerability
in C cli shell [fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1377281
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade zookeeper' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
|
|