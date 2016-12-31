Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in zookeeper

Name : zookeeper

Product : Fedora 24

Version : 3.4.9

Release : 1.fc24

URL : https://zookeeper.apache.org/

Summary : A high-performance coordination service for distributed

applications

Description :

ZooKeeper is a centralized service for maintaining configuration information,

naming, providing distributed synchronization, and providing group services.



Update Information:



Security fix for CVE-2016-5017 (update to 3.4.9)

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1377281 - CVE-2016-5017 zookeeper: Buffer overflow vulnerability

in C cli shell [fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1377281

