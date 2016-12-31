Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Xen

Name : xen Product : Fedora 24 Version : 4.6.4 Release : 5.fc24 URL : http://xen.org/ Summary : Xen is a virtual machine monitor Description : This package contains the XenD daemon and xm command line tools, needed to manage virtual machines running under the Xen hypervisor
two security flaws (#1406840) x86 PV guests may be able to mask interrupts [XSA-202, CVE-2016-10024] x86: missing NULL pointer check in VMFUNC emulation [XSA-203, CVE-2016-10025] x86: Mishandling of SYSCALL singlestep during emulation [XSA-204, CVE-2016-10013] (#1406260) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - References: