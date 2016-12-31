Login
Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in libbsd
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Pufferüberlauf in libbsd
ID: FEDORA-2016-5c3d057783
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 24
Datum: Sa, 31. Dezember 2016, 11:16
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2090

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : libbsd
Product     : Fedora 24
Version     : 0.8.3
Release     : 1.fc24
URL         : http://libbsd.freedesktop.org/
Summary     : Library providing BSD-compatible functions for portability
Description :
libbsd provides useful functions commonly found on BSD systems, and
lacking on others like GNU systems, thus making it easier to port
projects with strong BSD origins, without needing to embed the same
code over and over again on each project.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Security fix for CVE-2016-2090
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1302622 - CVE-2016-2090 libbsd: heap buffer overflow in fgetwln
 function
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1302622
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade libbsd' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
